Photos of the month: June
Angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. Loudoun has been roiled for months by accusations...more
Demonstrators tear down a statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, during protests in Barranquilla, Colombia, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mery Granados
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at an indigenous residential school in British Columbia, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper printed its last edition after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested...more
An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, from Brest to Landerneau, June 26, 2021. German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held...more
Two people stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the sunrise from the top of Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in...more
Sea surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats with Istanbul Municipality clean up "sea snot", a thick, slimy layer of organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and...more
Scotland fans gather before the Euro 2020 match against England, in Leicester Square, London, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for a summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. They agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit that highlighted their discord on those...more
Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walks past a person in a subway station during the New York City primary mayoral election, in Manhattan, New York City, June 22, 2021. Yang conceded after finishing a distant fourth place in the...more
Jeffrey Shiau, 35, a volunteer from the crowd, spits water into the mouth of Sam Kaufman, 27, a performer from the Human Fountains, during a reopening party held as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted in Los Angeles, California, June 15,...more
Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. The Singapore-registered tanker, carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals...more
Workers wearing protective suits rest after burying a COVID-19 victim in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS
A broken-off minaret of Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag near the house of worship in Changji outside Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 6, 2021. China is trying to move on from a security crackdown in Xinjiang in...more
Transgender woman Daniella Milla Tokodi smiles during a drag queen show at a bar in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 2021. Assigned male at birth, the 31-year-old said after having an operation in 2018 to complete her gender transition she broke into...more
Israel's Linoy Ashram competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of her conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. An emotional Spears called the 13-year-long conservatorship that has...more
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter finals in 10.87 during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 19, 2021. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't...more
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing due to cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021. Eriksen had a heart starter device implanted after...more
Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. Biles secured her ticket to the Tokyo Games as the four-time Olympic champion finished first at the trials. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A person walks near parasols on a beach of the Ionian Sea in Dhermi, Albania, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021....more
A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Abandoned fishing nets cover a reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, as a group of 40 divers worked to remove 29,601 sq ft of the nets causing coral bleaching in Ko Losin, Thailand, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Low water levels due to drought are seen in Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. The reservoir created by Hoover Dam, an engineering marvel that symbolized the American ascendance of the 20th century, has sunk to its lowest level ever,...more
Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2021. Hundreds of undocumented migrants have staged a weeks-long...more
A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists from gathering for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
People look at police officers standing guard at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong, June 4, 2021. Police blocked off the park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the 1989 crackdown and...more
Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin sits between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year...more
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", a sculpture depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more
Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures before war crimes judges upheld his genocide conviction and life sentence at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands June 8, 2021....more
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal from Ryerson University, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in...more
A protester holds a rainbow flag as Hungary's players line up during the national anthem before the Euro 2020 match against Germany in Munich, Germany, June 23, 2021. The run-up to the game had been overshadowed by UEFA's refusal to allow the stadium...more
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 crude oil pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Owner Enbridge is replacing the pipeline so it can roughly double the amount...more
A minor migrant is transferred to a Red Cross tent, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain June 20, 2021. So far this year more than 5,700 migrants have made the dangerous crossing from Africa to the Canaries archipelago,...more
Israelis dance with flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and...more
Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Serena Williams leaves court as she retires from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury at Wimbledon in London, Britain, June 29, 2021. The seven-time Wimbledon champion was forced to quit after slipping in the...more
Wasabi, a Pekingese from East Berlin, Pennsylvania, is presented by owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021. The fuzzy...more
Marshall, 3, sits and eats his lunch in front of a piece of artwork entitled "In The End Is The Beginning" by Nadav Kander during the Estuary 2021 Festival in Shoeburyness, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. Nie...more
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Five hundred officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at the pro-democracy tabloid, the first case in which authorities have cited media...more
