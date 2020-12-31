Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Dec 31, 2020 | 12:49am EST

Photos of the month: December

An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa Claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa Claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa Claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Close
1 / 80
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Garcia, a 68-year-old farmworker and father to nine children, died of COVID-19 after being admitted to the Las Cruces hospital where his daughter Carolina works as a nurse. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Garcia, a 68-year-old farmworker and father to nine children, died of COVID-19 after being admitted to the Las...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Garcia, a 68-year-old farmworker and father to nine children, died of COVID-19 after being admitted to the Las Cruces hospital where his daughter Carolina works as a nurse. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 80
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 80
Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
4 / 80
The Lai family look out over the Hong Kong skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. The family has made a wrenching decision to emigrate to Scotland, disillusioned with the hometown they love. They're among hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers who could emigrate after the imposition of a national security law in June that has seen a crackdown on dissent. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The Lai family look out over the Hong Kong skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. The family has made a wrenching decision to emigrate to Scotland, disillusioned with the hometown they love. They're among...more

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
The Lai family look out over the Hong Kong skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. The family has made a wrenching decision to emigrate to Scotland, disillusioned with the hometown they love. They're among hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers who could emigrate after the imposition of a national security law in June that has seen a crackdown on dissent. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 80
Rohingyas who will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4, 2020. Bangladesh is set to move some 100,000 Rohingya from cramped refugee camps on the mainland to the low-lying island despite opposition from rights groups. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas who will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4, 2020. Bangladesh is set to move some 100,000 Rohingya from cramped refugee camps on the mainland to the low-lying island despite...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas who will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4, 2020. Bangladesh is set to move some 100,000 Rohingya from cramped refugee camps on the mainland to the low-lying island despite opposition from rights groups. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 80
An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region stands within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region stands within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region stands within the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
7 / 80
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
8 / 80
The open casket for Florence Bolton, a COVID-19 patient who died on Dec. 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. The 86-year-old grandmother was married to husband Raymond for over 60 years, a teacher, churchgoer and lover of aerobics and line dancing. On the day Florence passed away, 2,811 people died of probable COVID-19 complications in the United States, according to a Reuters tally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The open casket for Florence Bolton, a COVID-19 patient who died on Dec. 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. The 86-year-old grandmother...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
The open casket for Florence Bolton, a COVID-19 patient who died on Dec. 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. The 86-year-old grandmother was married to husband Raymond for over 60 years, a teacher, churchgoer and lover of aerobics and line dancing. On the day Florence passed away, 2,811 people died of probable COVID-19 complications in the United States, according to a Reuters tally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 80
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
10 / 80
Bianca Toniolo draws on her bedroom's window on Christmas Eve in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. Her family has been was put on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak weeks before the rest of the country. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo draws on her bedroom's window on Christmas Eve in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. Her family has been was put on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak weeks before the rest of the country. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Bianca Toniolo draws on her bedroom's window on Christmas Eve in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. Her family has been was put on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak weeks before the rest of the country. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Close
11 / 80
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest-ever immunization programme in the British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Britain was the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest-ever immunization programme in the British history, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest-ever immunization programme in the British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Britain was the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 80
A person gestures while interacting with artist Benjamin Clegg's "Rainbow in the Dark" at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A person gestures while interacting with artist Benjamin Clegg's "Rainbow in the Dark" at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A person gestures while interacting with artist Benjamin Clegg's "Rainbow in the Dark" at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
13 / 80
A pedestrian walks through falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A pedestrian walks through falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A pedestrian walks through falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 80
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 80
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react after the Senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react after the Senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react after the Senate passed an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
Close
16 / 80
Gymnast Ty-La Morris, then 12, trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York. Ty-La, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles, said a full - a tumbling move where a gymnast flips backwards and twists - was her favorite move that she's learned through her classes at Wendy Hilliard Foundation. She's also formed rock-solid bonds there with other students. "We are very close. We (are) like brothers and sisters," Ty-La said. "I just always wanted to do gymnastics because I just love to flip," she said, "and now I'm doing it." Picture taken February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon

