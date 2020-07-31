Photos of the month: July

David Plantino, 35, a pottery maker from South Sudan, kneads mud with his feet, that will be used to make pottery at a workshop in an area known as the 'Potters Village' in Alqamayir, Omdurman, Sudan. "I have been a pottery maker for seven years, I...more

David Plantino, 35, a pottery maker from South Sudan, kneads mud with his feet, that will be used to make pottery at a workshop in an area known as the 'Potters Village' in Alqamayir, Omdurman, Sudan. "I have been a pottery maker for seven years, I relied on the Nile river like most people around me here for water and the mud," Plantino said. "Both are the foundation for people who rely on pottery to make a living." Picture taken February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

