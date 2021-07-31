Photos of the month: July

Simone Biles of the United States competes on the vault in the gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, July 27, 2021. Biles shocked the world by pulling out of the team event, and several others in the following days. Biles spoke with remarkable candor about her decision saying she needed to consider both her mental and physical well-being as she dealt with the "twisties" incidents of disorientation during some of her gravity-defying skills. "We also have to focus on ourselves because at the end of the day, we're human too. We have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do," she said. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

