Photos of the month: June
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more
A couple draws their firearms on protesters, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries a suspected far-right counter-protester who was injured to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020....more
The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020. Keir Gravil via REUTERS
Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the coronavirus lockdown in...more
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the BOK Center as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus...more
Merlin Coles 3, watches horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Bere Regis, Dorset, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead June 12 by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020....more
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kathy Boyum and Jeffrey Edwards hug during a reconciliation revival, part of an event to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States,...more
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020....more
Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd as they attend his funeral service at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 9, 2020. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Protesters on horseback rally against the death of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester is detained during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An inmate holds a sign to his cell window reading "We Matter" as Black Lives Matter supporters hold a protest against racial inequality on Father's Day outside Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Gouletas
Fireworks explodes over a protestor with his hands up during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch as a Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by police outside of the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020....more
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15,...more
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down, as someone throws a roll of toilet paper, during protests in Washington, June 22, 2020....more
People prepare to go tubing on the Salt River amid the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS
A man jumps from the window of a damaged store as protests against George Floyd's death continue in New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as U.S. Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle, as the president arrives to tour a recently...more
Revelers shield themselves as they celebrate in the rain near Stonehenge stone circle, despite official summer solstice celebrations being cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A rainbow appears over a statue of Abraham Lincoln ahead of a racial inequality protest calling for the removal of the statue, at the Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter movements in New York City, New York, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of a teenager who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A protester and a police officer clash near Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus outbreak in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Crosses cast shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People enjoy the hot weather on Margate beach in Margate, Britain, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A helicopter flies over as workers approach a tranquilized rhino before dehorning it in an effort to deter poaching at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve in North West Province, South Africa. Picture taken May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears a house-shaped cardboard box at a market to protect herself from the spread of the coronavirus, in Havana, Cuba, June 11, 2020. "I am at home, what about you?" reads a message on her box, in a witty nod to...more
Team GB rhythmic gymnast Lynne Karina Hutchison trains on the seafront in Hove, Britain, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Two monkeys are sedated as veterinarians from the Department of National Parks carry out a sterilization procedure in Lopburi, Thailand June 22, 2020. Thailand has started sterilizing hundreds of monkeys in the city famous for its macaque population,...more
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of suffering from shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the...more
A group of children hold up their fists in front of a Black Lives Matter sign near the White House in Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators react in the presence of a New York Police Department officer at a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes a knee during a rally against the death of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable
President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle in Pissy informal granite quarry in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. Quarry workers' children played in the rubble while others toiled alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed...more
Army officers salute to pay tribute to Indian soldier Sunil Kumar before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 18, 2020. On June 15, Indian and Chinese troops brawled for several hours in the Galwan Valley, using stones...more
West Point graduating cadets throw their hats in the air in celebration as U.S. Army helicopters fly overhead at the culmination of their 2020 United States Military Academy Graduation Ceremony attended by President Donald Trump at West Point, New...more
Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, attends a gathering in front of a fresco painted in memory of Adama Traore and George Floyd with the slogan "against racism and police violence"...more
Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League with flares outside Anfield, after Chelsea won their match against Manchester City, in Liverpool, Britain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Local resident Jeff Barnes screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to...more
Protesters are seen reflected in the glasses of a law enforcement personnel during a rally against the death of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of Youth Army movement march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but...more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others...more
Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, arrives at city hall for the promulgation of her cyber libel case in Manila, Philippines, June 15, 2020. Ressa, whose website has put President Rodrigo Duterte under tough...more
A person views the sun rise from beside the remains of Saint Michael's Church on top of Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, south west Britain June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Turkana man walks through a locust swarm near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Two protesters hold their ground with their hands up as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls during a protest near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A memorial to George Floyd is lit by morning light one month after his death on May 25, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Workers remove a sign from a McDonald's restaurant on 42nd Street in Times Square in Manhattan after it permanently closed following the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman, who died of the coronavirus, at the Santa Tecla cemetery, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A newborn baby western lowland gorilla is seen with its mother Mambele at the Antwerp zoo in Antwerp, Belgium June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jamaal Bowman campaigns for congress at a polling place in Mt. Vernon, New York, June 23, 2020. Bowman was among a wave of young candidates of color who have scored primary victories this year. The Black school principal, running in his first...more
A woman raises her fist during events to mark Juneteenth in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial after a night of protests in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern...more
A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Hundreds of people who...more
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an intensive care unit at the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. Doctors fought for weeks to save...more
Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, gives birth to Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez as she is supported by her husband Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and midwives Luz Aurora Carrera Lopez and Gabriela Zebadua Baqueiro, in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico. Worried about a...more
A boy interacts with his horse before competing in a local show jumping that resumed after Palestinians eased coronavirus restrictions, in Gaza City June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play with a tire in Yoff neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scuffle with lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a...more
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
