Photos of the month: June

(Warning: graphic content.) Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. More than a million people have taken to the streets at times over the past three weeks to vent their anger and frustration at Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, posing the greatest popular challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Opponents of the now-suspended bill, which would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, fear it is a threat to Hong Kong's much-cherished rule of law and are demanding it be scrapped and Lam step down. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

(Warning: graphic content.) Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. More than a million people have taken to the streets at times over the past three weeks to vent their anger and frustration at Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, posing the greatest popular challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Opponents of the now-suspended bill, which would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, fear it is a threat to Hong Kong's much-cherished rule of law and are demanding it be scrapped and Lam step down. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he met Kim in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he met Kim in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Angie Valeria are seen in the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24, 2019. The 25-year-old man and his 24-month-old daughter, who had traveled from El Salvador and were seeking asylum in the United States, drowned while trying to reach U.S. soil. REUTERS/Stringer

The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Angie Valeria are seen in the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24, 2019. The 25-year-old man and his 24-month-old daughter, who had traveled from El Salvador and were seeking asylum in the United States, drowned while trying to reach U.S. soil. REUTERS/Stringer
World War Two D-Day veterans, including Richard Llewellyn and Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Norman Duncan from the U.S., attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach, as France commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

World War Two D-Day veterans, including Richard Llewellyn and Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Norman Duncan from the U.S., attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach, as France commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first of two goals in the Women's World Cup quarter final against France at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first of two goals in the Women's World Cup quarter final against France at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police officers guard participants of the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine June 23. Thousands marched in the biggest and most peaceful pride parade ever in the former Soviet country. Ruslana Panukhnyk, one of the organizers, told journalists after the event that about 8,000 people had attended it, far more than 5,000 last year. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Police officers guard participants of the Equality March, organized by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine June 23. Thousands marched in the biggest and most peaceful pride parade ever in the former Soviet country. Ruslana Panukhnyk, one of the organizers, told journalists after the event that about 8,000 people had attended it, far more than 5,000 last year. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. Trump made a pomp-laden state visit to Britain and was feted by the royal family and Britain's political elite. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. Trump made a pomp-laden state visit to Britain and was feted by the royal family and Britain's political elite. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man washes his horse in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea as people swim on a hot day in the northern Gaza Strip June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Fireworks explode over the brig "Rossiya" (Russia) as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Fireworks explode over the brig "Rossiya" (Russia) as it floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance under the drag name Kween-Kee-Kee during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 in Texas. Keegan, who wrote in class that when he grows up he wants to be a drag queen, is helping teach educators better ways to address students who are nonbinary, gender fluid, gender nonconforming and transgender. Picture taken November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Keegan, 8, who identifies as gender creative, poses for a photograph after completing his first drag performance under the drag name Kween-Kee-Kee during the Austin International Drag Festival 2018 in Texas. Keegan, who wrote in class that when he grows up he wants to be a drag queen, is helping teach educators better ways to address students who are nonbinary, gender fluid, gender nonconforming and transgender. Picture taken November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard
Children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border, does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been detained by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border, does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A relative mourns during the funeral ceremony for Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia June 26, 2019. Mekonnen was shot dead alongside another general from the region by his bodyguard on June 22. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A relative mourns during the funeral ceremony for Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia June 26, 2019. Mekonnen was shot dead alongside another general from the region by his bodyguard on June 22. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (L) and Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship in Oakland, California, June 13, 2019. The Toronto Raptors delivered Canada its first NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that set off a country-wide celebration. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (L) and Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship in Oakland, California, June 13, 2019. The Toronto Raptors delivered Canada its first NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that set off a country-wide celebration. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump walk off with fellow leaders after a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, June 13, 2019. ISNA/Handout via REUTERS

An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, June 13, 2019. ISNA/Handout via REUTERS
A stray polar bear is seen on a garbage dump at the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 18, 2019. The two-year-old female polar bear, starving and exhausted, was picked up after it wandered lost into a northern Russian city hundreds of miles from its Arctic habitat and taken to a zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for treatment. REUTERS/Yuri Chvanov

