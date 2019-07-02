Photos of the month: June

U.S. President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month during a second chance hiring prisoner reentry event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 13, 2019. Sanders, a fierce Trump loyalist who channeled his combativeness toward the news media, left her job for a possible political future in her home state of Arkansas, Trump said. Sanders has worked with Trump since the early days of his unconventional run for office and became a national public figure in her own right. The 36-year-old often compared the antics of the press corps to the behavior of her three young children and had largely backed Trump's dismissal of the news media as "the enemy of the people." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

