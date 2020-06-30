Edition:
Photos of the month: June

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A couple draws their firearms on protesters, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries a suspected far-right counter-protester who was injured to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020. Keir Gravil via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the coronavirus lockdown in Barcelona, Spain June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Merlin Coles 3, watches horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Bere Regis, Dorset, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. &nbsp; Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Kathy Boyum and Jeffrey Edwards hug during a reconciliation revival, part of an event to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd as they attend his funeral service at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 9, 2020. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Protesters on horseback rally against the death of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A protester is detained during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
An inmate holds a sign to his cell window reading "We Matter" as Black Lives Matter supporters hold a protest against racial inequality on Father's Day outside Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, June 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Alexander Gouletas

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Fireworks explodes over a protestor with his hands up during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
People watch as a Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by police outside of the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down, as someone throws a roll of toilet paper, during protests in Washington, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
People prepare to go tubing on the Salt River amid the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A man jumps from the window of a damaged store as protests against George Floyd's death continue in New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as U.S. Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle, as the president arrives to tour a recently constructed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Revelers shield themselves as they celebrate in the rain near Stonehenge stone circle, despite official summer solstice celebrations being cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A rainbow appears over a statue of Abraham Lincoln ahead of a racial inequality protest calling for the removal of the statue, at the Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter movements in New York City, New York, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A protester and a police officer clash near Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus outbreak in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Crosses cast shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People enjoy the hot weather on Margate beach in Margate, Britain, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
A helicopter flies over as workers approach a tranquilized rhino before dehorning it in an effort to deter poaching at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in North West Province, South Africa. Picture taken May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears a house-shaped cardboard box at a market to protect herself from the spread of the coronavirus, in Havana, Cuba, June 11, 2020. "I am at home, what about you?" reads a message on her box, in a witty nod to Cuba's slogan "Stay at home." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Team GB rhythmic gymnast Lynne Karina Hutchison trains on the seafront in Hove, Britain, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Two monkeys are sedated as veterinarians from the Department of National Parks carry out a sterilization procedure in Lopburi, Thailand June 22, 2020. Thailand has started sterilizing hundreds of monkeys in the city famous for its macaque population, as the coronavirus pandemic leaves some 2,000 monkeys hungry, aggressive and wrestling food from terrified residents. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of suffering from shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi River where she lived, during the coronavirus outbreak, in the municipality of Breves, Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 10, 2020. "To be honest, there are a lot of negative thoughts among us," said Felipe Costa Silva, Bizerra da Silva's nephew. "How long is this going to last for? How many people are going to die?" REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
A group of children hold up their fists in front of a Black Lives Matter sign near the White House in Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators react in the presence of a New York Police Department officer at a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes a knee during a rally against the death of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle in Pissy informal granite quarry in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. Quarry workers' children played in the rubble while others toiled alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools. Most of the site's 1,000 workers are adults, but a Reuters witness saw a dozen children of different ages chipping lumps of granite into smaller pieces or balancing rocks on their heads as they walked painstakingly out of the steep pit. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Army officers salute to pay tribute to Indian soldier Sunil Kumar before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 18, 2020. On June 15, Indian and Chinese troops brawled for several hours in the Galwan Valley, using stones and sticks with nails embedded in them to beat each other, killing 20 Indian soldiers and injuring at least 76 more. China has not disclosed how many casualties its troops suffered. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
West Point graduating cadets throw their hats in the air in celebration as U.S. Army helicopters fly overhead at the culmination of their 2020 United States Military Academy Graduation Ceremony attended by President Donald Trump at West Point, New York, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, attends a gathering in front of a fresco painted in memory of Adama Traore and George Floyd with the slogan "against racism and police violence" by a group of artists called "Collectif Art" in Stains, France, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League with flares outside Anfield, after Chelsea won their match against Manchester City, in Liverpool, Britain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Local resident Jeff Barnes screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters are seen reflected in the glasses of a law enforcement personnel during a rally against the death of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Members of Youth Army movement march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside Emancipation Hall after weeks of protests against racial inequality, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, arrives at city hall for the promulgation of her cyber libel case in Manila, Philippines, June 15, 2020. Ressa, whose website has put President Rodrigo Duterte under tough scrutiny, was convicted of libel and faces up to six years in jail, in a ruling widely seen as a blow to media freedom. The former CNN journalist was charged with "cyber libel" over a 2012 article that linked a businessman to illegal activities. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A person views the sun rise from beside the remains of Saint Michael's Church on top of Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, south west Britain June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
A Turkana man walks through a locust swarm near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Two protesters hold their ground with their hands up as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls during a protest near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A memorial to George Floyd is lit by morning light one month after his death on May 25, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Workers remove a sign from a McDonald's restaurant on 42nd Street in Times Square in Manhattan after it permanently closed following the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman, who died of the coronavirus, at the Santa Tecla cemetery, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
A newborn baby western lowland gorilla is seen with its mother Mambele at the Antwerp zoo in Antwerp, Belgium June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Jamaal Bowman campaigns for congress at a polling place in Mt. Vernon, New York, June 23, 2020. Bowman was among a wave of young candidates of color who have scored primary victories this year. The Black school principal, running in his first political campaign, beat 31-year veteran Democratic Representative Eliot Engel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A woman raises her fist during events to mark Juneteenth in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial after a night of protests in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel. Picture taken October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Hundreds of people who lost jobs during the coronavirus crisis but have been unable to get their unemployment insurance checks converged at the Capitol to seek in-person help. Wells worked in retail in Louisville and has been unemployed since April. She has not been able to get anyone on the phone to answer questions about the status of her application for benefits. She has three kids and drove about an hour to come to the clinic. "I just need to talk to someone, that's all I came all this way to do," she said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an intensive care unit at the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. Doctors fought for weeks to save Jaime but last week recognized they would lose the battle and invited his family into the hospital to say goodbye. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, gives birth to Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez as she is supported by her husband Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and midwives Luz Aurora Carrera Lopez and Gabriela Zebadua Baqueiro, in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico. Worried about a hospital birth amid Mexico City's coronavirus outbreak, the couple scrambled to plan a home birth: they moved to a neighborhood with fewer cases, hired midwives and bought a birthing pool. Picture taken May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A boy interacts with his horse before competing in a local show jumping that resumed after Palestinians eased coronavirus restrictions, in Gaza City June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Children play with a tire in Yoff neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scuffle with lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, India. She is among hundreds of Hindus who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan and have built a new home in the bustling refugee colony. Picture taken January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
