Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jul 1, 2021 | 2:07am EDT

Photos of the month: June

Angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. Loudoun has been roiled for months by accusations that it has embraced critical race theory, a school of thought that maintains that racism is ingrained in U.S. law and institutions and that legacies of slavery and segregation have created an uneven playing field for Black Americans. The school system says it is simply training teachers, the majority of whom are white, to be "culturally responsive" to serve the county's increasingly diverse student population. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. Loudoun has been roiled for months by accusations...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. Loudoun has been roiled for months by accusations that it has embraced critical race theory, a school of thought that maintains that racism is ingrained in U.S. law and institutions and that legacies of slavery and segregation have created an uneven playing field for Black Americans. The school system says it is simply training teachers, the majority of whom are white, to be "culturally responsive" to serve the county's increasingly diverse student population. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
1 / 85
Demonstrators tear down a statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, during protests in Barranquilla, Colombia, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mery Granados

Demonstrators tear down a statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, during protests in Barranquilla, Colombia, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mery Granados

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Demonstrators tear down a statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, during protests in Barranquilla, Colombia, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mery Granados
Close
2 / 85
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at an indigenous residential school in British Columbia, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at an indigenous residential school in British Columbia, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at an indigenous residential school in British Columbia, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
3 / 85
Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Performers rally around the Red Flag during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 85
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper printed its last edition after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper printed its last edition after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper printed its last edition after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
5 / 85
An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 85
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, from Brest to Landerneau, June 26, 2021. German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, causing a massive pile-up. A 30-year-old French woman has been arrested after presenting herself at a police station. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, from Brest to Landerneau, June 26, 2021. German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, from Brest to Landerneau, June 26, 2021. German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, causing a massive pile-up. A 30-year-old French woman has been arrested after presenting herself at a police station. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Close
7 / 85
Two people stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the sunrise from the top of Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Two people stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the sunrise from the top of Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Two people stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the sunrise from the top of Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 85
Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Flint, Michigan, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Flint, Michigan, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Close
9 / 85
Sea surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats with Istanbul Municipality clean up "sea snot", a thick, slimy layer of organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Sea surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats with Istanbul Municipality clean up "sea snot", a thick, slimy layer of organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Sea surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats with Istanbul Municipality clean up "sea snot", a thick, slimy layer of organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 85
Scotland fans gather before the Euro 2020 match against England, in Leicester Square, London, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Scotland fans gather before the Euro 2020 match against England, in Leicester Square, London, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Scotland fans gather before the Euro 2020 match against England, in Leicester Square, London, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 85
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
12 / 85
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
13 / 85
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for a summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. They agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit that highlighted their discord on those issues, human rights and Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for a summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. They agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit that highlighted their discord on those...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for a summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. They agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit that highlighted their discord on those issues, human rights and Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 85
Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
15 / 85
Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walks past a person in a subway station during the New York City primary mayoral election, in Manhattan, New York City, June 22, 2021. Yang conceded after finishing a distant fourth place in the primary, which was narrowly led by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, though the outcome likely won't be known for weeks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walks past a person in a subway station during the New York City primary mayoral election, in Manhattan, New York City, June 22, 2021. Yang conceded after finishing a distant fourth place in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walks past a person in a subway station during the New York City primary mayoral election, in Manhattan, New York City, June 22, 2021. Yang conceded after finishing a distant fourth place in the primary, which was narrowly led by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, though the outcome likely won't be known for weeks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 85
Jeffrey Shiau, 35, a volunteer from the crowd, spits water into the mouth of Sam Kaufman, 27, a performer from the Human Fountains, during a reopening party held as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted in Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2021.   REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Jeffrey Shiau, 35, a volunteer from the crowd, spits water into the mouth of Sam Kaufman, 27, a performer from the Human Fountains, during a reopening party held as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted in Los Angeles, California, June 15,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Jeffrey Shiau, 35, a volunteer from the crowd, spits water into the mouth of Sam Kaufman, 27, a performer from the Human Fountains, during a reopening party held as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted in Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2021.   REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
17 / 85
Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 85
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. The Singapore-registered tanker, carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals and cosmetics, was anchored offshore when a fire erupted after an explosion on May 20. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. The Singapore-registered tanker, carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. The Singapore-registered tanker, carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals and cosmetics, was anchored offshore when a fire erupted after an explosion on May 20. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 85
Workers wearing protective suits rest after burying a COVID-19 victim in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