Gymnast Ty-La Morris, then 12, trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York. Ty-La, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Gymnast Ty-La Morris, then 12, trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York. Ty-La, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles, said a full - a tumbling move where a gymnast flips backwards and twists - was her favorite move that she's learned through her classes at Wendy Hilliard Foundation. She's also formed rock-solid bonds there with other students. "We are very close. We (are) like brothers and sisters," Ty-La said. "I just always wanted to do gymnastics because I just love to flip," she said, "and now I'm doing it." Picture taken February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon
Close
17 / 80
Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholita wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after coronavirus restrictions, in El Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholita wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after coronavirus restrictions, in El Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholita wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after coronavirus restrictions, in El Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
18 / 80
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020. Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months after the city lifted its stringent lockdown and the city's young partygoers are embracing the catharsis. REUTERS/Aly Song

People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020. Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months after the city lifted its stringent lockdown and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020. Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months after the city lifted its stringent lockdown and the city's young partygoers are embracing the catharsis. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
19 / 80
Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through a face mask as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, which introduced a coronavirus test with results ready in 30 minutes, in London, Britain December 2, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through a face mask as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, which introduced a coronavirus test with results...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through a face mask as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, which introduced a coronavirus test with results ready in 30 minutes, in London, Britain December 2, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
20 / 80
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the...more

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
21 / 80
A cat wears sunglasses as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A cat wears sunglasses as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A cat wears sunglasses as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
22 / 80
A man breaks a 2020 pinata at an event for people to say goodbye to the year 2020 at an event in Times Square called Good Riddance Day in Manhattan, New York, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man breaks a 2020 pinata at an event for people to say goodbye to the year 2020 at an event in Times Square called Good Riddance Day in Manhattan, New York, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A man breaks a 2020 pinata at an event for people to say goodbye to the year 2020 at an event in Times Square called Good Riddance Day in Manhattan, New York, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 80
The Duomo Cathedral is seen during a snowfall in Milan, Italy December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

The Duomo Cathedral is seen during a snowfall in Milan, Italy December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
The Duomo Cathedral is seen during a snowfall in Milan, Italy December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
24 / 80
Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy", falls during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy", falls during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy", falls during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 80
People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the eve of Armenia's nationwide mourning to commemorate those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the eve of Armenia's nationwide mourning to commemorate those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2020
People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the eve of Armenia's nationwide mourning to commemorate those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Close
26 / 80
Pallbearers wearing PPE carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Pallbearers wearing PPE carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Pallbearers wearing PPE carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
27 / 80
A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
28 / 80
Rohingya refugees disembark from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees disembark from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Rohingya refugees disembark from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
29 / 80
Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York, December 13, 2020. A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the church just after an outdoor choir performance there, and was shot dead by police. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York, December 13, 2020. A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the church just after an outdoor choir...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York, December 13, 2020. A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the church just after an outdoor choir performance there, and was shot dead by police. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
30 / 80
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', which right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', which right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', which right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
31 / 80
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
32 / 80
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Close
33 / 80
A female soldier's goggles are fogged up after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body. Picture taken November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A female soldier's goggles are fogged up after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A female soldier's goggles are fogged up after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body. Picture taken November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
34 / 80
The shadow of a person's hand and Christmas window decorations are seen cast on an opposing wall in Galway, Ireland, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne &nbsp; &nbsp;

The shadow of a person's hand and Christmas window decorations are seen cast on an opposing wall in Galway, Ireland, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne    

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
The shadow of a person's hand and Christmas window decorations are seen cast on an opposing wall in Galway, Ireland, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne    
Close
35 / 80
Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 11, 2020. Alves has a daughter and lives with the parents and with the grandmother. "Two nurses on my team, who are close to me and we talk every day, had COVID-19 and were hospitalized here in the ICU. It was something that moved us all. That influenced my decision – both the fear and also the conviction to join the trial. It strengthened my desire to take part in the trial. To know how much we can make the difference. Having a colleague next to you ill with the virus, taking care of him, knowing he can get worse and even lose his life – that moves something inside you," she said. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 11, 2020. Alves has a daughter and lives with the parents and with the grandmother. "Two nurses on my...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 11, 2020. Alves has a daughter and lives with the parents and with the grandmother. "Two nurses on my team, who are close to me and we talk every day, had COVID-19 and were hospitalized here in the ICU. It was something that moved us all. That influenced my decision – both the fear and also the conviction to join the trial. It strengthened my desire to take part in the trial. To know how much we can make the difference. Having a colleague next to you ill with the virus, taking care of him, knowing he can get worse and even lose his life – that moves something inside you," she said. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
36 / 80
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic sheet to prevent coronavirus transmission at the department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, arranged for children who wished to see and hug their loved ones for Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic sheet to prevent coronavirus transmission at the department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, arranged for children who...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic sheet to prevent coronavirus transmission at the department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, arranged for children who wished to see and hug their loved ones for Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
37 / 80
Vogue dancer Xiong Feng practices with his team for a video in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, 2020. The 22-year-old, who goes by the name Daiki, teaches the dance form popularized by LGBTQ communities. He says his class numbers have jumped since Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown ended, as students, many of whom are young gay men, say they are keen to live more authentic lives in the wake of a traumatic year. REUTERS/Aly Song

