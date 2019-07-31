Edition:
Photos of the month: July

Madelen and seven year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Calvin So, a victim of the Yuen Long attacks on July 21, shows his wounds at a hospital, in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2019. Hong Kong police faced criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passersby from attack by what opposition politicians suspected were gang members at a train station July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and teammates celebrate winning the Women's World Cup with the trophy after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she will officially recognise him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Johnson took over from Theresa May at one of the most perilous junctures in post-World War Two British history - the United Kingdom is divided over Brexit and weakened by the three-year political crisis that has gripped it since a 2016 referendum vote to leave the bloc. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. Russian police rounded up more than 1,000 people in Moscow July 27 in one of the biggest crackdowns of recent years against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin s tight grip on power. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A drawing by migrant children recently released from CBP depicting their time spent in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody, to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, are shown in this image released by American Academy of Pediatrics in Itasca, Illinois, July 3. Courtesy American Academy of Pediatrics/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019. American financier Jeffrey Epstein will remain behind bars while he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage girls, a U.S. judge ruled July 18. In a one-page summary of his finances filed in court, Epstein said he had a net worth of $559 million, with assets including his jet, four homes and two private islands. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller emphasized on July 24 he had not exonerated Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, as the president has claimed, but his long-awaited congressional testimony did little to add momentum to any Democratic impeachment ambitions and Trump heartily declared victory. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow in the bull ring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2019. Each morning from July 7-14 thousands of people, many wearing traditional white shirts with red scarves, line the narrow streets of the medieval city to take part in the centuries-old tradition of running with the bulls. The bulls are killed in a ring later in the day in front of an audience during a bullfighting show. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A person holds a placard next to a banner displayed inside a chamber, after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. The banner reads "There are no thugs, only tyranny". The unprecedented siege and brief occupation of the Legislative Council, or Legco, took the demonstrations to a new and dangerous level on a symbolic day - the July 1 anniversary of Hong Kong s return to China from Britain. What began as a movement to oppose the extradition law has taken on broader demands. They include the resignation of Hong Kong s Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam, calls for full democracy and an independent inquiry into what some say has been excessive police force against protesters. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 22, 2019. The mother and son had traveled some 1,500 miles (2,410 km) from their home country of Guatemala to the border city of Ciudad Juarez, only to be stopped mere feet from the U.S. When the soldier glanced away, Perez lunged into the shrubs growing on the side of the river bank, pulling her son with her. They quickly ran across to the other side of the river and out of the guardsmen's jurisdiction where U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took them into custody. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. Governor Ricardo Rossell said on July 24 he would step down on August 2 in the face of public anger over the release of profane chat messages and embezzlement charges against two former administration officials. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A Palestinian building is blown up by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 22, 2019. Israeli forces demolished a cluster of Palestinian homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem, in the face of protests and international criticism. Israel said the 10 apartment buildings, most of them still under construction, had been built illegally and posed a security risk to Israeli armed forces operating along the barrier that runs through the occupied West Bank. U.N. officials, who had called on Israel to halt the demolition plans, said 17 Palestinians faced displacement. Palestinians fear that the razing of buildings near what Israel describes as a security barrier against Palestinian attacks will set a precedent for other towns along its route, which snakes through the West Bank for hundreds of kilometres. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during stage 21 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
An orange tree is seen after a forest fire in the village of Roda, Portugal, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 23, 2019. Invited by a cross-party group of politicians, Thunberg and several other children spoke to a French parliamentary committee meeting and later watched from the public gallery as parliament voted on a controversial EU-Canada trade agreement. Two leading MPs for the conservative Les Republicains party had called Thunberg a "guru of the apocalypse," "Nobel prize of fear" and other insults. One of them called on fellow MPs to boycott her speech. Recent months have seen millions of young people worldwide walk out of school on Fridays to back Thunberg's demands for urgent action from governments to curb carbon emissions. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A section of a print of the Brookes Slave Ship diagram dated 1791 forms part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain, July 5, 2019. According to the museum the print is arguably one of the most recognisable images from the campaign to abolish the Transatlantic Slave Trade in Britain. The publication of this image provided the public with a clear visual representation of conditions on board slave ships for the first time. August 2019 marks 400 years since the slave trade to North America began. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, on June 11, 2019 and released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General on July 2, 2019. Government investigators warned of dangerous overcrowding at more migrant facilities on the southwest U.S. border, publishing photos on July 2 of packed cells in Texas Rio Grande Valley where some children have no access to showers or hot meals. Picture pixelated at source. A report issued by investigators for the Department of Homeland Security said supervisors raised concerns for the health and safety of detainees and agents, warning that the overcrowding represented a "ticking time bomb." It came as President Donald Trump s administration pushed back against criticism of its migrant detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border. Office of Inspector General/DHS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
