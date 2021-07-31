Photos of the month: July
Humvees that belong to Afghan Special Forces are seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban fighters during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a checkpoint in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish...more
A rainbow is seen over Tokyo during the Olympic women's triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park in Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A helicopter is filled up with water as a wildfire burns near the village of Spathovouni, near Corinth, Greece, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
People with fresh produce look on at a market in Cap-Haitien, Haiti July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A soldier throws water out of a house following heavy rainfall in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Simone Biles of the United States competes on the vault in the gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 27, 2021. Biles shocked the world by pulling out of the team event, and several others in the following days. Biles spoke with...more
A child holds a U.S. flag as she watches the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is launched with three crew members aboard a New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin's Launch Site 1 near Van Horn, Texas, July 20, 2021. Bezos, the world's richest person, soared some 66.5 miles above the Texas desert...more
The Dixie Fire, which has incinerated over 200,000 acres, burns at night in Taylorsville, California, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A man holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 22, 2021. Central China was reeled from record flooding that killed at least 63 and forced the relocation of more than 1 million...more
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn listens to testimony on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during the opening hearing of the House (Select) Committee investigating the attack in Washington, July 27, 2021. Dunn, who is Black, said...more
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, July 8, 2021. She became the first African American to win the contest by correctly spelling 'Murraya,' a genus of...more
Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans attends a march to honor the victims and survivors of the indigenous residential school system on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2021. Calls to scale back or cancel celebrations snowballed after,...more
The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished amid worries that high winds from Tropical Storm Elsa could knock it down, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. Days later, officials called off the search for...more
Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during a house-to-house campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations to bedridden citizens in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed after years of a legal battle over the monument in Charlottesville, Virginia, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Mohammed, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants on hunger strike, lies in a bed at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. Hundreds of undocumented immigrants, on hunger strike in Brussels for...more
A worker wearing PPE rests while preparing a grave at a burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims as cases surge, in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People shout slogans against the government during a protest in Havana, Cuba, July 11, 2021. The protests against Cuba's worst economic crisis in decades and curbs on civil liberties first erupted in a small town before spreading throughout the...more
A demonstrator raises an axe towards riot police during anti-government protests as Colombia commemorates Independence Day in Bogota, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at the Hashem Foods factory on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9, 2021. A total of 52 people died while trapped inside the building as the fire raged. The six-storey factory was built without...more
Fireworks explode during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning the Euro 2020 against England at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, July 11, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates with Lilly King of the United States, Annie Lazor of the United States and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa after setting a new world record and winning gold in the women's 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo...more
Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, rides Arbitrator Joe in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A pigeon walks past social distancing markers in an empty light rail car at Circular Quay during a coronavirus lockdown in Sydney, Australia, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Model Bella Hadid poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) at Cannes Film Festival in France, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain...more
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8, 2021. The assassination of Moise has plunged the Western hemisphere's poorest nation deeper into chaos,...more
An Israeli soldier pepper sprays a journalist during a protest against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
People carry the coffin of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, for his funeral prayers inside the premises of Jamia Millia...more
A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies on the ground after being toppled during a rally outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021. A crowd chanted "no pride in genocide" before pulling down the...more
Senegalese Muslims from the Layene Brotherhood, a religious sect of Sufi Muslims, attend Eid-al-Adha prayer in Dakar, Senegal, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Sunisa Lee of the United States kisses her gold medal in front of the Olympic rings after winning the women's individual all-around at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 29, 2021. Lee, the youngest member of the U.S. gymnastics team, is the first...more
Italo Ferreira of Brazil competes in the men's shortboard surfing gold medal match during the Tokyo Olympics on Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba, Japan, July 27, 2021. Ferreira and American Carissa Moore overcame challenging conditions in brilliant...more
Felipe Luther, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio), uses his cellphone during an online class as he holds his dog Mel at home in Belford Roxo, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 38-year-old spends his afternoons...more
Debbie Carroll Boyce, Ms. Senior America 2011, pulls back the curtains on the stage at the Ms. Texas Senior America Pageant in Dallas, Texas, July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi share a laugh after the Copa America final at Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 10, 2021. Argentina won their first major title in 28 years and Messi finally won his first medal in a...more
Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain compete in the men's 10m synchronized platform diving final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. Daley, 27, won the Olympic gold medal he has long dreamed of at his fourth Games. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Protesters face police officers outside the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Students take a picture with the People's Liberation Army during morning assembly at a secondary school, marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of...more
Nina Gomes, 4, collects garbage in the sea accompanied by her father Ricardo Gomes at the Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 9, 2021. The girl picks trash with her father, a marine biologist and director of the NGO Instituto Mar...more
Participants work on a newly built Tolou Keur garden in Boki Diawe, within the Great Green Wall area, in Matam region, Senegal, July 10, 2021. The gardens hold plants and trees resistant to hot, dry climates, and are planted with circular beds that...more
The sun, appearing orange due to smoke haze from forest fires, sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Naomi Osaka holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 23, 2021. The 23-year-old four-time tennis grand slam champion's background as the daughter of a Haitian man and Japanese...more