Vogue dancer Xiong Feng practices with his team for a video in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, 2020. The 22-year-old, who goes by the name Daiki, teaches the dance form popularized by LGBTQ communities. He says his class numbers have jumped...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Vogue dancer Xiong Feng practices with his team for a video in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, 2020. The 22-year-old, who goes by the name Daiki, teaches the dance form popularized by LGBTQ communities. He says his class numbers have jumped since Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown ended, as students, many of whom are young gay men, say they are keen to live more authentic lives in the wake of a traumatic year. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
38 / 80
A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
39 / 80
A Christmas tree with names of those who died during a port explosion, is seen near the damaged grain silos, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Christmas tree with names of those who died during a port explosion, is seen near the damaged grain silos, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A Christmas tree with names of those who died during a port explosion, is seen near the damaged grain silos, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
40 / 80
Firefighters tackle a blaze at a homeless encampment in Montebello, California, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/David Swanson

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a homeless encampment in Montebello, California, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Firefighters tackle a blaze at a homeless encampment in Montebello, California, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/David Swanson
Close
41 / 80
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
42 / 80
The family of mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio, who were shot and killed by an off-duty police officer, mourn over their caskets at their funeral, in Paniqui, Tarlac province, Philippines, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The family of mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio, who were shot and killed by an off-duty police officer, mourn over their caskets at their funeral, in Paniqui, Tarlac province, Philippines, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
The family of mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio, who were shot and killed by an off-duty police officer, mourn over their caskets at their funeral, in Paniqui, Tarlac province, Philippines, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
43 / 80
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first week after its approval, frustrating rural health workers including those at the COVID-besieged Medical Arts Hospital. "We're all exposed all the time," Sprys said. "We don't have an isolated COVID wing or staff only dedicated to COVID unlike in larger hospitals. To not be included in the first shipment of vaccines is just so upsetting." REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first week after its...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first week after its approval, frustrating rural health workers including those at the COVID-besieged Medical Arts Hospital. "We're all exposed all the time," Sprys said. "We don't have an isolated COVID wing or staff only dedicated to COVID unlike in larger hospitals. To not be included in the first shipment of vaccines is just so upsetting." REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
44 / 80
President Trump stands among U.S. Army cadets as he attends the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump stands among U.S. Army cadets as he attends the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
President Trump stands among U.S. Army cadets as he attends the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
45 / 80
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
46 / 80
An orangutan, which was seized from the Thailand-Malaysia border three years ago, looks from a cage before it is transferred to Indonesia, at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand December 17,2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

An orangutan, which was seized from the Thailand-Malaysia border three years ago, looks from a cage before it is transferred to Indonesia, at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand December 17,2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
An orangutan, which was seized from the Thailand-Malaysia border three years ago, looks from a cage before it is transferred to Indonesia, at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand December 17,2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
47 / 80
Lego bricks weighing a total of 22 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one month, are displayed on top of pieces of sushi rice in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan. People could be ingesting the equivalent of a credit card of plastic a week, a 2019 study by WWF International concluded, mainly in plastic-infused drinking water but also via food like shellfish, which tends to be eaten whole so the plastic in their digestive systems is also consumed. Reuters used the findings of the study to illustrate what this amount of plastic actually looks like over various periods of time. Picture taken November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Illustration

