Photos of the month: February

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
People and security members run away as animal rights activists release a bear into the wild in Dohuk, Iraq, February 11, 2021. The non-profit 'Kurdish American Cooperation Organization' released six Syrian brown bears in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan, where the animal has become almost extinct, after rescuing them from captivity in people's homes. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People and security members run away as animal rights activists release a bear into the wild in Dohuk, Iraq, February 11, 2021. The non-profit 'Kurdish American Cooperation Organization' released six Syrian brown bears in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan, where the animal has become almost extinct, after rescuing them from captivity in people's homes. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby with COVID-19, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby with COVID-19, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A man waves as volunteers hand out COVID-19 home test kits to residents in Goldsworth and St Johns in Woking, Britain, February 2, 2021. Volunteers and police officers in several parts of England were knocking on people's doors to hand out tests to try to halt the spread of a highly infectious variant that originated in South Africa. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man waves as volunteers hand out COVID-19 home test kits to residents in Goldsworth and St Johns in Woking, Britain, February 2, 2021. Volunteers and police officers in several parts of England were knocking on people's doors to hand out tests to try to halt the spread of a highly infectious variant that originated in South Africa. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The Kraken house float, on Memphis Street in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The Kraken house float, on Memphis Street in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to many. "For me, arms, they're just a detail," she said. "I follow with my eyes, as if they were there." Picture taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his family celebrate after his team beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, February 7, 2021. Brady threw three touchdowns as the Buccaneers thumped the Chiefs 31-9, giving the 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his family celebrate after his team beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, February 7, 2021. Brady threw three touchdowns as the Buccaneers thumped the Chiefs 31-9, giving the 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A traditional Chinese opera actress wearing a face shield poses for a picture during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A traditional Chinese opera actress wearing a face shield poses for a picture during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Baarack the sheep is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia, February 5, 2021. The wild and ailing sheep, found in a forest, has yielded a fleece weighing 78 pounds (more than 35 kilograms) - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many a year. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS

Baarack the sheep is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia, February 5, 2021. The wild and ailing sheep, found in a forest, has yielded a fleece weighing 78 pounds (more than 35 kilograms) - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many a year. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Red hot lava flows from Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Red hot lava flows from Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Alvin Williams, 66, checks his phone while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store, which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Alvin Williams, 66, checks his phone while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store, which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz wheels his luggage at Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico, February 18, 2021. Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly deep freeze, for a family holiday jaunt to the Mexican resort city of Cancun he said he took to please his young daughters. REUTERS/Stringer

Senator Ted Cruz wheels his luggage at Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico, February 18, 2021. Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was hospitalized with severe leg injuries after a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was hospitalized with severe leg injuries after a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, to administer the coronavirus vaccine to the residents who live on its banks, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, to administer the coronavirus vaccine to the residents who live on its banks, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A woman places her hand on a mural of Captain Tom Moore, the centenarian who touched the hearts of millions during lockdown, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19. He had been fighting cancer for 5 years. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A woman places her hand on a mural of Captain Tom Moore, the centenarian who touched the hearts of millions during lockdown, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) for the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Nurse Ines Lopes treats a COVID-19 patient during her night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. Nursing is a job she loves but it barely pays the bills. "They (politicians) say we are the best in the world but then there are no salary increases," Lopes, 30, told Reuters. "Clapping and thanking us won't solve a thing," she said, adding many nurses work two jobs to provide for their families. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Nurse Ines Lopes treats a COVID-19 patient during her night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. Nursing is a job she loves but it barely pays the bills. "They (politicians) say we are the best in the world but then...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
WHO virus expert Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus, receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

WHO virus expert Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus, receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A nursing home resident receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine as Chile starts to vaccinate elderly people living in nursing homes in Santiago, Chile, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A nursing home resident receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine as Chile starts to vaccinate elderly people living in nursing homes in Santiago, Chile, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. In Ireland, where many bar owners historically juggle careers as funeral directors, Jasper Murphy now spends his days during the pandemic serving takeout meals from his shuttered establishment and preparing coffins for funerals. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. In...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters during a military support rally in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters during a military support rally in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Members of a rescue team work during a relief operation at the site of a destroyed bridge after a flash flood swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Raini village in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Anshree Fadnavis

Members of a rescue team work during a relief operation at the site of a destroyed bridge after a flash flood swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Raini village in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Anshree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she video calls her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she video calls her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high-altitude test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high-altitude test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blev

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high-altitude test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars, February 18, 2021. The rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS

NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars, February 18, 2021. The rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a...more

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars, February 18, 2021. The rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand. Picture taken January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand. Picture taken January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand. Picture taken January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anilson Costa walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the "Ceu na Terra" block party is usually celebrated, as Carnival celebrations have been canceled amid the pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2021. The sign reads: "Wear a mask, wash your hands, share love." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Anilson Costa walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the "Ceu na Terra" block party is usually celebrated, as Carnival celebrations have been canceled amid the pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2021. The sign reads: "Wear a...more