Manuel Molina, 80, sits on an amphibious chair as he is helped by lifeguards Olga Diaz, 55, and Micaela, 23, before swimming in the Mediterranean sea on Nova Icaria Beach in Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2021. A special service run by Barcelona city...more
A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15, 2021. At least 180 people died in the flooding, Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire burns in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A police officer uses pepper spray against demonstrators during a protest against mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for groups such as healthcare workers and nursing home staff, outside the parliament building in Athens, Greece, July 21, 2021....more
Nurses wait for people to come by to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile pop-up clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit, Michigan,...more
A migrant boy with fuel burns on his face sits in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) operated by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, after being rescued from a boat in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, July 30, 2021....more
Artur Dalaloyan, David Belyavskiy, Denis Abliazin and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning gold in the men's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Director Julia Ducournau poses with the Palme d'Or award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival after the closing ceremony in Cannes, France, July 17, 2021. Her film "Titane," a wildly imaginative film about a serial killer, won the top prize at the...more
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with the MVP Trophy following game six of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 20, 2021. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Streams of red hot lava flow from Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy, July 7, 2021. Etna Walk/Marco Restivo/Handout via REUTERS
Former docks are seen on a Salton Sea beach, with the water much further away as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Light filters through the bullet-ridden roof of a classroom where the bodies of at least 27 dead soldiers from Ethiopia's military are lying in the village of Sheweate Hugum in south-central Tigray, Ethiopia, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. The protests came hours after President Tayyip Erdogan defended the withdrawal from the international treaty,...more
Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer Jose Gregorio Montilla takes a break during a training session in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2021. The 20-year-old journalism student hopes to bring home a medal in the 50-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Paralympic...more
Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning the quarterfinal match against Du Yue and Li Yinhui of China in women's badminton doubles at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Rayssa Leal of Brazil (L) and Momiji Nishiya of Japan pose with their medals after the women's street skateboarding event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. Nishiya, 13, clinched the Olympic title, shedding tears of happiness after...more
Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary competes against Brazil in the group stage of women's handball at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Edie Armstrong reacts when she hears that her son, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, will be moving on after just making it through the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race during the Olympic Games, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. "That gave me a small...more
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, to honor essential workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, up the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan, New York City, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators hold up "Stand Up To Racism" banners in front of the Marcus Rashford mural after it was defaced following England's Euro 2020 loss to Italy, in Manchester, Britain, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Powell
A boy jumps into a stepwell, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator holds an object during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold their first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Pig farmer Cheng, 47, wades through floodwaters past pig carcasses next to farmland in Wangfan village of Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 25, 2021. Cheng's farm is one of thousands in Henan, famous for agriculture, and pork production in...more
Asylum-seeking migrant families board an inflatable raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande before crossing into the United States in Roma, Texas, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A worker uses his mobile phone at a looted shop as the country deployed the army to quell unrest linked to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Residents with their cameras and mobile phones take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan July 8, 2021. A Taliban offensive across the country has accelerated as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long...more
Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe the opening ceremony from outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An San of South Korea competes in women's individual archery at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Simone Biles of the United States leaves a medical station during the women's gymnastics team final, an event she withdrew from, at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Anita Blaze of France competes against Arianna Errigo of Italy in the women's team foil fencing semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway celebrates victory in the men's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021. Blummenfelt delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run leg and take gold in a thrilling men's Olympic...more
Team China celebrate winning gold and setting a world record in women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Clarisse Bogdanna Agbegnenou of France and Samir Ait Said of France lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony in Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after he broke his own world record to win the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pauline Schaefer of Germany in action on the beam in qualification at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 25, 2021. The German women's gymnastics team competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles,...more
Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa in action in rugby sevens against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wears the yellow jersey during Stage 18 of the Tour de France, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mary Simon conducts an inspection of the guard after being sworn in as Canada's first indigenous governor general, in an elaborate ceremony that spotlighted the country's effort to reconcile with its colonial past, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 26,...more
A Palestinian girl looks on as she attends Eid al-Adha prayers in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Carlee Leblac, Erath's Miss Teen 4th of July 2021, and Haylie Rudisill, 17, Erath's Miss 4th of July 2021, joke around as July Fourth weekend celebrations take place in Erath, Louisiana, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Relatives and friends of Jonathan and Eduardo, two youths killed during an alleged confrontation between police and members of organized crime according to local media, attend their funeral in Amatlan de los Reyes, state of Veracruz, Mexico July 4,...more
Members of United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) and other labor leaders bow in prayer during a picket regarding the union's strike at Warrior Met Coal Mine, outside BlackRock's Headquarters in New York City, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her the Wimbledon women's final against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Eldric Sella Rodriguez of the Refugee Olympic Team lies on the ground after being knocked down during his fight against Euri Cedeno Martinez of the Dominican Republic in men's middleweight boxing during the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 26, 2021....more