Lego bricks weighing a total of 22 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one month, are displayed on top of pieces of sushi rice in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan. People could be ingesting the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Lego bricks weighing a total of 22 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one month, are displayed on top of pieces of sushi rice in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan. People could be ingesting the equivalent of a credit card of plastic a week, a 2019 study by WWF International concluded, mainly in plastic-infused drinking water but also via food like shellfish, which tends to be eaten whole so the plastic in their digestive systems is also consumed. Reuters used the findings of the study to illustrate what this amount of plastic actually looks like over various periods of time. Picture taken November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Illustration
Close
48 / 80
People stand in the "Mill", a 20-meter-long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect in the autumn that creates an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People stand in the "Mill", a 20-meter-long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect in the autumn that creates an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland,...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
People stand in the "Mill", a 20-meter-long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect in the autumn that creates an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
49 / 80
A classroom sits empty at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria December 14, 2020. The kidnap of the 344 schoolboys had the appearance of an Islamist militant attack. But four government and security officials familiar with negotiations that secured the boys' release told Reuters the attack was a result of inter-communal feuding over cattle theft, grazing rights and water access - not spreading extremism. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A classroom sits empty at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria December 14, 2020. The kidnap of the 344 schoolboys had the appearance of an Islamist militant attack. But four...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A classroom sits empty at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria December 14, 2020. The kidnap of the 344 schoolboys had the appearance of an Islamist militant attack. But four government and security officials familiar with negotiations that secured the boys' release told Reuters the attack was a result of inter-communal feuding over cattle theft, grazing rights and water access - not spreading extremism. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
50 / 80
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries imposed a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries imposed a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries imposed a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
51 / 80
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18, 2020. Stephen Dunn/Pool via REUTERS

Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18, 2020. Stephen Dunn/Pool via REUTERS
Close
52 / 80
A Palestinian man is reflected in broken glass in a mosque damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man is reflected in broken glass in a mosque damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
A Palestinian man is reflected in broken glass in a mosque damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
53 / 80
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
54 / 80
Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged household in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged household in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Farmer Tomislav Suknaic touches his horse in front of his damaged household in Majske Poljan village after an earthquake in Croatia, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
55 / 80
People react as dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

People react as dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
People react as dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Close
56 / 80
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of COVID-19, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of COVID-19, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of COVID-19, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
57 / 80
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Close
58 / 80
A person wearing a sheep mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person wearing a sheep mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, December 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A person wearing a sheep mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, December 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
59 / 80
Investigators work near the site of a motor home explosion on 2nd Avenue that occurred the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Investigators work near the site of a motor home explosion on 2nd Avenue that occurred the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Investigators work near the site of a motor home explosion on 2nd Avenue that occurred the day before in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
60 / 80
Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to COVID-19 inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to COVID-19 inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to COVID-19 inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
61 / 80
Nicky Clough looks through the window as her mother Pam Harrison opens a present on Christmas Day at Alexander House Care Home, in Wimbledon, London, Britain, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Nicky Clough looks through the window as her mother Pam Harrison opens a present on Christmas Day at Alexander House Care Home, in Wimbledon, London, Britain, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Nicky Clough looks through the window as her mother Pam Harrison opens a present on Christmas Day at Alexander House Care Home, in Wimbledon, London, Britain, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
62 / 80
Workers smoke while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. Tens of thousands of ice blocks have been prised out of the river and moved by truck to the venue of Harbin's annual winter festival, where they are used to build life-sized castles, pagodas, bridges and even a functioning hotpot restaurant. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Workers smoke while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. Tens of thousands of ice blocks have been prised out of the river and moved by truck...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Workers smoke while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. Tens of thousands of ice blocks have been prised out of the river and moved by truck to the venue of Harbin's annual winter festival, where they are used to build life-sized castles, pagodas, bridges and even a functioning hotpot restaurant. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
63 / 80
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall in Commerce, California, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall in Commerce, California, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall in Commerce, California, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
64 / 80
A man does morning exercise at the Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A man does morning exercise at the Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A man does morning exercise at the Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
65 / 80
People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
People queue outside the Waitrose and Partners supermarket, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Balham, London, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
66 / 80
Intensive care unit nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months battling COVID-19, at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21, 2020. "This is my second life," she said as she left the hospital, her workplace for the past 40 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Intensive care unit nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months battling COVID-19, at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21, 2020. "This...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Intensive care unit nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months battling COVID-19, at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21, 2020. "This is my second life," she said as she left the hospital, her workplace for the past 40 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
67 / 80
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, scratches his brow as he talks to the media with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 16, 2020. Macron tested positive for the coronavirus the following day. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, scratches his brow as he talks to the media with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 16, 2020. Macron...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, scratches his brow as he talks to the media with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 16, 2020. Macron tested positive for the coronavirus the following day. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
68 / 80
Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Public health officials hope Black faith leaders and other Black role models will help alleviate strong skepticism among African Americans about the safety of the vaccine, which is being distributed across the country. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Public health officials hope Black faith leaders and other Black role models...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Public health officials hope Black faith leaders and other Black role models will help alleviate strong skepticism among African Americans about the safety of the vaccine, which is being distributed across the country. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
69 / 80
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a COVID-19 patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. Some of De La Cruz's colleagues refused to work the COVID-19 wards, she said, leaving the hospital understaffed. She has been laboring seven days a week, at times for weeks on end. "Every day I went to work, even on my days off, because I know that the patients need me, the hospital and the country needs me," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a COVID-19 patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. Some of De La Cruz's colleagues refused...more

