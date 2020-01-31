Photos of the month: January
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A view of the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2020. Iran's supreme leader wept in grief...more
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the Capitol to the Senate in...more
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, in Los Angeles, California, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A reveler celebrates as confetti falls during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain January 7, 2020. The couple, who are currently in Canada with their baby son Archie, announced they would no longer use their royal titles and were seeking an...more
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. Trump proposed creating a...more
More than 22,000 armed gun-rights activists peacefully filled the streets around Virginia's capitol building to protest gun-control legislation making its way through the newly Democratic-controlled state legislature, in Richmond, Virginia, January...more
Red Crescent workers check plastic bags at the site where a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. The Boeing 737 was shot down in error by...more
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. The gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before...more
A survivor reacts as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation, in Oswiecim, Poland,...more
Front-line protesters Wing and Tony, two 18-year-olds who began dating after attending many Hong Kong protests together, pose for a portrait. Normally quiet and reserved, the two have joined thousands of local teenagers in clashes with riot police,...more
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. The two sparred indirectly at the forum -- Trump said the United...more
A man walks next to a cross after taking a dip in the shallow water of the Volga river during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Volgograd, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kirill Braga
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued in a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, January 7, 2020. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5. "We're going to war, bro," one soldier cheered, holding two thumbs...more
A tiger, among 21 big cats rescued from years of confinement and maltreatment in a Guatemala circus, arrives at its new home at a wildlife sanctuary near Winburg, South Africa, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
St Michael's Tower is seen on Glastonbury Tor as a full moon rises in Glastonbury, England January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A man holds his daughter in the palm of his hand in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Tanli Yang, a journalist with China Global Television Network, performs yoga poses with Walker, an intelligent humanoid service robot, at the UB Tech booth during CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside the destroyed Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. Ten years ago, the impoverished island nation was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed tens of...more
A rider passes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders speak after the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. The two senators had been at odds leading up to the...more
A person dressed as the anime character Doraemon attends an anti-government demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 20, 2020. Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on screen as he delivers his annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. Putin announced a sweeping shake-up of the political system, which led to the...more
Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, January 6, 2020. The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York, and faces life in prison if...more
Iraqi demonstrators carry a man killed during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A dead koala is seen after bushfires swept through Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia, January 7, 2020. Australia's bushfires have killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion native animals since September. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via...more
People ring in the new year at Plaza Italia amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People visit a snow sculpture at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
The Qatar Air Force aerobatic display team performs during the opening of the 2020 Kuwait Aviation Exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Assad Hani
Billie Eilish poses with her Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. The 18-year-old won all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish won for her...more
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his haute couture spring/summer 2020 show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. The French designer bade farewell to the catwalk with irreverent humor and outlandish creations in his last runway show...more
Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Russian pensioners Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. The pair enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their sparkling costumes and dance moves. Picture...more
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife Carole pose for a picture after an interview in Beirut, Lebanon January 14, 2020. Ghosn made a dramatic escape from house arrest in Japan, where he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting...more
Muslims from around the world perform Friday prayers on a makeshift bridge during Bishwa Ijtema, considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after haj, in Tongi, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad...more
French firefighters face off with riot police as they protest against their working conditions and demand more pay in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. Thousands attended the protest, asking for an increase of their hazard bonus, which has not changed...more
A man grieves during a funeral for earthquake victims in Elazig, Turkey, January 26, 2020. The magnitude 6.8 quake caused 41 deaths and injured more than 1,600 others. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Members of the security forces block Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, at the National Assembly building in Caracas, January 7, 2020....more
Los Angeles County firefighters work at the scene of a helicopter crash that killed retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and eight others in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments of President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, headed towards the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Folding chairs and trash remain at the Wildwood convention center parking lot after the end of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28, 2020. New Jersey supporters of Trump welcomed his first campaign rally in the...more
Lev Parnas sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 29, 2020. Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald...more
Prince Charles delivers a special address during the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump s Middle East peace plan, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial is being held in Manhattan, New York, January 10, 2020. "The rapist is you. Patriarchy is our judge," the group of about 100 women chanted,...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match with China's Qiang Wang at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 24, 2020. Williams suffered her earliest exit from the Australian Open in 14 years, falling to Wang in a stunning third round...more
The cast of "Parasite" poses backstage with their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2020. The Korean language social satire about the wealth gap in...more
Men splash themselves with cold water during an annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A 17-year-old girl, who said she was raped by her friend, sits with other women at La Maison Rose, a shelter for women and girls who have fled abuse, rape, forced marriage and other trauma in Dakar, Senegal, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukraine International Airlines plane that was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 12, 2020. The airliner was struck by a missile on Jan. 8 shortly after it left...more
A protestor holds the hand of a Lebanese army soldier during a protest against the political elite in Beirut, Lebanon January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A murmuration of migrating starlings flies in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tiny "fingertip-sized" pygmy chameleon is seen at Chester Zoo, Chester, Britain January 29, 2020. Chester Zoo via REUTERS
Austria's Daniel Bacher competes in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Winter Youth Olympics in Leysin, Switzerland, January 20, 2020. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 of the Dakar Rally in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An Ethiopian boy attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in a farm on the outskirt of Jijiga in Somali region, Ethiopia January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini
A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A child holds an umbrella as he stands on SGR railway tracks near the town of Kiu, south of Nairobi, Kenya. The new $3.3 billion high-speed railway, part of China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, has left towns like Kiu without stations or adequate...more
A person holds a flag in Parliament Square on Brexit Day, in London, Britain January 31, 2020. The United Kingdom leaves the European Union with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to...more
An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
