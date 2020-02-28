Edition:
Photos of the month: February

Shanghai Ballet dancers wear masks during practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Shanghai Ballet dancers wear masks during practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Shanghai Ballet dancers wear masks during practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People supporting India's new citizenship law beat a Muslim man named Mohammad Zubair during clashes with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. Zubair was on his way home from a mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across a large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion; it proved to be a mistake. Within seconds, more than a dozen young men began beating him with wooden sticks and metal rods. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up President Donald Trump's speech after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. A bitter feud between Trump and Pelosi boiled over at his speech, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, February 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. The 67-year-old faces up to 29 years in prison for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in 2013. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A patient named Dagmar Turner, 53, plays violin while surgeons remove her brain tumor at King's College Hospital in London, Britain. Turner played Mahler and Gershwin while the tumor in her right frontal lobe, close to the area that controls the fine movement of her left hand, was removed so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play the instrument. Picture taken January 31, 2020. King's College Hospital/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. More than 700 people on board were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his performance as a charming stunt man in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden watch television results at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa's Democratic caucuses, after a long delay in releasing the results of the first contest in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Lu Yuejin pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint after they arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020. Lu, a farmer, was trying to gain passage for her daughter, 26-year-old Hu Ping, who has leukemia. She has been unable to receive a second round of chemotherapy in the overwhelmed hospitals of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. "Please, take my daughter. I don't need to go past ... please, just let my daughter go past," she asked. About an hour after she spoke to Reuters at the checkpoint, police began to move. Phone calls were made, an ambulance was called and Lu and Hu were both eventually allowed through. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
President Donald Trump holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Driver Ryan Newman wrecks during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 17, 2020. Newman was released from the hospital two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap, when his vehicle careened into a wall and flipped into the air before being hit by another car on the driver's side. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami." The performance also made a subtle nod to the current political climate in the United States, with children in illuminated pods that looked like cages and a feathered boa with a U.S. flag on one side and a Puerto Rican flag on the other. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A man sets himself on fire in front of the presidential office in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2020. The man, who called himself Oleksandr Burlakov, said subsequently that his motive was to draw the attention of the authorities to his plight, related to the ownership of a land parcel. REUTERS/Ihor Behus

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone departs after he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for charges that include lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Chris Agiriga, 23, one of the Nigerian men arrested on charges of public display of affection with members of the same sex, poses for a photograph at his home in Lagos, Nigeria, February 14, 2020. Agiriga now lives in a safe house for men in Lagos. He says he lost his job as a community outreach worker with an HIV charity after his arrest. "I called my director. He saw what happened on TV. He said he couldn't employ me because it brings shame," Agiriga said. Before the raid, Agiriga wanted to pursue a career as a fashion designer. But he dropped out of his fashion course after losing the job that funded his studies. Agiriga now works as an HIV counselor for a nonprofit group. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Marjan Hosini, 3, warms her hands over hot coal as her mother Yasamin, 25, pours tea into cups inside their temporary shelter at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 16, 2020. Marjan's father Talibshah played some tough roles as an actor in Afghanistan before he fled. None was as hard as his real-life fight for survival in the refugee camp. The 35-year-old from Faryab province left a career in theater and film in his home country and now spends his days trying to keep his family safe in a makeshift shack made of pieces of wood and metal. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks offstage at the end of the ninth Democratic 2020 presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Police officers make an arrest during a raid on a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory camp next to a railway crossing in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 24, 2020. The campaigners had shut down the line in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en indigenous community from British Columbia, whose hereditary chiefs seek to stop construction of a gas pipeline over their land. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Police officers inspect the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-86J plane, that overran the runway during landing and killed three people, at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A car that belongs to a shooting victim is seen in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9, 2020. A soldier, angry over a property deal gone sour, killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city before he was shot dead. Most of the victims were at the shopping center, where the shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Security forces are seen in action during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I was alone, they saw my cap, beard, shalwar kameez (clothes) and saw me as a Muslim," said Zubair. "They just started attacking, shouting slogans. What kind of humanity is this?" REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Meisam Salahi, whose younger brother Mohsen Salahi and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were killed in the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Iran, poses at his home in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. Picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Buildings and a mosque are covered with snow in the old city of Mosul, Iraq February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