An elderly man reads the morning newspapers at a stand in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
A participant takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Pride parade, in Cologne, Germany July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete in the Women's Duet Free Preliminary at the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
People are evacuated outside Row NYC hotel, as a blackout affects buildings and traffic during widespread power outages in the Manhattan borough of New York, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Slovenia's Polona Hercog during Wimbledon in London, Britain, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet cast and crew, including U.S. singer-songwriter Beyonce and her husband, U.S. rapper Jay-Z, as they attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London, Britain July 14, 2019. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A woman relaxes on the beach where temperatures reached 38 degrees at Deauville, France July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Tenggerese people and tourists gather near the Bromo volcano during the annual Kasada ceremony where Hindu worshippers had a ritual with throwing offerings such crops and livestock into the crater as thanks giving to their gods, in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Rizki Dwi Putra

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido waves a national flag as he arrives in a boat for a meeting with supporters near Porlamar, Isla de Margarita, Venezuela July 18, 2019. Prensa Juan Guaido/Leo Alvarez/ Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Attendees begin to leave as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators spray water on a man who tried to self-immolate himself during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Poland's Piotr Lisek celebrates during the Men's Pole vault during the Diamind League in Monaco, July 12, 2019.REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 10, 2019. Ryan Pasternak/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2019. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators grounded the plane in March after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. Since the crashes, federal prosecutors, the Transportation Department s inspector general, Congress and several blue-ribbon panels have been investigating how the FAA certifies new aircraft and its longstanding practice of delegating certification tasks to airplane manufacturers. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during the match with New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup in Britain, July 3, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Benin's Sessi D'Almeida clashes with Senegal's Lamine Gassama during the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Quarter Final in Cairo, Egypt, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A newly born Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A member of Proud Boys greets a police officer with a fist bump as right-wing activists take part in a rally in support of free speech rights in Washington, D.C., July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Cars lie on the riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Gavalas, in Evia, Greece, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Destroyed house is seen in a flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Damage is seen in the front door of the Upper East Side home of Jeffrey Epstein, as he currently waits for an arraignment after the Southern District of New York announced charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A wild cow leaps over revellers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Team Italy competes in the Women's Team Highlight Final at the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Switzerland's Roger Federer in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Protesters break the windows of the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Haitians bathe during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti, July 16, 2019. Haitian pilgrims bathe in a waterfall that is believed to have healing and purifying powers after according to a legend, the Virgin Mary appeared atop a palm tree at the site. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
A man killed by an air strike on a market in Yemen's Saada province is seen on a back of a truck after he was transported to a local Al Jomhouri hospital in Saada, Yemen July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest for the death of 18-year old Solomon Tekah of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Cuba's Andy Cruz (R) in action with Dominican Republic's Hendri Cedeno Martinez during the Men's Light Welter 64kg Quarter Final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A house destroyed by a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, is seen at night near the epicenter in Trona, California, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Migrants who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S., take a selfie, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Afghan boys look the site of Sunday's attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Balloons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Purple ribbons are seen tied to a tree and fence at a park near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in an attack with no obvious motive, in the Harold Hill area of London, Britain, April 29, 2019. Chesney was stabbed in an unprovoked attack while out with friends on March 1, 2019. Four males aged 16, 17, 19 and 20 have been charged with her murder which all four deny. In honour of her favourite colour, purple ribbons have been tied to a railing, alongside a message also written in purple: "Choose life, drop the knife! RIP Jodie." REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