Workers wearing protective suits rest after burying a COVID-19 victim in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Workers wearing protective suits rest after burying a COVID-19 victim in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS
Close
20 / 85
A broken-off minaret of Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag near the house of worship in Changji outside Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 6, 2021. China is trying to move on from a security crackdown in Xinjiang in which more than a million ethnic Uyghurs were detained in re-education centers since 2016, according to U.N. experts and researchers - part of what Beijing has described as an effort to eradicate extremism. It wants to build a patriotic, multi-ethnic region that is secular, Mandarin-speaking and attractive to domestic tourists. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A broken-off minaret of Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag near the house of worship in Changji outside Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 6, 2021. China is trying to move on from a security crackdown in Xinjiang in...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A broken-off minaret of Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag near the house of worship in Changji outside Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 6, 2021. China is trying to move on from a security crackdown in Xinjiang in which more than a million ethnic Uyghurs were detained in re-education centers since 2016, according to U.N. experts and researchers - part of what Beijing has described as an effort to eradicate extremism. It wants to build a patriotic, multi-ethnic region that is secular, Mandarin-speaking and attractive to domestic tourists. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 85
Transgender woman Daniella Milla Tokodi smiles during a drag queen show at a bar in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 2021. Assigned male at birth, the 31-year-old said after having an operation in 2018 to complete her gender transition she broke into tears when she saw herself in the mirror and that she felt "whole." "It was a relief ... Since then I am able to look into people's eyes. I can communicate with people, I feel whole." That feeling is now overshadowed by worry over a string of laws passed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government that critics say undermine LGBTQ rights, including bans on "display and promotion" of homosexuality and gender change among under-18s, in schools and in the media. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Transgender woman Daniella Milla Tokodi smiles during a drag queen show at a bar in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 2021. Assigned male at birth, the 31-year-old said after having an operation in 2018 to complete her gender transition she broke into...more

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Transgender woman Daniella Milla Tokodi smiles during a drag queen show at a bar in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 2021. Assigned male at birth, the 31-year-old said after having an operation in 2018 to complete her gender transition she broke into tears when she saw herself in the mirror and that she felt "whole." "It was a relief ... Since then I am able to look into people's eyes. I can communicate with people, I feel whole." That feeling is now overshadowed by worry over a string of laws passed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government that critics say undermine LGBTQ rights, including bans on "display and promotion" of homosexuality and gender change among under-18s, in schools and in the media. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 85
Israel's Linoy Ashram competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