A stray polar bear is seen on a garbage dump at the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 18, 2019. The two-year-old female polar bear, starving and exhausted, was picked up after it wandered lost into a northern Russian city hundreds of miles from its Arctic habitat and taken to a zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for treatment. REUTERS/Yuri Chvanov
A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An employee measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22, 2019. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout via REUTERS

A large volcanic ash and gas plume rises above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of eruptions from the Raikoke Volcano, as seen from the International Space Station, June 22, 2019. NASA/Expedition 59 Crew/Handout via REUTERS
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. Liverpool ended an incredible season by winning Europe's biggest prize after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the all-English final, earning sweet redemption after agonizingly missing out on the Premier League title. Mohamed Salah scored the second-quickest goal in a Champions League final by converting from the penalty spot in the second minute while Divock Origi sealed victory in the 87th after Liverpool had survived some heavy late pressure from Spurs. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. Liverpool ended an incredible season by winning Europe's biggest prize after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the all-English final, earning sweet redemption after agonizingly missing out on the Premier League title. Mohamed Salah scored the second-quickest goal in a Champions League final by converting from the penalty spot in the second minute while Divock Origi sealed victory in the 87th after Liverpool had survived some heavy late pressure from Spurs. REUTERS/Carl Recine
U.S. President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month during a second chance hiring prisoner reentry event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 13, 2019. Sanders, a fierce Trump loyalist who channeled his combativeness toward the news media, left her job for a possible political future in her home state of Arkansas, Trump said. Sanders has worked with Trump since the early days of his unconventional run for office and became a national public figure in her own right. The 36-year-old often compared the antics of the press corps to the behavior of her three young children and had largely backed Trump's dismissal of the news media as "the enemy of the people." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month during a second chance hiring prisoner reentry event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 13, 2019. Sanders, a fierce Trump loyalist who channeled his combativeness toward the news media, left her job for a possible political future in her home state of Arkansas, Trump said. Sanders has worked with Trump since the early days of his unconventional run for office and became a national public figure in her own right. The 36-year-old often compared the antics of the press corps to the behavior of her three young children and had largely backed Trump's dismissal of the news media as "the enemy of the people." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall riots 50th anniversary pride parade in New York, June 30, 2019. Millions lined the streets of New York to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed as the largest gay pride celebration in history. Event organizers and city officials said 150,000 parade marchers and up to 4 million visitors commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that triggered the modern LGBTQ movement, with corporate sponsorship and police protection that would have been unthinkable half a century ago. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall riots 50th anniversary pride parade in New York, June 30, 2019. Millions lined the streets of New York to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed as the largest gay pride celebration in history. Event organizers and city officials said 150,000 parade marchers and up to 4 million visitors commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that triggered the modern LGBTQ movement, with corporate sponsorship and police protection that would have been unthinkable half a century ago. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26, 2019. Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard in the north of the country to stem the flow of illegal immigration across the border into the United States. Mexico is trying to curb a surge of migrants from third countries crossing its territory in order to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs on its exports by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made tightening border security a priority. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26, 2019. Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard in the north of the country to stem the flow of illegal immigration across the border into the United States. Mexico is trying to curb a surge of migrants from third countries crossing its territory in order to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs on its exports by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made tightening border security a priority. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Emergency vehicles are seen outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter crashed in New York City, June 10, 2019. Tim McCormack, the pilot, was the only person aboard when a helicopter slammed onto the roof of the 50-story office tower with enough force to jolt employees of the finance and law firms housed on the floors below. The chopper burst into flames on impact, unleashing a plume of smoke from the top of the high-rise. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emergency vehicles are seen outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter crashed in New York City, June 10, 2019. Tim McCormack, the pilot, was the only person aboard when a helicopter slammed onto the roof of the 50-story office tower with enough force to jolt employees of the finance and law firms housed on the floors below. The chopper burst into flames on impact, unleashing a plume of smoke from the top of the high-rise. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man meditates amid clashes between demonstrators and riot police during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man meditates amid clashes between demonstrators and riot police during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo river to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo river to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders peers out of a doorway before taking the stage at the Presidential Candidate Forum hosted by NALEO in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders peers out of a doorway before taking the stage at the Presidential Candidate Forum hosted by NALEO in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child is seen on a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A child is seen on a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tourist Amy Powers is approached by "walker" Matthew Tomlin during The Walking Dead Tour of a location featured in season 3 of the AMC production in Haralson, Georgia, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Tourist Amy Powers is approached by "walker" Matthew Tomlin during The Walking Dead Tour of a location featured in season 3 of the AMC production in Haralson, Georgia, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2019. The supporting musical actress Tony went to Stroker for a reinvented staging of the classic musical, "Oklahoma!," which won best revival of a musical. Stroker, as the "girl who can't say no" Ado Annie, became the first actor performing in a wheelchair to win a Tony. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2019. The supporting musical actress Tony went to Stroker for a reinvented staging of the classic musical, "Oklahoma!," which won best revival of a musical. Stroker, as the "girl who can't say no" Ado Annie, became the first actor performing in a wheelchair to win a Tony. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts at England's Lucy Bronze as referee Qin Liang looks on during the Women's World Cup round of 16 at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, June 23, 2019. FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon after the ill-tempered 3-0 loss to England, during which they reacted furiously to two VAR decisions. Several Cameroon players remonstrated with the referee and for a long time refused to restart the match after England's second goal was ruled offside and then allowed after a VAR review. Cameroon then thought they had pulled a goal back early in the second half, but VAR again ruled against them for a marginal offside - sparking more chaotic scenes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts at England's Lucy Bronze as referee Qin Liang looks on during the Women's World Cup round of 16 at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, June 23, 2019. FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon after the ill-tempered 3-0 loss to England, during which they reacted furiously to two VAR decisions. Several Cameroon players remonstrated with the referee and for a long time refused to restart the match after England's second goal was ruled offside and then allowed after a VAR review. Cameroon then thought they had pulled a goal back early in the second half, but VAR again ruled against them for a marginal offside - sparking more chaotic scenes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Miriam "La Reina" Gutierrez gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the 36-year-old Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion women's rights. Gutierrez, who has earned herself the nickname "The Queen" at her gym, became European lightweight boxing champion in March and was elected as a city councillor in a Madrid suburb in May. Now, she is aiming for a world championship title while further spreading the word for women's rights - all that in a country where the issue of gender violence has become very politicized, and divisive. Picture taken March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam "La Reina" Gutierrez gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the 36-year-old Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion women's rights. Gutierrez, who has earned herself the nickname "The Queen" at her gym, became European lightweight boxing champion in March and was elected as a city councillor in a Madrid suburb in May. Now, she is aiming for a world championship title while further spreading the word for women's rights - all that in a country where the issue of gender violence has become very politicized, and divisive. Picture taken March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. The sprawling county on Florida's central west coast voted for Trump by about 1 percentage point, a razor-thin margin in a state where elections are always tight. Though Democrats won the county comfortably in the 2008 and 2012 White House races, it now includes almost the same number of registered Democrats and Republicans. Picture taken May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida. The sprawling county on Florida's central west coast voted for Trump by about 1 percentage point, a razor-thin margin in a state where elections are always tight. Though Democrats won the county comfortably in the 2008 and 2012 White House races, it now includes almost the same number of registered Democrats and Republicans. Picture taken May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Buddhist sculptures are seen covered at Tam Son pagoda in Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yen Duong