An orphaned kangaroo joey stands inside the living room of Gary Wilson and Julie Willis's home in Wytaliba, New South Wales, Australia. Even as a fierce bushfire bore down on the rural Australian community, the couple decided not to flee their timber home - they had a house full of orphaned baby kangaroos to protect. Picture taken January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Parasite" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. The dark social satire from South Korea made history as the first film in a language other than English to claim the movie industry's highest honor. "Parasite," about the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul, won a total of four Oscars, including best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and best international feature film. No film had ever won both international feature film and best picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Sharni Edwards and Robyn Peoples kiss after becoming Northern Ireland's first same-sex couple to marry in Carrickfergus, February 11, 2020. Peoples, 26, a healthcare worker, and Edwards, 27, a waitress, exchanged their vows on their sixth anniversary as a couple. "This means everything to us. Just to be married. This is my wife. I can finally say this is my wife," Peoples told reporters. "For Northern Ireland we need to be the faces... To show everyone it's ok. We fought so long and hard for this opportunity to be seen as equal and now we are here and it's just amazing." REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A bride sits in a limousine at a wedding chapel on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from Alexey's makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia, February 14, 2020. Siberia's homeless live a perilous existence as they try to survive freezing night-time temperatures of -22 degrees Fahrenheit. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Abed El-Hamed Atiya, an Iraqi prisoner who is suspected of being part of the Islamic State, sits next to a picture he drew inside a prison in Hasaka, Syria. Atiya is kept apart from other prisoners, some of whom strongly object to his art. In northeastern Syria, prisons and detention camps hold thousands of men, women and children whose lives are in limbo nearly a year after the final defeat of Islamic State to which they once belonged. Picture taken January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), and The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) soldiers gather at a training site for the joint force to protect VIPs in Gorom outside Juba, South Sudan February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
The coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. The girl's body was discovered in a plastic garbage bag, sparking outrage over growing violence against women in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Children hold toy guns as they demonstrate newly learnt skills from military-style weapons training to a Reuters journalist, in Ayahualtempa, Mexico, February 3, 2020. Unable to send their children to school and too afraid to step out of their enclave of 16 mountain villages in the violence-plagued southwestern Guerrero state, residents say they have been left with little choice but to offer arms training to school-age children. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, during his first visit to India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O Meara Sanders and other relatives after winning the New Hampshire primary in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Ukraine has not recorded a single coronavirus case but the arrival of the evacuees, none of whom are believed to be infected, sparked violent protests outside the sanatorium where they were housed. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during the WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas, February 22, 2020. Fury claimed the WBC title with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Cynthia Erivo poses on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Erivo, who starred as anti-slavery freedom fighter Harriet Tubman in "Harriet," was the only performer of color nominated for best lead or supporting acting honors this year. She didn't win. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The Chiefs ended a half-century drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A dog is walked by his handler to its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire's primary in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A man in a face mask practices calligraphy of Chinese characters on the pavement in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Internally displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria February 13, 2020. A million civilians have been displaced since December inside Syria near the Turkish border in desperate winter conditions. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Ryzhik the cat, which lost all four paws in the blistering cold of a Siberian winter and received 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during violent clashes as police stepped up their protest over pay and conditions, in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A swarm of desert locusts flies over a ranch near the town of Nanyuki in Laikipia county, Kenya, February 21, 2020. Countries in East Africa are racing against time to prevent new swarms of locusts wreaking havoc with crops and livelihoods after the worst infestation in generations. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Medical staff assist a parent after she identified the body of her child killed in a stampede at the Kakamega Primary School, at a hospital in Kakamega, Kenya February 4, 2020. Fourteen children were killed in a stampede as they rushed down a staircase at the end of classes at a primary school in western Kenya, officials said. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new migrant detention center, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25, 2020. Greece's Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the European Union for more than one million people fleeing war in 2015-2016. Despite a sharp drop in arrivals since then, five islands are still struggling with overcrowded migrant centers. Protesters say existing camps have become a prison for both residents and migrants and building new ones will only amplify problems. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building, following the outbreak of coronavirus, outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Workers in protective suits conduct a door-to-door search to inspect residents following an outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Senator Mitt Romney rides in a Capitol elevator to the Senate floor to cast a guilty vote during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2020. Romney, who voted to convict Trump for abuse of power, was the only Republican lawmaker to break with his party as the Senate acquitted Trump on impeachment charges stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Siba, a standard poodle that was named best in show at the Westminster Dog Show, sits on a table during a photo opportunity in New York City, New York, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. A 43-year-old German - identified by prosecutors as Tobias R. - is suspected of gunning down nine people in two shisha bars, before turning the gun on himself and his elderly mother. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Members of Kurdish Peshmerga Special Forces demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony at a military camp in Soran district, in Erbil province, Iraq February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Aleppo's historic citadel is pictured from a SyrianAir Airbus A320-200 headed to Aleppo international airport, which received its first scheduled flight in eight years, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section for patients with mild symptoms caused by coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
People react at the scene after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in Volkmarsen, Germany February 24, 2020. A 29-year-old local man plowed his car into the parade, injuring 61 people, including 20 children. Elmar Schulten/Waldeckische Landeszeitung via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2, 2020. Antara Foto/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Revelers of Uniao da Ilha samba school re-enact a crime on a bus during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
An internally displaced Syrian child plays with a sheep in Azaz, Syria February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a memorial for her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in January, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2020. She told the audience about the pain of losing her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, "an amazingly sweet and gentle soul," and the husband she called her "soulmate." "He was my everything," she said of Bryant. "God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," she said, referring to her husband and daughter. "He had to bring them home to heaven together." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A pair of chinstrap penguins swim near Two Hummock Island, Antarctica, February 2, 2020. The number of chinstrap penguins in some colonies in Western Antarctica has fallen by as much as 77% since they were last surveyed in the 1970s, say scientists studying the impact of climate change on the remote region. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