Israel's Linoy Ashram competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Israel's Linoy Ashram competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
Close
23 / 85
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
24 / 85
A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of her conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. An emotional Spears called the 13-year-long conservatorship that has controlled her life stupid and abusive, saying she felt traumatized and angry and wanted her life back. The 39-year-old told the judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end. "I just want my life back," she said. "I’m not here to be anyone’s slave." "I'm traumatized ... I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she said. Spears said her frequent upbeat postings on her Instagram account were lies. "I'm so angry. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," she added. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of her conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. An emotional Spears called the 13-year-long conservatorship that has...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of her conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. An emotional Spears called the 13-year-long conservatorship that has controlled her life stupid and abusive, saying she felt traumatized and angry and wanted her life back. The 39-year-old told the judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end. "I just want my life back," she said. "I’m not here to be anyone’s slave." "I'm traumatized ... I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she said. Spears said her frequent upbeat postings on her Instagram account were lies. "I'm so angry. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," she added. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 85
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter finals in 10.87 during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 19, 2021. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't disappoint, torching the race with her trademark flourish at the U.S. Olympic trials, raising her arms to the sky and letting out a cheer in front of an elated crowd as she booked her ticket to Tokyo. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter finals in 10.87 during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 19, 2021. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter finals in 10.87 during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 19, 2021. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't disappoint, torching the race with her trademark flourish at the U.S. Olympic trials, raising her arms to the sky and letting out a cheer in front of an elated crowd as she booked her ticket to Tokyo. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 85
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing due to cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021. Eriksen had a heart starter device implanted after his life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing due to cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021. Eriksen had a heart starter device implanted after...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing due to cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021. Eriksen had a heart starter device implanted after his life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
27 / 85
Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. Biles secured her ticket to the Tokyo Games as the four-time Olympic champion finished first at the trials. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. Biles secured her ticket to the Tokyo Games as the four-time Olympic champion finished first at the trials. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. Biles secured her ticket to the Tokyo Games as the four-time Olympic champion finished first at the trials. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
28 / 85
A person walks near parasols on a beach of the Ionian Sea in Dhermi, Albania, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A person walks near parasols on a beach of the Ionian Sea in Dhermi, Albania, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A person walks near parasols on a beach of the Ionian Sea in Dhermi, Albania, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
29 / 85
Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
30 / 85
A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
31 / 85
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
32 / 85
Abandoned fishing nets cover a reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, as a group of 40 divers worked to remove 29,601 sq ft of the nets causing coral bleaching in Ko Losin, Thailand, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Abandoned fishing nets cover a reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, as a group of 40 divers worked to remove 29,601 sq ft of the nets causing coral bleaching in Ko Losin, Thailand, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Abandoned fishing nets cover a reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, as a group of 40 divers worked to remove 29,601 sq ft of the nets causing coral bleaching in Ko Losin, Thailand, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
33 / 85
Low water levels due to drought are seen in Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. The reservoir created by Hoover Dam, an engineering marvel that symbolized the American ascendance of the 20th century, has sunk to its lowest level ever, underscoring the gravity of the extreme drought across the U.S. West. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Low water levels due to drought are seen in Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. The reservoir created by Hoover Dam, an engineering marvel that symbolized the American ascendance of the 20th century, has sunk to its lowest level ever,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Low water levels due to drought are seen in Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. The reservoir created by Hoover Dam, an engineering marvel that symbolized the American ascendance of the 20th century, has sunk to its lowest level ever, underscoring the gravity of the extreme drought across the U.S. West. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Close
34 / 85
Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2021. Hundreds of undocumented migrants have staged a weeks-long hunger strike in Belgium's capital, and four men stitched their lips shut, to stress their demands for legal recognition and access to work and social services. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2021. Hundreds of undocumented migrants have staged a weeks-long...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2021. Hundreds of undocumented migrants have staged a weeks-long hunger strike in Belgium's capital, and four men stitched their lips shut, to stress their demands for legal recognition and access to work and social services. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
35 / 85
A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists from gathering for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists from gathering for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists from gathering for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Close
36 / 85
People look at police officers standing guard at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong, June 4, 2021. Police blocked off the park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the 1989 crackdown and arrested the planned vigil's organizer. The ban on the vigil came amid growing concern in the pro-democracy movement and internationally about the suppression of the semi-autonomous city's traditional freedoms, notably a national security law imposed by Beijing last year. REUTERS/Lam Yik

People look at police officers standing guard at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong, June 4, 2021. Police blocked off the park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the 1989 crackdown and...more

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
People look at police officers standing guard at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong, June 4, 2021. Police blocked off the park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the 1989 crackdown and arrested the planned vigil's organizer. The ban on the vigil came amid growing concern in the pro-democracy movement and internationally about the suppression of the semi-autonomous city's traditional freedoms, notably a national security law imposed by Beijing last year. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
37 / 85
Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
38 / 85
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin sits between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run as Israel's prime minister ended with parliament approving a new "government of change" led by nationalist Naftali Bennett, an improbable scenario few Israelis once could have imagined. But the razor-thin 60-59 vote of confidence in a coalition of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties with little in common except a desire to unseat Netanyahu, only underscored its likely fragility. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin sits between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin sits between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run as Israel's prime minister ended with parliament approving a new "government of change" led by nationalist Naftali Bennett, an improbable scenario few Israelis once could have imagined. But the razor-thin 60-59 vote of confidence in a coalition of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties with little in common except a desire to unseat Netanyahu, only underscored its likely fragility. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
39 / 85
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", a sculpture depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", a sculpture depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", a sculpture depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
40 / 85
Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures before war crimes judges upheld his genocide conviction and life sentence at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands June 8, 2021. Mladic, 78, was convicted in 2017 on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes including terrorizing the civilian population of Sarajevo during a 43-month siege, and the killing of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys taken prisoner in the eastern town of Srebrenica in 1995. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS

Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures before war crimes judges upheld his genocide conviction and life sentence at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands June 8, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures before war crimes judges upheld his genocide conviction and life sentence at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands June 8, 2021. Mladic, 78, was convicted in 2017 on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes including terrorizing the civilian population of Sarajevo during a 43-month siege, and the killing of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys taken prisoner in the eastern town of Srebrenica in 1995. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS
Close
41 / 85
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal from Ryerson University, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, Canada June 9, 2021. The experiences of indigenous children, forcibly separated from their families under a government policy later described as cultural genocide, are back in the spotlight after the remains of more than a thousand children were found in residential schools across the country. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal from Ryerson University, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal from Ryerson University, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, Canada June 9, 2021. The experiences of indigenous children, forcibly separated from their families under a government policy later described as cultural genocide, are back in the spotlight after the remains of more than a thousand children were found in residential schools across the country. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
42 / 85
A protester holds a rainbow flag as Hungary's players line up during the national anthem before the Euro 2020 match against Germany in Munich, Germany, June 23, 2021. The run-up to the game had been overshadowed by UEFA's refusal to allow the stadium to be lit in rainbow colors to oppose a Hungarian anti-LGBTQ law. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

A protester holds a rainbow flag as Hungary's players line up during the national anthem before the Euro 2020 match against Germany in Munich, Germany, June 23, 2021. The run-up to the game had been overshadowed by UEFA's refusal to allow the stadium...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A protester holds a rainbow flag as Hungary's players line up during the national anthem before the Euro 2020 match against Germany in Munich, Germany, June 23, 2021. The run-up to the game had been overshadowed by UEFA's refusal to allow the stadium to be lit in rainbow colors to oppose a Hungarian anti-LGBTQ law. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Close
43 / 85
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 crude oil pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Owner Enbridge is replacing the pipeline so it can roughly double the amount of crude it transports. The pipeline is key to landlocked Alberta's efforts to boost crude exports from its oil sands. Pipeline opponents say they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 crude oil pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Owner Enbridge is replacing the pipeline so it can roughly double the amount...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 crude oil pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Owner Enbridge is replacing the pipeline so it can roughly double the amount of crude it transports. The pipeline is key to landlocked Alberta's efforts to boost crude exports from its oil sands. Pipeline opponents say they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
44 / 85
A minor migrant is transferred to a Red Cross tent, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain June 20, 2021. So far this year more than 5,700 migrants have made the dangerous crossing from Africa to the Canaries archipelago, over twice as many as in the same period in 2020, which itself saw an eightfold increase from 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A minor migrant is transferred to a Red Cross tent, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain June 20, 2021. So far this year more than 5,700 migrants have made the dangerous crossing from Africa to the Canaries archipelago,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A minor migrant is transferred to a Red Cross tent, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain June 20, 2021. So far this year more than 5,700 migrants have made the dangerous crossing from Africa to the Canaries archipelago, over twice as many as in the same period in 2020, which itself saw an eightfold increase from 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
45 / 85
Israelis dance with flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis dance with flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israelis dance with flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
46 / 85
Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
47 / 85
Serena Williams leaves court as she retires from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury at Wimbledon in London, Britain, June 29, 2021. The seven-time Wimbledon champion was forced to quit after slipping in the first set and injuring her leg, ending another attempt to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Serena Williams leaves court as she retires from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury at Wimbledon in London, Britain, June 29, 2021. The seven-time Wimbledon champion was forced to quit after slipping in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Serena Williams leaves court as she retires from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury at Wimbledon in London, Britain, June 29, 2021. The seven-time Wimbledon champion was forced to quit after slipping in the first set and injuring her leg, ending another attempt to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
48 / 85
Wasabi, a Pekingese from East Berlin, Pennsylvania, is presented by owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021. The fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes won Best in Show at the 145-year-old competition. This year marked the first time the show was not held in Manhattan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wasabi, a Pekingese from East Berlin, Pennsylvania, is presented by owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021. The fuzzy...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Wasabi, a Pekingese from East Berlin, Pennsylvania, is presented by owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021. The fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes won Best in Show at the 145-year-old competition. This year marked the first time the show was not held in Manhattan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
49 / 85
Marshall, 3, sits and eats his lunch in front of a piece of artwork entitled "In The End Is The Beginning" by Nadav Kander during the Estuary 2021 Festival in Shoeburyness, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge

