Photos of the month: December
An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa Claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Garcia, a 68-year-old farmworker and father to nine children, died of COVID-19 after being admitted to the Las...more
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
The Lai family look out over the Hong Kong skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. The family has made a wrenching decision to emigrate to Scotland, disillusioned with the hometown they love. They're among...more
Rohingyas who will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4, 2020. Bangladesh is set to move some 100,000 Rohingya from cramped refugee camps on the mainland to the low-lying island despite...more
An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region stands within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The open casket for Florence Bolton, a COVID-19 patient who died on Dec. 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. The 86-year-old grandmother...more
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Bianca Toniolo draws on her bedroom's window on Christmas Eve in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. Her family has been was put on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak weeks before the rest of the country. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest-ever immunization programme in the British history, in...more
A person gestures while interacting with artist Benjamin Clegg's "Rainbow in the Dark" at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A pedestrian walks through falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react after the Senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
Gymnast Ty-La Morris, then 12, trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York. Ty-La, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone...more
Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholita wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after coronavirus restrictions, in El Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020. Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months after the city lifted its stringent lockdown and...more
Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through a face mask as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, which introduced a coronavirus test with results...more
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the...more
A cat wears sunglasses as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man breaks a 2020 pinata at an event for people to say goodbye to the year 2020 at an event in Times Square called Good Riddance Day in Manhattan, New York, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Duomo Cathedral is seen during a snowfall in Milan, Italy December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy", falls during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the eve of Armenia's nationwide mourning to commemorate those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Pallbearers wearing PPE carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rohingya refugees disembark from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York, December 13, 2020. A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the church just after an outdoor choir...more
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', which right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A female soldier's goggles are fogged up after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural...more
The shadow of a person's hand and Christmas window decorations are seen cast on an opposing wall in Galway, Ireland, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 11, 2020. Alves has a daughter and lives with the parents and with the grandmother. "Two nurses on my...more
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic sheet to prevent coronavirus transmission at the department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, arranged for children who...more
Vogue dancer Xiong Feng practices with his team for a video in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, 2020. The 22-year-old, who goes by the name Daiki, teaches the dance form popularized by LGBTQ communities. He says his class numbers have jumped...more
A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A Christmas tree with names of those who died during a port explosion, is seen near the damaged grain silos, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Firefighters tackle a blaze at a homeless encampment in Montebello, California, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/David Swanson
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
The family of mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio, who were shot and killed by an off-duty police officer, mourn over their caskets at their funeral, in Paniqui, Tarlac province, Philippines, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first week after its...more
President Trump stands among U.S. Army cadets as he attends the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An orangutan, which was seized from the Thailand-Malaysia border three years ago, looks from a cage before it is transferred to Indonesia, at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand December 17,2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Lego bricks weighing a total of 22 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one month, are displayed on top of pieces of sushi rice in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan. People could be ingesting the...more
People stand in the "Mill", a 20-meter-long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect in the autumn that creates an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland,...more
A classroom sits empty at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria December 14, 2020. The kidnap of the 344 schoolboys had the appearance of an Islamist militant attack. But four...more
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries imposed a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18, 2020....more
A Palestinian man is reflected in broken glass in a mosque damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged household in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People react as dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of COVID-19, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A person wearing a sheep mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Investigators work near the site of a motor home explosion on 2nd Avenue that occurred the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to COVID-19 inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Nicky Clough looks through the window as her mother Pam Harrison opens a present on Christmas Day at Alexander House Care Home, in Wimbledon, London, Britain, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Workers smoke while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. Tens of thousands of ice blocks have been prised out of the river and moved by truck...more
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall in Commerce, California, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man does morning exercise at the Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Intensive care unit nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months battling COVID-19, at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21, 2020. "This...more
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, scratches his brow as he talks to the media with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 16, 2020. Macron...more
Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Public health officials hope Black faith leaders and other Black role models...more
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a COVID-19 patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. Some of De La Cruz's colleagues refused...more
A cast member of the York Theatre Royal traveling pantomime gets tested for the coronavirus ahead of a show at the Acomb Parish Church Hall, in York, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Somali boys enjoy the water at Hamarweyne beach in Mogadishu, Somalia December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People arrange Christmas displays at a church in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over a burning tire during anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Warna Di, a 32-year-old player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF), lies on the turf during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Guido Montano and David Aruquipa kiss after their marriage was recognized as the first same-sex civil union by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia, December 11, 2020. After a two-year legal battle, activists in the Andean nation hope the...more
Artist Sayna Soleimanpour performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirusm on a deserted street in Istanbul, Turkey, early...more
A flare is set off near security personnel vehicles on a street during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Palestinian woman Husn Qassem stands inside her damaged house at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
The Almaty television tower sticks out from a blanket of thick fog in Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
