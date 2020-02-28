Photos of the month: February

Lu Yuejin pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint after they arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020. Lu, a farmer, was trying to gain passage for her daughter, 26-year-old Hu Ping, who has leukemia. She has been unable to receive a second round of chemotherapy in the overwhelmed hospitals of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. "Please, take my daughter. I don't need to go past ... please, just let my daughter go past," she asked. About an hour after she spoke to Reuters at the checkpoint, police began to move. Phone calls were made, an ambulance was called and Lu and Hu were both eventually allowed through. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