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes her tears as members of Congress observe a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A child sits in a tree as mourners attend a funeral of the Afzaal family at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to four members of...more
A Sri Lankan navy member walks past sacks of collected debris washed onto a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire and sank off Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Palestinian uses his phone as he sits amid the rubble of a house that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada...more
The partially eclipsed sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was murdered by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue as part of Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman, who was among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, embraces the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada May 17, 2021. The province agreed to a request...more
An Iranian woman holds her passport as she shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during Iranian presidential election at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions,...more
A man jumps over a bonfire during celebration of the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo in Omsk region, Russia June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Photos and flowers hang in a fence at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29,...more
An anti-fascist protester wipes his eyes after being maced during clashes with the Proud Boys in Oregon City, June 18, 2021. A riot was declared after the two groups used mace and bear spray and several physical fights broke out, during an event held...more
An Extinction Rebellion protester is escorted from the racecourse during the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 19, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Kate Munson, 18, reacts on the ranch which her family owns, after her graduation ceremony at Shallowater High School in Shallowater, Texas, May 21, 2021. A seventh-generation rancher on the arid southern Plains, Munson wants to become a voice for...more
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova poses with her trophies in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning the women's singles and women's doubles titles at the French Open in Paris, France, June 14, 2021. Krejcikova became the first player to win both...more
Lana, a 43-year-old tourist from North Carolina, poses for a picture holding an umbrella at Badwater Basin, the lowest point of North America below sea level in Death Valley, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Norma Galeana
Racegoer Yulia Shirokova is seen before the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 16, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Cadets of a military academy hold flowers during a graduation ceremony in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Lili Dinata, 72-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, is rewarded with a live chicken by district police chief Galih Apria after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, during a door-to-door vaccination in Cianjur regency, West Java...more
Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China June 7, 2021. The herd of 15 has trekked hundreds of kilometers after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve,...more
U.S. Border Patrol agents observe the body of a person covered in a white sheet near the border wall in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A woman stands near a barricade tape near a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People visiting the beach look at a sea lion as tourism makes a comeback during the pandemic in La Jolla, California, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Red Bull's Max Verstappen kicks the wheel of his car after crashing out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Guests watch a performance of the West End show "The Show Must Go On" at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo (R) hands over bread during a breakfast with members of his family before casting his vote, in Chugur, Peru June 6, 2021. Castillo holds a narrow lead in a presidential election that has been held up by...more
Spectators watch fireworks exploding in the sky and the brig "Rossiya" (Russia) with scarlet sails floating along the Neva River during festivities in honor of school graduates in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Oscar-winning British actor Tilda Swinton performs in "Embodying Pasolini" at the Mattatoio in Rome, Italy June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A person dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Boats sail past the giant Olympic rings and the Rainbow Bridge on the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year as the pandemic swept through Japan and the world, are due to start...more
Next Slideshows
Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction
Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault...
UK-bound Hong Kongers say goodbye at airport
Hong Kong residents bid emotional farewells to their loved ones before they board flights to the United Kingdom, amid deepening concerns over freedoms in the...
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Concern over a weeks-long hunger strike by hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital has mounted this week after four men stitched their lips shut...
MORE IN PICTURES
Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction
Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago.
UK-bound Hong Kongers say goodbye at airport
Hong Kong residents bid emotional farewells to their loved ones before they board flights to the United Kingdom, amid deepening concerns over freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city.
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Concern over a weeks-long hunger strike by hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital has mounted this week after four men stitched their lips shut to stress their demands for legal recognition and access to work and social services.
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.
Anti-government protests in Colombia hit two month mark
Colombia has seen more than a two months of protests against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque's government, sparked by a now-withdrawn proposed tax reform.
Clashes erupt as authorities ban Pride parades in Turkish cities
Scuffles have broken out at Pride parades in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey, where authorities have banned the events in recent years.
Beachside vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
Search-and-rescue operations stretched into a sixth day at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex where at least 11 people were killed and another 150 were missing and feared dead.
Inside the Mobile World Congress
Europe s biggest annual technology conference returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.