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Anilson Costa walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the "Ceu na Terra" block party is usually celebrated, as Carnival celebrations have been canceled amid the pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2021. The sign reads: "Wear a mask, wash your hands, share love." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game. Osaka's one-sided win gave the Japanese juggernaut her fourth major crown, with her career still budding at the age of 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title and...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game. Osaka's one-sided win gave the Japanese juggernaut her fourth major crown, with her career still budding at the age of 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is embraced by his husband Chasten Buttigieg after being ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who looks on with her hand on her heart, at the White House in Washington, February 3, 2021. Buttigieg became the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet secretary confirmed by lawmakers. He will oversee aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit, as well as efforts to ensure safe transportation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is embraced by his husband Chasten Buttigieg after being ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who looks on with her hand on her heart, at the White House in Washington,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is embraced by his husband Chasten Buttigieg after being ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who looks on with her hand on her heart, at the White House in Washington, February 3, 2021. Buttigieg became the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet secretary confirmed by lawmakers. He will oversee aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit, as well as efforts to ensure safe transportation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, February 19, 2021. The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping to be granted refuge across the border. Some residents have lived there for more than a year under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, February 19, 2021. The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping...more

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, February 19, 2021. The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping to be granted refuge across the border. Some residents have lived there for more than a year under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to fill them up for patients suffering from the coronavirus outside a private oxygen supplier, in Lima, Peru February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to fill them up for patients suffering from the coronavirus outside a private oxygen supplier, in Lima, Peru February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to fill them up for patients suffering from the coronavirus outside a private oxygen supplier, in Lima, Peru February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors carry a coffin ahead of a funeral in Bromley, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in south east London, Britain. Picture taken January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors carry a coffin ahead of a funeral in Bromley, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in south east London, Britain. Picture taken January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors carry a coffin ahead of a funeral in Bromley, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in south east London, Britain. Picture taken January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers wait for the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack, to arrive to lie in honor at the building in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Police officers wait for the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack, to arrive to lie in honor at the building in Washington, February 2, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Police officers wait for the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack, to arrive to lie in honor at the building in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
An employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

An employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
An employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province, Vietnam February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kham

Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province, Vietnam February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province, Vietnam February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kham
Zoltan Berki Sr., 55, searches for firewood in an old abandoned house in Ozd, Hungary. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of Hungary's poor, some resort to burning anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their environment and health. For Berki, pollution means chest pain and coughs, but cold is a more imminent danger. "We collect what we find and take it home to burn," he said. "They heat up nicely, and we can't afford to buy anything." Picture taken December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Zoltan Berki Sr., 55, searches for firewood in an old abandoned house in Ozd, Hungary. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of Hungary's poor, some resort to burning anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Zoltan Berki Sr., 55, searches for firewood in an old abandoned house in Ozd, Hungary. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of Hungary's poor, some resort to burning anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their environment and health. For Berki, pollution means chest pain and coughs, but cold is a more imminent danger. "We collect what we find and take it home to burn," he said. "They heat up nicely, and we can't afford to buy anything." Picture taken December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), wearing a mask that reads "Free Speech," waits for an elevator prior to a vote in the House of Representatives on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish her for her incendiary remarks supporting violence against Democrats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), wearing a mask that reads "Free Speech," waits for an elevator prior to a vote in the House of Representatives on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish her for her incendiary remarks supporting...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), wearing a mask that reads "Free Speech," waits for an elevator prior to a vote in the House of Representatives on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish her for her incendiary remarks supporting violence against Democrats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Yekaterina Andreeva and Darya Chultsova, Belarusian journalists working for the Polish television channel Belsat who are accused of coordinating mass protests in 2020 by broadcasting live reports, embrace inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Yekaterina Andreeva and Darya Chultsova, Belarusian journalists working for the Polish television channel Belsat who are accused of coordinating mass protests in 2020 by broadcasting live reports, embrace inside a defendants' cage during a court...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Yekaterina Andreeva and Darya Chultsova, Belarusian journalists working for the Polish television channel Belsat who are accused of coordinating mass protests in 2020 by broadcasting live reports, embrace inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelit vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelit vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper filed a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelit vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 at the White House in Washington, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 at the White...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 at the White House in Washington, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
KD Nance huddles under layers of clothing and blankets in their room after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, February 17, 2021. Four million people in the state were without power for days and half saw water services disrupted. REUTERS/Mikala Compton

