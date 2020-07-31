Edition:
Photos of the month: July

American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of the coronavirus, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
The casket of late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the House of Representatives who died July 17, is carried via horse-drawn carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 26, 2020. The battering of Lewis by a white state trooper during a voting rights demonstration in 1965 became a focal point of the struggle for racial equality. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono as she wears a protective face mask, before the two geisha work at a party at luxury Japanese restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan. Though Tokyo's number of geisha - famed for their witty conversation, beauty and skill at traditional arts - has been falling for years, they have been without work for months due to Japan's state of emergency and now operate under awkward social distancing rules. Picture taken June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Worshippers attend afternoon prayers and visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for the first time in 86 years after it was again declared a mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Guests pose a they sit inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, Belgium, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A man carries a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta July 12, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Visitors view panoramic city scenes from the 1815-foot (553-meter) high CN Tower, which reopened for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were imposed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera celebration in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the pandemic. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
One-year-old Ryleigh Boyd grabs the face of Berkeley County Sheriff's Deputy William Kimbro during a roundtable discussion on law enforcement hosted by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 13, 2020. Kimbro is credited with saving the life of young Ryleigh during a traffic stop in 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Demonstrators throw flares towards riot police at an anti-government protest outside the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
An officer from the New York Police Department is seen injured after attempting to detain a protester smearing paint on the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
The image of late Rep. John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the House of Representatives, is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Students protest in support of Grace, a 15-year-old Black student at Groves High School who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) tests a patient for coronavirus while going house to house in the municipality of Tlahuac, a highly contagious zone in Mexico City, Mexico July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover vehicle lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential coronavirus infection, in Peruwelz, Belgium July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions, after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Cheerleaders received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid coronavirus antigen test at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
People are detained by riot police during a march against national security law on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A protester standing on barriers near the fence is shot with pepper balls by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Former President Barack Obama addresses the service during the funeral of late Congressman John Lewis, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, July 30, 2020. Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. The queen knighted Moore, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers. The World War Two veteran raised a record 33 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his landmark birthday. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A woman takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Damage from floods caused by torrential rain is seen in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Local resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces near the separation line in the rebel-controlled village of Vesele (Veseloye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 27, 2020. Ukrainian, Russian and OSCE negotiators agreed on a full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, putting on hold the military conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Demonstrators gather in front of Multnomah County Justice Center to protest against racial inequality and police violence in downtown Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A man works to remove the U.S. Consulate plaque at the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. China took over the premises of the consulate, after ordering the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China's ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Principal veterinary officer Dr Wave Kashweeka stands over the carcass of an elephant found near Seronga, in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, July 9, 2020. Preliminary tests to explain the reason for hundreds of mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana point to a naturally occurring toxin as a probable cause, a senior wildlife official told Reuters. REUTERS/Thalefang Charles

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020. In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears.&nbsp;REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 16, 2020. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a "wife beater." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
People wearing protective face masks and shields attend mass on the first day of the reopening of the temple of the cult figure La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) after government coronavirus restrictions were eased, in Tultitlan on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A marble carver works on a statue of a Buddha in his carving workshop in Sagyin, Mandalay, Myanmar. For generations, artisans in this part of Buddhist-majority Myanmar have carved out a living from the marble, fashioning mostly colossal Buddha statues to be sold in the nearby city of Mandalay or exported to neighboring China and Thailand. Picture taken February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A waste collector stands inside a truck at a landfill site, during the coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi, India, July 9, 2020. Over the past few months, increasing amounts of biomedical waste including used plastic test kits, protective gear and cotton stained with blood and pus have been arriving at the dump - a result, experts say, of the coronavirus pandemic and a huge risk for those who work there. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Pianist Cecile Wouters and singer Evelyne Zou perform on a lake during a rehearsal of their show "Melting Flotte" at the Chateau de Ricquebourg in Ricquebourg, France, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A customer washes his hair at public bathhouse "Daikoku-yu" in Tokyo, Japan July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A baby hippo is seen with its mother at Zacango Zoo in Calimaya, Mexico July 13, 2020. Zacango Zoo-State of Mexico/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A member of the LGBT community poses during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Elaine To, 42, cries as she is hugged by her husband Henry Tong, 39, at a restaurant before a court ruling, in Hong Kong, China July 24, 2020. The newlyweds were arrested at an anti-extradition bill protest and tried on charges of rioting, an offense carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in jail. They were acquitted of the rioting charge, but found guilty of the lesser offense of possessing a wireless radio without a permit and fined $1,300 each. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A resident looks out from a window in a public housing tower, locked down in response to a coronavirus outbreak, in Melbourne, Australia, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Manea Abdul-Latif Marzouq, 12, cries as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Sanaa after he was injured in an air strike in the northern province of al-Jawf, Yemen July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wears a protective face mask as he celebrates after winning the Steiermark Grand Prix in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, July 12, 2020. The six-times Formula One world champion took a knee with 11 drivers before the race while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and then gave a raised fist salute on his car and on the podium after winning at the Red Bull Ring. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A woman mourns as the hearse carrying late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon leaves Seoul City Hall Plaza after his funeral, in Seoul, South Korea July 13, 2020. His death came days after a city official who served as Park's secretary filed a complaint alleging the 64-year-old had sexually harassed her, prompting a police investigation. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
People line up to vote in the primary election aimed at selecting democracy candidates for the September election, in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2020. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on July 31 postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled city's legislature by a year because of a rise in coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition which had hoped to make huge gains. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Indigenous people from the Yanomami ethnic group are seen at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. Leaders of the isolated indigenous Yanomami community have complained that a military mission bringing medical supplies and coronavirus testing brought greater risk of infection to their people through contact with outsiders including journalists. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats patients at a day hospital, which is located in a school gym and provides services free of charge, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan July 16, 2020. The opening of the medical facility was initiated by local businessmen, who currently provide its funding, which includes the purchase of pharmaceuticals, equipment and salaries payment. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Men grieve by the open casket of Brandon Hendricks-Ellison, who was shot and killed in the Bronx, New York City on June 29, days after his graduation from high school, during his funeral service at the First Baptist Church of Bronxville in Bronxville, New York, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers, after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Dozens of people were arrested at a protest against constitutional reforms that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years, witnesses and a monitoring group said. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Police use water cannons as Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption in Jerusalem July 18, 2020. Reimposed curbs after a rise in new COVID-19 cases have prompted Israelis demanding better state aid to take to the streets in almost daily demonstrations. Public anger has also been fueled by corruption alleged against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust - charges he denies. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a simulation exercise for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, in Gaza City July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing a song during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school, which practices various methods of social distancing in order to prevent coronavirus infection, in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Shoppers who refused to wear masks shop at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, July 20, 2020. Walmart now requires shoppers to wear face coverings in its 5,000 U.S. stores. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen, outdoors at Sagrada Familia church, during the start of gradual reopening of religious activities in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
Children play in a mud pool during the Online Boryeong Mud Festival at their home during a live streaming event, in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, July 18, 2020. The popular mud extravaganza, halted this year because of COVID-19, instead became an online celebration of soil, with people from around the country enjoying mud pools and mud packs in their homes - and streaming the dirty results. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveler sprinting in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019, in front of a street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled due to the coronavirus, in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Children sit on a bench in the playground at St John's Primary School in Fulham in London, Britain July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Fans crowd the Vasil Levski National Stadium before the Bulgarian Cup Final match between CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 1, 2020. Thousands of fans violated social distancing rules for occupying every second row and every second seat in the stands, and refused to wear protective face masks. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A man smokes a cigarette through a face shield during a protest organized by members of the restaurant industry against coronavirus restrictions in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Iraqi security forces stand in front of demonstrators in anti-government protests during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit, in Basra, Iraq, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A man helps a patient who was beaten by unknown assailants after leaving the San Juan de Dios hospital, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
People flee as driver in a blue Jeep rams through a crowd of protesters on Interstate 225 during a march against the death of Elijah McClain and racial injustice in Aurora, Colorado, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Belarusian ornithologist Vladimir Ivanovski, 73, climbs a tree with a nest of osprey chicks during the monitoring of nests of birds of prey, in a marsh at the Republican reserve "Koziansky" near the remote village of Kaziany, Belarus, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
David Plantino, 35, a pottery maker from South Sudan, kneads mud with his feet, that will be used to make pottery at a workshop in an area known as the 'Potters Village' in Alqamayir, Omdurman, Sudan. "I have been a pottery maker for seven years, I relied on the Nile river like most people around me here for water and the mud," Plantino said. "Both are the foundation for people who rely on pottery to make a living." Picture taken February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Teacher Maura Silva, who works for public school Escola Municipal Frei Vicente de Salvador and who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, embraces her student Yuri Araujo Silva at Yuri's home in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
