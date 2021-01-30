Photos of the month: January
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
A farmer holds swords during a protest against agricultural reforms introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine inside the Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A woman takes part in a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Hondurans who are part of a new caravan of migrants bound for the U.S. clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Relatives of patients hospitalized or receiving healthcare at home, mostly suffering from COVID-19, gather to buy oxygen and fill cylinders at a private company in Manaus, Brazil January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Sri Lungdiyanti, 41, family member of a Sriwijaya Air passenger, reacts after the Flight SJ 182 Boeing 737-500 crashed after taking off, in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah via REUTERS
Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden, after she was sworn in as vice president of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court in London, Britain, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Picture taken December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kyuta Kumagai, 10, warms up with other boys before training at Komatsuryu sumo club in Tokyo, Japan. At 187 lb, Kyuta is twice the size of the other children his age and is so dominant that he wrestles, and beats, boys five or six years older. Last...more
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pose before President Donald Trump's departure to Florida from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 20, 2021....more
National Guard members sleep before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Healthcare workers line up before receiving the first dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine in the Positivo event center at the Barigui Park in Curitiba, Brazil January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to COVID-19 at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus,...more
A devotee sits at the bank of Hanumante River as he offers prayers during the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Schoolchildren swab and test themselves for COVID-19 in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
A coyote walks past graveside mourners at Rose Hill Memorial Park and Mortuary, the biggest cemetery in North America, as it struggles under a backlog of coronavirus-related burials in California, January 26, 2021. The usual 5-7 day wait period after...more
The Helsinki Cathedral is seen during a heavy snow storm in Helsinki, Finland January 12, 2021. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. Blanks was a husband, father of 7, U.S. Army veteran, HVAC technician, car enthusiast and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. He...more
Dia Clyburn, a stylist and the niece of Rep. Jim Clyburn, reacts with a client as they watch the televised inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Clyburn's Beauty Salon in Sumter, South Carolina, January 20, 2021....more
President Donald Trump speaks on the last day of his presidency before flying to Florida at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a supporter of President Donald Trump, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021. A portrait...more
From left, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, January 20, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via...more
White House Marine sentries are seen near broken windows during a dress rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 18, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
A patient suffering from COVID-19 breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain January 7, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS
People line up for coronavirus tests in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A vehicle streaks across the desert during stage 10 of the Dakar Rally from Neom to AlUla, Saudi Arabia, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
People gather around a cross-shaped ice hole during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Residents watch a movie during the Projeta Rocinha cultural project, which projects movies, music clips and a health campaign on the rocks of Dois Irmaos mountain atop Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A soldier rides a horse at Horse Guards Parade during snowfall in London, Britain, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Sta. Mesa, Manila,...more
Tennis player Venus Williams is seen on a balcony at the M Suites accommodation in North Adelaide, where tennis players are undergoing mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open to be played in Melbourne, in Adelaide, Australia, January...more
A swimmer pours hot water to warm herself after swimming in a river on a cold winter day in Beijing, China, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Youssef Abu Amira, 24, practices karate at a club in Gaza City January 12, 2021. The Palestinian law school graduate, who was born without legs and with only partially developed arms, possesses an orange belt. "I wanted to prove to myself and the...more
A resident of a nursing home holds the hand of a staff worker before receiving a coronavirus vaccine in Athens, Greece, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A forensic technician works on skeletal remains found during a search for clandestine graves by members of the State Prosecutor's office in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the Juarez Valley, Mexico January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the presidential election results by Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives, and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at arms of the House, return to the House side after delivering the article of impeachment against former President Donald...more
Supporters of Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, run behind his convoy, after he cast a ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Mexican national Felipe Ortega cries while meeting his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 20, 2021. President Joe Biden's immigration changes came too...more
A Trump International Golf Club worker digs a hole as he plants palm trees to block the view of the course, in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Empty tables are seen in a closed restaurant in the financial district of Manhattan, New York City, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People watch an outdoor movie screening while social distancing in Singapore January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man shepherds his cows near a rocket case left after a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region, outside Stepanakert January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Betty Nelson, 81, who got in line at 6 a.m., reads on her tablet while waiting for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe to open in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with...more
Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the coronavirus vaccination in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A supporter of President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio state capitol in Columbus, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Tug of War champion and farmer James Kehoe, 63, of Boley Tug of War Club trains at home in his barn with teammates after being nominated as the "greatest athlete of all time" for the World Games awards, in County Tipperary village of Boley, Ireland....more
Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement, in...more
A flock of birds flies at the Taal Volcano island, a year after the volcano erupted, in Batangas province, Philippines, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A man washes himself under a hosepipe at a laundry village in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Police uses a water cannon during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
William Mattox, 89, is offered a glass of champagne after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Migrants sit outside the temporary migrants center upon crossing the border fence at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, Spain January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Farmers move barricades during a tractor rally to protest against agricultural reforms on India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The phrase "Murder the media" is written on a door to the U.S. Capitol a day after the building was stormed in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Soldiers prepare to spray disinfectant at the Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena, which was held even as the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures due to the...more
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre,...more
Sister Jenthia and Dr. Angela Branche hand out coronavirus survival kit to Natalie Hall as part of a door-to-door outreach program to the Black community to increase vaccine trial participation in Rochester, New York. Picture taken October 17, 2020....more
New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin receives an elbow bump from Vice President Kamala Harris prior to being sworn in by Harris during a brief ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Erin...more
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of COVID-19 at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Patients follow instructions while practicing Tai Chi at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A grey seal pup is seen on Horsey Gap beach near Horsey, on the Norfolk coast, Britain January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Concept artists and twin brothers Frank and Patrik Riklin perform during the presentation of their "Fondation Riklin" project in Regensdorf, Switzerland January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A paramedic aboard an ambulance holds a white balloon during a tribute for nurse Hortencia Collazo, who died of COVID-19, outside the hospital where she worked in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of a construction crew using heavy machinery work on a new section of the bollard-type border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Journalists and mourners carry the coffin of TV reporter Adeeb al-Janani who was killed in an attack on Aden airport, during his funeral in Taiz, Yemen January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Armando Galvan searches a commercial building as he carries out an eviction, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
The "Field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
