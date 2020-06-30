Photos of the month: June

A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Hundreds of people who lost jobs during the coronavirus crisis but have been unable to get their unemployment insurance checks converged at the Capitol to seek in-person help. Wells worked in retail in Louisville and has been unemployed since April. She has not been able to get anyone on the phone to answer questions about the status of her application for benefits. She has three kids and drove about an hour to come to the clinic. "I just need to talk to someone, that's all I came all this way to do," she said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

