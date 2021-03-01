Photos of the month: February
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People and security members run away as animal rights activists release a bear into the wild in Dohuk, Iraq, February 11, 2021. The non-profit 'Kurdish American Cooperation Organization' released six Syrian brown bears in the mountainous areas of...more
A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby with COVID-19, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A man waves as volunteers hand out COVID-19 home test kits to residents in Goldsworth and St Johns in Woking, Britain, February 2, 2021. Volunteers and police officers in several parts of England were knocking on people's doors to hand out tests to...more
The Kraken house float, on Memphis Street in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social...more
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to...more
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his family celebrate after his team beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, February 7, 2021. Brady threw three touchdowns as the Buccaneers thumped the Chiefs 31-9, giving the...more
A traditional Chinese opera actress wearing a face shield poses for a picture during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Baarack the sheep is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia, February 5, 2021. The wild and ailing sheep, found in a forest, has yielded a fleece weighing 78 pounds (more than 35 kilograms) - nearly half the weight of...more
Red hot lava flows from Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Alvin Williams, 66, checks his phone while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store, which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Go...more
Senator Ted Cruz wheels his luggage at Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico, February 18, 2021. Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly...more
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was hospitalized with severe leg injuries after a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill...more
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, to administer the coronavirus vaccine to the residents who live on its banks, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman places her hand on a mural of Captain Tom Moore, the centenarian who touched the hearts of millions during lockdown, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) for the...more
Nurse Ines Lopes treats a COVID-19 patient during her night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. Nursing is a job she loves but it barely pays the bills. "They (politicians) say we are the best in the world but then...more
WHO virus expert Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus, receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021....more
A nursing home resident receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine as Chile starts to vaccinate elderly people living in nursing homes in Santiago, Chile, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. In...more
A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters during a military support rally in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of a rescue team work during a relief operation at the site of a destroyed bridge after a flash flood swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Raini village in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 10, 2021....more
Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, February 11, 2021....more
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she video calls her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home with his...more
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high-altitude test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars, February 18, 2021. The rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a...more
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand. Picture taken January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anilson Costa walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the "Ceu na Terra" block party is usually celebrated, as Carnival celebrations have been canceled amid the pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2021. The sign reads: "Wear a...more
Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title and...more
Newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is embraced by his husband Chasten Buttigieg after being ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who looks on with her hand on her heart, at the White House in Washington,...more
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical...more
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, February 19, 2021. The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping...more
People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to fill them up for patients suffering from the coronavirus outside a private oxygen supplier, in Lima, Peru February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11,...more
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors carry a coffin ahead of a funeral in Bromley, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in south east London, Britain. Picture taken January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers wait for the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack, to arrive to lie in honor at the building in Washington, February 2, 2021....more
An employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province, Vietnam February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kham
Zoltan Berki Sr., 55, searches for firewood in an old abandoned house in Ozd, Hungary. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of Hungary's poor, some resort to burning anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their...more
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), wearing a mask that reads "Free Speech," waits for an elevator prior to a vote in the House of Representatives on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish her for her incendiary remarks supporting...more
Yekaterina Andreeva and Darya Chultsova, Belarusian journalists working for the Polish television channel Belsat who are accused of coordinating mass protests in 2020 by broadcasting live reports, embrace inside a defendants' cage during a court...more
A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelit vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper filed a...more
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 at the White...more
KD Nance huddles under layers of clothing and blankets in their room after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, February 17, 2021. Four million people in the state were without power for days and half saw water services...more
Snow covers figures at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets are sprayed with firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, February 1, 2021. Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into...more
The Weeknd performs during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa, Florida, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Democratic members of Congress hold transgender pride flags on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2021, on the day the House passed the Equality Act that include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Russian diplomats and family members use a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea amid coronavirus restrictions while crossing the demarcation line between North Korea and Russia, February 25, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A woman holds a sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, February 25, 2021....more
Illegal migrants, requesting to be regularized by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, reside in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Villagers wearing traditional costumes mark the Shrovetide Sunday festival on an empty street, instead of the yearly crowded carnival which was prohibited due to coronavirus restrictions, in Podence, Portugal. February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta...more
A woman lifts a funeral display into a car in the flower district of Los Angeles, California, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq, February 7, 2021. Yousif was 15 when Islamic State fighters surrounded his village in northern Iraq, rounded up residents and slaughtered several hundred of them, including his...more
Demonstrators protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Greek university students clash with riot police during a demonstration against government plans to set up university police in Athens, Greece, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Internally displaced Afghan children play next to their shelters on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People take part in a screaming session as they seek emotional release from the pandemic, in an open area near Ra'anana, Israel, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A butterfly lands on the hand of Rafael Nadal during his first round match against Laslo Djere at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, who has severe facial burns and was provided a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Demonstrators clash with police as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. Crowds cheered as the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading...more
A man is treated at hospital after he was injured during a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in and near Erbil International Airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A piece of cloth belonging to a student is seen on the ground after gunmen attacked and abducted students and teachers from the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state, Nigeria February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained canceled as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A waterfall flows through the snow-covered town of Jezzine, southern Lebanon, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are...more
Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a...more
People react after a New York grand jury voted not to indict officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
An Iberian wolf (Canis lupus signatus) exercises at Basondo Animal Refuge, in Kortezubi, Spain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West
Girls wear dress-up costumes to mark the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People ice skate during a cold snap across the country along the windmills in Kinderdijk, Netherlands February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Camila Iachini, 8, performs tricks with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Petare neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Thatcher Micheal Fahy repairs the comb of the roof on a 200-year-old cottage while standing on a wooden biddle hooked into the underlying hazelwood in Galway, Ireland. February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top...more
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination, as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative that offers a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Farmers and agricultural workers attend a rally against farm laws, in Barnala, northern state of Punjab, India, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. Navalny, 44, was arrested on his return from...more
Armenian law enforcement officers stand guard outside the government office during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Cardboard spectators are seen as Finland's Jarkko Maatta jumps during training at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary in El Rosario, Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