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a COVID-19 patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. Some of De La Cruz's colleagues refused to work the COVID-19 wards, she said, leaving the hospital understaffed. She has been laboring seven days a week, at times for weeks on end. "Every day I went to work, even on my days off, because I know that the patients need me, the hospital and the country needs me," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
70 / 80
A cast member of the York Theatre Royal traveling pantomime gets tested for the coronavirus ahead of a show at the Acomb Parish Church Hall, in York, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A cast member of the York Theatre Royal traveling pantomime gets tested for the coronavirus ahead of a show at the Acomb Parish Church Hall, in York, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
A cast member of the York Theatre Royal traveling pantomime gets tested for the coronavirus ahead of a show at the Acomb Parish Church Hall, in York, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
71 / 80
Somali boys enjoy the water at Hamarweyne beach in Mogadishu, Somalia December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali boys enjoy the water at Hamarweyne beach in Mogadishu, Somalia December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Somali boys enjoy the water at Hamarweyne beach in Mogadishu, Somalia December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
72 / 80
People arrange Christmas displays at a church in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

People arrange Christmas displays at a church in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
People arrange Christmas displays at a church in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Close
73 / 80
An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over a burning tire during anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over a burning tire during anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator jumps over a burning tire during anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Close
74 / 80
Warna Di, a 32-year-old player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF), lies on the turf during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Warna Di, a 32-year-old player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF), lies on the turf during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Warna Di, a 32-year-old player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF), lies on the turf during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Close
75 / 80
Guido Montano and David Aruquipa kiss after their marriage was recognized as the first same-sex civil union by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia, December 11, 2020. After a two-year legal battle, activists in the Andean nation hope the decision will pave the way for an overhaul of the country's marriage laws. REUTERS/David Mercado

Guido Montano and David Aruquipa kiss after their marriage was recognized as the first same-sex civil union by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia, December 11, 2020. After a two-year legal battle, activists in the Andean nation hope the...more

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
Guido Montano and David Aruquipa kiss after their marriage was recognized as the first same-sex civil union by the Bolivian Civil Registry in La Paz, Bolivia, December 11, 2020. After a two-year legal battle, activists in the Andean nation hope the decision will pave the way for an overhaul of the country's marriage laws. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
76 / 80
Artist Sayna Soleimanpour performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirusm on a deserted street in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Artist Sayna Soleimanpour performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirusm on a deserted street in Istanbul, Turkey, early...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
Artist Sayna Soleimanpour performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirusm on a deserted street in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
77 / 80
A flare is set off near security personnel vehicles on a street during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A flare is set off near security personnel vehicles on a street during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
A flare is set off near security personnel vehicles on a street during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
78 / 80
Palestinian woman Husn Qassem stands inside her damaged house at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Palestinian woman Husn Qassem stands inside her damaged house at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Palestinian woman Husn Qassem stands inside her damaged house at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
79 / 80
The Almaty television tower sticks out from a blanket of thick fog in Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

The Almaty television tower sticks out from a blanket of thick fog in Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
The Almaty television tower sticks out from a blanket of thick fog in Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
80 / 80
View Again
View Next
Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Next Slideshows

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Scenes of life, death and exhaustion from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Dec 30 2020
The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020

The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020

Empty stadiums as sports were played without fans amid the pandemic.

Dec 30 2020
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the...

Dec 30 2020
More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the...

Dec 30 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Scenes of life, death and exhaustion from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020

The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020

Empty stadiums as sports were played without fans amid the pandemic.

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church.

More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to storms.

The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020

The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020

Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Protests as Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion

Protests as Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion

Argentina is set to vote on legalizing abortion over the objections of its influential Roman Catholic Church as demonstrators both for and against the bill came from around the country to stand vigil in front of the Senate building in Buenos Aires.

America's year of wildfires

America's year of wildfires

Devastating wildfires killed several dozen people and scorched millions of acres in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020, the worst fire season in regional history.

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child and injuring many people in the town of Petrinja.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast