Photos of the month: February
Shanghai Ballet dancers wear masks during practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People supporting India's new citizenship law beat a Muslim man named Mohammad Zubair during clashes with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. Zubair was on his way home from a mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came...more
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up President Donald Trump's speech after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. A bitter feud between Trump and Pelosi...more
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, February 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. The 67-year-old faces up to 29 years in prison for sexually assaulting former...more
A patient named Dagmar Turner, 53, plays violin while surgeons remove her brain tumor at King's College Hospital in London, Britain. Turner played Mahler and Gershwin while the tumor in her right frontal lobe, close to the area that controls the fine...more
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. More than 700 people on board were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his performance as a charming stunt man in...more
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden watch television results at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa's Democratic caucuses, after a long delay in releasing...more
Lu Yuejin pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint after they arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020. Lu, a farmer, was trying to gain passage for...more
President Donald Trump holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Driver Ryan Newman wrecks during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 17, 2020. Newman was released from the hospital two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap, when his vehicle careened...more
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American...more
A man sets himself on fire in front of the presidential office in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2020. The man, who called himself Oleksandr Burlakov, said subsequently that his motive was to draw the attention of the authorities to his plight, related...more
Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone departs after he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for charges that include lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, February...more
Chris Agiriga, 23, one of the Nigerian men arrested on charges of public display of affection with members of the same sex, poses for a photograph at his home in Lagos, Nigeria, February 14, 2020. Agiriga now lives in a safe house for men in Lagos....more
Marjan Hosini, 3, warms her hands over hot coal as her mother Yasamin, 25, pours tea into cups inside their temporary shelter at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 16, 2020....more
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks offstage at the end of the ninth Democratic 2020 presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Police officers make an arrest during a raid on a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory camp next to a railway crossing in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 24, 2020. The campaigners had shut down the line in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en indigenous...more
Police officers inspect the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-86J plane, that overran the runway during landing and killed three people, at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A car that belongs to a shooting victim is seen in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9, 2020. A soldier, angry over a property deal gone sour, killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that...more
Security forces are seen in action during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I...more
Meisam Salahi, whose younger brother Mohsen Salahi and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were killed in the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Iran, poses at his home in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. Picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Buildings and a mosque are covered with snow in the old city of Mosul, Iraq February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
An orphaned kangaroo joey stands inside the living room of Gary Wilson and Julie Willis's home in Wytaliba, New South Wales, Australia. Even as a fierce bushfire bore down on the rural Australian community, the couple decided not to flee their timber...more
President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Parasite" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. The dark social satire from South Korea made history as the first film in a language other than...more
Sharni Edwards and Robyn Peoples kiss after becoming Northern Ireland's first same-sex couple to marry in Carrickfergus, February 11, 2020. Peoples, 26, a healthcare worker, and Edwards, 27, a waitress, exchanged their vows on their sixth anniversary...more
A bride sits in a limousine at a wedding chapel on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from Alexey's makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia, February 14, 2020. Siberia's homeless live a perilous existence as they try to survive freezing night-time temperatures of -22 degrees Fahrenheit. REUTERS/Alexey...more
Abed El-Hamed Atiya, an Iraqi prisoner who is suspected of being part of the Islamic State, sits next to a picture he drew inside a prison in Hasaka, Syria. Atiya is kept apart from other prisoners, some of whom strongly object to his art. In...more
South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), and The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) soldiers gather at a training site for the joint force to protect VIPs in Gorom outside Juba,...more
The coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. The girl's body was discovered in a plastic garbage bag, sparking outrage over growing violence against women in Mexico....more
Children hold toy guns as they demonstrate newly learnt skills from military-style weapons training to a Reuters journalist, in Ayahualtempa, Mexico, February 3, 2020. Unable to send their children to school and too afraid to step out of their...more
U.S. President Donald Trump sprays flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, during his first visit to India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O Meara Sanders and other relatives after winning the New Hampshire primary in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine...more
Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during the WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas, February 22, 2020. Fury claimed the WBC title with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in...more
Cynthia Erivo poses on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Erivo, who starred as anti-slavery freedom fighter Harriet Tubman in "Harriet," was the only performer of color nominated for best...more
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The Chiefs ended a half-century drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win in a...more
A dog is walked by his handler to its performance during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire's primary in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man in a face mask practices calligraphy of Chinese characters on the pavement in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Internally displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria February 13, 2020. A million civilians have been displaced since December inside Syria near the Turkish border in desperate winter conditions. REUTERS/Khalil...more
Ryzhik the cat, which lost all four paws in the blistering cold of a Siberian winter and received 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov
An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during violent clashes as police stepped up their protest over pay and conditions, in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A swarm of desert locusts flies over a ranch near the town of Nanyuki in Laikipia county, Kenya, February 21, 2020. Countries in East Africa are racing against time to prevent new swarms of locusts wreaking havoc with crops and livelihoods after the...more
Medical staff assist a parent after she identified the body of her child killed in a stampede at the Kakamega Primary School, at a hospital in Kakamega, Kenya February 4, 2020. Fourteen children were killed in a stampede as they rushed down a...more
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new migrant detention center, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25, 2020. Greece's Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the European Union for more...more
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building, following the outbreak of coronavirus, outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers in protective suits conduct a door-to-door search to inspect residents following an outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Senator Mitt Romney rides in a Capitol elevator to the Senate floor to cast a guilty vote during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2020. Romney, who voted to convict Trump for abuse of...more
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Siba, a standard poodle that was named best in show at the Westminster Dog Show, sits on a table during a photo opportunity in New York City, New York, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. A 43-year-old German - identified by prosecutors as Tobias R. - is suspected of gunning down nine people in two shisha bars, before...more
Members of Kurdish Peshmerga Special Forces demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony at a military camp in Soran district, in Erbil province, Iraq February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Aleppo's historic citadel is pictured from a SyrianAir Airbus A320-200 headed to Aleppo international airport, which received its first scheduled flight in eight years, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section for patients with mild symptoms caused by coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan...more
People react at the scene after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in Volkmarsen, Germany February 24, 2020. A 29-year-old local man plowed his car into the parade, injuring 61 people, including 20 children. Elmar Schulten/Waldeckische...more
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in...more
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Revelers of Uniao da Ilha samba school re-enact a crime on a bus during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An internally displaced Syrian child plays with a sheep in Azaz, Syria February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a memorial for her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in January, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2020. She told the...more
A pair of chinstrap penguins swim near Two Hummock Island, Antarctica, February 2, 2020. The number of chinstrap penguins in some colonies in Western Antarctica has fallen by as much as 77% since they were last surveyed in the 1970s, say scientists...more
A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Turkey says it will let refugees into Europe
Refugees in Turkey head towards European frontiers after an official declared that borders had been thrown open, a response to the escalating war in Syria.
Greta Thunberg leads UK climate rally
Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol where Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media for ignoring a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Turkey says it will let refugees into Europe
Refugees in Turkey head towards European frontiers after an official declared that borders had been thrown open, a response to the escalating war in Syria.
Greta Thunberg leads UK climate rally
Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol where Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media for ignoring a looming climate cataclysm, saying "I will not be silenced while the world is on fire - will you?"
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
World races to contain coronavirus
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
On the trail with Democrats in South Carolina
Democratic hopefuls campaign in South Carolina ahead of the weekend primary.
Deadly riots over India's citizenship law
At least 38 people have been killed in the worst bout of sectarian violence in the capital of New Delhi in decades.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.