Photos of the month: July
Madelen and seven year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Calvin So, a victim of the Yuen Long attacks on July 21, shows his wounds at a hospital, in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2019. Hong Kong police faced criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passersby from attack by...more
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and teammates celebrate winning the Women's World Cup with the trophy after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she will officially recognise him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Johnson took over from Theresa May at one of the most perilous...more
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. Russian police rounded up more than...more
A drawing by migrant children recently released from CBP depicting their time spent in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody, to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, are shown in this image released by...more
Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019. American financier Jeffrey Epstein will remain behind bars while he awaits...more
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24,...more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow in the bull ring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2019. Each morning from July 7-14 thousands of people, many wearing traditional white shirts with red scarves,...more
A person holds a placard next to a banner displayed inside a chamber, after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. The banner reads "There are...more
Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 22, 2019. The mother and son had traveled some 1,500...more
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. Governor Ricardo Rossell said on July 24 he...more
A Palestinian building is blown up by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 22, 2019. Israeli forces demolished a cluster of Palestinian...more
Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during stage 21 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An orange tree is seen after a forest fire in the village of Roda, Portugal, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly...more
A section of a print of the Brookes Slave Ship diagram dated 1791 forms part of the collection in the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain, July 5, 2019. According to the museum the print is arguably one of the most recognisable images from the...more
An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, on June 11, 2019 and released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of...more
An elderly man reads the morning newspapers at a stand in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority...more
A participant takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Pride parade, in Cologne, Germany July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete in the Women's Duet Free Preliminary at the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People are evacuated outside Row NYC hotel, as a blackout affects buildings and traffic during widespread power outages in the Manhattan borough of New York, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Slovenia's Polona Hercog during Wimbledon in London, Britain, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet cast and crew, including U.S. singer-songwriter Beyonce and her husband, U.S. rapper Jay-Z, as they attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London, Britain...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A woman relaxes on the beach where temperatures reached 38 degrees at Deauville, France July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Tenggerese people and tourists gather near the Bromo volcano during the annual Kasada ceremony where Hindu worshippers had a ritual with throwing offerings such crops and livestock into the crater as thanks giving to their gods, in Probolinggo, East...more
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido waves a national flag as he arrives in a boat for a meeting with supporters near Porlamar, Isla de Margarita, Venezuela July 18, 2019. Prensa Juan Guaido/Leo Alvarez/ Handout via REUTERS
Attendees begin to leave as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators spray water on a man who tried to self-immolate himself during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Poland's Piotr Lisek celebrates during the Men's Pole vault during the Diamind League in Monaco, July 12, 2019.REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 10, 2019. Ryan Pasternak/Handout via REUTERS
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2019. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators grounded the plane in March after two fatal crashes in five months...more
Security staff attempt to apprehend a pitch invader as England's Joe Root looks on during the match with New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup in Britain, July 3, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Benin's Sessi D'Almeida clashes with Senegal's Lamine Gassama during the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Quarter Final in Cairo, Egypt, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A newly born Barbary lion cub jumps inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A member of Proud Boys greets a police officer with a fist bump as right-wing activists take part in a rally in support of free speech rights in Washington, D.C., July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Cars lie on the riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Gavalas, in Evia, Greece, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Destroyed house is seen in a flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Damage is seen in the front door of the Upper East Side home of Jeffrey Epstein, as he currently waits for an arraignment after the Southern District of New York announced charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking...more
A wild cow leaps over revellers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Team Italy competes in the Women's Team Highlight Final at the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Switzerland's Roger Federer in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Protesters break the windows of the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Haitians bathe during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti, July 16, 2019. Haitian pilgrims bathe in a waterfall that is believed to have healing and purifying powers after according to a legend, the Virgin...more
A man killed by an air strike on a market in Yemen's Saada province is seen on a back of a truck after he was transported to a local Al Jomhouri hospital in Saada, Yemen July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest for the death of 18-year old Solomon Tekah of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Cuba's Andy Cruz (R) in action with Dominican Republic's Hendri Cedeno Martinez during the Men's Light Welter 64kg Quarter Final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A house destroyed by a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, is seen at night near the epicenter in Trona, California, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Migrants who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S., take a selfie, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Afghan boys look the site of Sunday's attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Balloons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France, July 29, 2019....more
Purple ribbons are seen tied to a tree and fence at a park near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in an attack with no obvious motive, in the Harold Hill area of London, Britain, April 29, 2019. Chesney was stabbed in an...more