KD Nance huddles under layers of clothing and blankets in their room after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, February 17, 2021. Four million people in the state were without power for days and half saw water services...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
KD Nance huddles under layers of clothing and blankets in their room after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, February 17, 2021. Four million people in the state were without power for days and half saw water services disrupted. REUTERS/Mikala Compton
Snow covers figures at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Snow covers figures at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Snow covers figures at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets are sprayed with firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets are sprayed with firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets are sprayed with firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, February 1, 2021. Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into profits by harvesting the insects and milling them, turning them into protein-rich animal feed and organic fertilizer for farms. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, February 1, 2021. Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, February 1, 2021. Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into profits by harvesting the insects and milling them, turning them into protein-rich animal feed and organic fertilizer for farms. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The Weeknd performs during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa, Florida, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Weeknd performs during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa, Florida, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
The Weeknd performs during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa, Florida, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Democratic members of Congress hold transgender pride flags on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2021, on the day the House passed the Equality Act that include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Democratic members of Congress hold transgender pride flags on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2021, on the day the House passed the Equality Act that include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Democratic members of Congress hold transgender pride flags on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2021, on the day the House passed the Equality Act that include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Russian diplomats and family members use a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea amid coronavirus restrictions while crossing the demarcation line between North Korea and Russia, February 25, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian diplomats and family members use a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea amid coronavirus restrictions while crossing the demarcation line between North Korea and Russia, February 25, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Russian diplomats and family members use a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea amid coronavirus restrictions while crossing the demarcation line between North Korea and Russia, February 25, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A woman holds a sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman holds a sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, February 25, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A woman holds a sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Illegal migrants, requesting to be regularized by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, reside in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Illegal migrants, requesting to be regularized by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, reside in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Illegal migrants, requesting to be regularized by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, reside in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Villagers wearing traditional costumes mark the Shrovetide Sunday festival on an empty street, instead of the yearly crowded carnival which was prohibited due to coronavirus restrictions, in Podence, Portugal. February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Villagers wearing traditional costumes mark the Shrovetide Sunday festival on an empty street, instead of the yearly crowded carnival which was prohibited due to coronavirus restrictions, in Podence, Portugal. February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Villagers wearing traditional costumes mark the Shrovetide Sunday festival on an empty street, instead of the yearly crowded carnival which was prohibited due to coronavirus restrictions, in Podence, Portugal. February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A woman lifts a funeral display into a car in the flower district of Los Angeles, California, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman lifts a funeral display into a car in the flower district of Los Angeles, California, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A woman lifts a funeral display into a car in the flower district of Los Angeles, California, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq, February 7, 2021. Yousif was 15 when Islamic State fighters surrounded his village in northern Iraq, rounded up residents and slaughtered several hundred of them, including his father, brother, grandfather and aunt. Nearly seven years later, Yousif has returned to the village for the reburial of his father and 103 other Yazidis whose bodies had been dumped by IS in mass graves and have now been identified by DNA samples. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq, February 7, 2021. Yousif was 15 when Islamic State fighters surrounded his village in northern Iraq, rounded up residents and slaughtered several hundred of them, including his...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq, February 7, 2021. Yousif was 15 when Islamic State fighters surrounded his village in northern Iraq, rounded up residents and slaughtered several hundred of them, including his father, brother, grandfather and aunt. Nearly seven years later, Yousif has returned to the village for the reburial of his father and 103 other Yazidis whose bodies had been dumped by IS in mass graves and have now been identified by DNA samples. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Demonstrators protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Demonstrators protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Greek university students clash with riot police during a demonstration against government plans to set up university police in Athens, Greece, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek university students clash with riot police during a demonstration against government plans to set up university police in Athens, Greece, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Greek university students clash with riot police during a demonstration against government plans to set up university police in Athens, Greece, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Internally displaced Afghan children play next to their shelters on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Internally displaced Afghan children play next to their shelters on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Internally displaced Afghan children play next to their shelters on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People take part in a screaming session as they seek emotional release from the pandemic, in an open area near Ra'anana, Israel, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People take part in a screaming session as they seek emotional release from the pandemic, in an open area near Ra'anana, Israel, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
People take part in a screaming session as they seek emotional release from the pandemic, in an open area near Ra'anana, Israel, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A butterfly lands on the hand of Rafael Nadal during his first round match against Laslo Djere at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A butterfly lands on the hand of Rafael Nadal during his first round match against Laslo Djere at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A butterfly lands on the hand of Rafael Nadal during his first round match against Laslo Djere at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, who has severe facial burns and was provided a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, who has severe facial burns and was provided a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, who has severe facial burns and was provided a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Demonstrators clash with police as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Demonstrators clash with police as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. Crowds cheered as the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading collapse. Trump opened the hotel and oceanside casino in 1984 but lost control of the property in a 2009 bankruptcy. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. Crowds cheered as the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. Crowds cheered as the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading collapse. Trump opened the hotel and oceanside casino in 1984 but lost control of the property in a 2009 bankruptcy. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man is treated at hospital after he was injured during a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in and near Erbil International Airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A man is treated at hospital after he was injured during a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in and near Erbil International Airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A man is treated at hospital after he was injured during a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in and near Erbil International Airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A piece of cloth belonging to a student is seen on the ground after gunmen attacked and abducted students and teachers from the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state, Nigeria February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A piece of cloth belonging to a student is seen on the ground after gunmen attacked and abducted students and teachers from the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state, Nigeria February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A piece of cloth belonging to a student is seen on the ground after gunmen attacked and abducted students and teachers from the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state, Nigeria February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained canceled as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained canceled as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained canceled as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A waterfall flows through the snow-covered town of Jezzine, southern Lebanon, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A waterfall flows through the snow-covered town of Jezzine, southern Lebanon, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A waterfall flows through the snow-covered town of Jezzine, southern Lebanon, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are spending the Spring Festival away from their 9-year-old daughter as they heed China's call to stay put, following a spate of coronavirus infections over the winter. "It doesn't matter where," Yunxia said. "When we're together, we're family, we're home." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are...more