New Buddhist sculptures are seen covered at Tam Son pagoda in Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yen Duong
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A girl runs towards her bicycle, accompanied by a relative, on a beach in Guaruja, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A child cries inside a taxi as a police officer helps migrants to exit the vehicle on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15, 2019. Thousands of Venezuelans crossed into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child cries inside a taxi as a police officer helps migrants to exit the vehicle on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15, 2019. Thousands of Venezuelans crossed into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester falls from construction scaffolding surrounding the Pacific Place complex, as firefighters attempt a rescue, next to a banner related to the protests against the proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

A protester falls from construction scaffolding surrounding the Pacific Place complex, as firefighters attempt a rescue, next to a banner related to the protests against the proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. Apple Daily/via REUTERS
A shepherd takes rest under a tree on a dried-up lake on the outskirts of Chennai, India, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A shepherd takes rest under a tree on a dried-up lake on the outskirts of Chennai, India, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after being hit with a milkshake during a rally against Trump in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after being hit with a milkshake during a rally against Trump in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the troop wait to enter on stage during the Romanes Roma circus show in Paris, France. Picture taken May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Members of the troop wait to enter on stage during the Romanes Roma circus show in Paris, France. Picture taken May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. Defying the years and a fierce onslaught, Nadal won his 12th French Open crown, leaving Dominic Thiem crushed and a packed Parisian stadium shaking their heads in wonder. The first set had been one for the ages, the second ran it close, but after three hours and one minute all that mattered was that Nadal was once again in familiar pose, flat on his back on the clay, a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 winner to clinch his 18th Grand Slam triumph in total. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. Defying the years and a fierce onslaught, Nadal won his 12th French Open crown, leaving Dominic Thiem crushed and a packed Parisian stadium shaking their heads in wonder. The first set had been one for the ages, the second ran it close, but after three hours and one minute all that mattered was that Nadal was once again in familiar pose, flat on his back on the clay, a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 winner to clinch his 18th Grand Slam triumph in total. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors take pictures of a fox in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine June 2, 2019. The success of a U.S. television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that neighbors it for themselves. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Visitors take pictures of a fox in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine June 2, 2019. The success of a U.S. television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that neighbors it for themselves. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the fight against Anthony Joshua to win the WBA Super, IBF, WBO & IBO world heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the fight against Anthony Joshua to win the WBA Super, IBF, WBO & IBO world heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School trains before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School trains before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. Turkey's opposition dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy over his ever tighter grip on power. Imamoglu secured 54.21% of votes, a far wider victory margin than his narrow win three months ago. The previous result was annulled after protests from Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party, which said there had been widespread voting irregularities. The decision to re-run the vote was criticized by Western allies and caused uproar among domestic opponents who said Turkey's democracy was under threat. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Supporters attend a rally of Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), in Beylikduzu district, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. Turkey's opposition dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy over his ever tighter grip on power. Imamoglu secured 54.21% of votes, a far wider victory margin than his narrow win three months ago. The previous result was annulled after protests from Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party, which said there had been widespread voting irregularities. The decision to re-run the vote was criticized by Western allies and caused uproar among domestic opponents who said Turkey's democracy was under threat. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary, June 11, 2019. The Mermaid boat sank in seconds on May 29 after a large cruise liner hit it from behind under a bridge in the Hungarian capital during heavy rain. Twenty-six tourists and two Hungarian crew died in the worst disaster on the river in half a century. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary, June 11, 2019. The Mermaid boat sank in seconds on May 29 after a large cruise liner hit it from behind under a bridge in the Hungarian capital during heavy rain. Twenty-six tourists and two Hungarian crew died in the worst disaster on the river in half a century. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas
A part of the trench is seen in a former Jordanian military post known as Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem Originally built by the British, the site was captured by Jordan in the 1948-1949 war and held by them until Israeli troops captured it in the 1967 Six Day War. Picture taken March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A part of the trench is seen in a former Jordanian military post known as Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem Originally built by the British, the site was captured by Jordan in the 1948-1949 war and held by them until Israeli troops captured it in the 1967 Six Day War. Picture taken March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, Germany June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Environmental activists sit inside a pit of Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine during a protest against the climate change near Duesseldorf, Germany June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A Sudanese boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Sudanese boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Paraguay's Junior Fernandez looks dejected as Rodrigo Rojas is sat in the net after conceding their second goal against Qatar in the Copa America Brazil 2019 at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Paraguay's Junior Fernandez looks dejected as Rodrigo Rojas is sat in the net after conceding their second goal against Qatar in the Copa America Brazil 2019 at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to find a missing ball during a training session of soccer in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to find a missing ball during a training session of soccer in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week in London, Britain June 10, 2019. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week in London, Britain June 10, 2019. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
