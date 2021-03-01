Photos of the month: February

Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top...more

Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top racing prize when he was just 17. He hopes to begin racing in France next year, realizing a dream coveted by some of Senegal's foremost riders. "It's the elders who taught us everything since we were young, and that's how I became passionate about horses," he said. Picture taken January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