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are spending the Spring Festival away from their 9-year-old daughter as they heed China's call to stay put, following a spate of coronavirus infections over the winter. "It doesn't matter where," Yunxia said. "When we're together, we're family, we're home." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a petition from opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine about human rights violations to a United Nations office, a rights group said. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a petition from opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine about human rights violations to a United Nations office, a rights group said. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
People react after a New York grand jury voted not to indict officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

People react after a New York grand jury voted not to indict officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
People react after a New York grand jury voted not to indict officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
An Iberian wolf (Canis lupus signatus) exercises at Basondo Animal Refuge, in Kortezubi, Spain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West

An Iberian wolf (Canis lupus signatus) exercises at Basondo Animal Refuge, in Kortezubi, Spain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
An Iberian wolf (Canis lupus signatus) exercises at Basondo Animal Refuge, in Kortezubi, Spain, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West
Girls wear dress-up costumes to mark the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Girls wear dress-up costumes to mark the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Girls wear dress-up costumes to mark the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People ice skate during a cold snap across the country along the windmills in Kinderdijk, Netherlands February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

People ice skate during a cold snap across the country along the windmills in Kinderdijk, Netherlands February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
People ice skate during a cold snap across the country along the windmills in Kinderdijk, Netherlands February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Camila Iachini, 8, performs tricks with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Petare neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Camila Iachini, 8, performs tricks with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Petare neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Camila Iachini, 8, performs tricks with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Petare neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Thatcher Micheal Fahy repairs the comb of the roof on a 200-year-old cottage while standing on a wooden biddle hooked into the underlying hazelwood in Galway, Ireland. February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thatcher Micheal Fahy repairs the comb of the roof on a 200-year-old cottage while standing on a wooden biddle hooked into the underlying hazelwood in Galway, Ireland. February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Thatcher Micheal Fahy repairs the comb of the roof on a 200-year-old cottage while standing on a wooden biddle hooked into the underlying hazelwood in Galway, Ireland. February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top racing prize when he was just 17. He hopes to begin racing in France next year, realizing a dream coveted by some of Senegal's foremost riders. "It's the elders who taught us everything since we were young, and that's how I became passionate about horses," he said. Picture taken January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top...more

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top racing prize when he was just 17. He hopes to begin racing in France next year, realizing a dream coveted by some of Senegal's foremost riders. "It's the elders who taught us everything since we were young, and that's how I became passionate about horses," he said. Picture taken January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination, as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative that offers a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination, as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative that offers a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination, as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative that offers a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Farmers and agricultural workers attend a rally against farm laws, in Barnala, northern state of Punjab, India, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Farmers and agricultural workers attend a rally against farm laws, in Barnala, northern state of Punjab, India, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Farmers and agricultural workers attend a rally against farm laws, in Barnala, northern state of Punjab, India, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. Navalny, 44, was arrested on his return from Germany in January and was sentenced to more than 2-1/2 years for parole violations. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. Navalny, 44, was arrested on his return from...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. Navalny, 44, was arrested on his return from Germany in January and was sentenced to more than 2-1/2 years for parole violations. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armenian law enforcement officers stand guard outside the government office during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Armenian law enforcement officers stand guard outside the government office during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Armenian law enforcement officers stand guard outside the government office during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Cardboard spectators are seen as Finland's Jarkko Maatta jumps during training at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Cardboard spectators are seen as Finland's Jarkko Maatta jumps during training at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Cardboard spectators are seen as Finland's Jarkko Maatta jumps during training at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary in El Rosario, Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary in El Rosario, Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary in El Rosario, Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