Marshall, 3, sits and eats his lunch in front of a piece of artwork entitled "In The End Is The Beginning" by Nadav Kander during the Estuary 2021 Festival in Shoeburyness, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Marshall, 3, sits and eats his lunch in front of a piece of artwork entitled "In The End Is The Beginning" by Nadav Kander during the Estuary 2021 Festival in Shoeburyness, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge
Close
50 / 85
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo flew to the Tianhe unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. Nie...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo flew to the Tianhe unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
51 / 85
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Five hundred officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at the pro-democracy tabloid, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Five hundred officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at the pro-democracy tabloid, the first case in which authorities have cited media...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Five hundred officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at the pro-democracy tabloid, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS
Close
52 / 85
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes her tears as members of Congress observe a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes her tears as members of Congress observe a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes her tears as members of Congress observe a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
53 / 85
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
54 / 85
A child sits in a tree as mourners attend a funeral of the Afzaal family at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to four members of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an attack the police said was driven by hate. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

A child sits in a tree as mourners attend a funeral of the Afzaal family at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to four members of...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A child sits in a tree as mourners attend a funeral of the Afzaal family at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to four members of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an attack the police said was driven by hate. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
Close
55 / 85
A Sri Lankan navy member walks past sacks of collected debris washed onto a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire and sank off Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Sri Lankan navy member walks past sacks of collected debris washed onto a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire and sank off Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A Sri Lankan navy member walks past sacks of collected debris washed onto a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire and sank off Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
56 / 85
A Palestinian uses his phone as he sits amid the rubble of a house that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian uses his phone as he sits amid the rubble of a house that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
A Palestinian uses his phone as he sits amid the rubble of a house that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
57 / 85
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
58 / 85
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
59 / 85
The partially eclipsed sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

The partially eclipsed sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
The partially eclipsed sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Close
60 / 85
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was murdered by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue as part of Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was murdered by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue as part of Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was murdered by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue as part of Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
61 / 85
A woman, who was among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, embraces the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada May 17, 2021. The province agreed to a request from indigenous groups to defer logging of old-growth trees in the Fairy Creek watershed for two years. REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A woman, who was among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, embraces the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada May 17, 2021. The province agreed to a request...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A woman, who was among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, embraces the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada May 17, 2021. The province agreed to a request from indigenous groups to defer logging of old-growth trees in the Fairy Creek watershed for two years. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
62 / 85
An Iranian woman holds her passport as she shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during Iranian presidential election at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions, secured victory as expected in an election marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iranian woman holds her passport as she shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during Iranian presidential election at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
An Iranian woman holds her passport as she shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during Iranian presidential election at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions, secured victory as expected in an election marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
63 / 85
A man jumps over a bonfire during celebration of the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo in Omsk region, Russia June 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

A man jumps over a bonfire during celebration of the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo in Omsk region, Russia June 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A man jumps over a bonfire during celebration of the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo in Omsk region, Russia June 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Close
64 / 85
Photos and flowers hang in a fence at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Photos and flowers hang in a fence at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Photos and flowers hang in a fence at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
65 / 85
An anti-fascist protester wipes his eyes after being maced during clashes with the Proud Boys in Oregon City, June 18, 2021. A riot was declared after the two groups used mace and bear spray and several physical fights broke out, during an event held by the Proud Boys and their supporters at Clackamette Park. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

An anti-fascist protester wipes his eyes after being maced during clashes with the Proud Boys in Oregon City, June 18, 2021. A riot was declared after the two groups used mace and bear spray and several physical fights broke out, during an event held...more

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
An anti-fascist protester wipes his eyes after being maced during clashes with the Proud Boys in Oregon City, June 18, 2021. A riot was declared after the two groups used mace and bear spray and several physical fights broke out, during an event held by the Proud Boys and their supporters at Clackamette Park. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
66 / 85
An Extinction Rebellion protester is escorted from the racecourse during the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 19, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

An Extinction Rebellion protester is escorted from the racecourse during the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 19, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
An Extinction Rebellion protester is escorted from the racecourse during the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 19, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
67 / 85
Kate Munson, 18, reacts on the ranch which her family owns, after her graduation ceremony at Shallowater High School in Shallowater, Texas, May 21, 2021. A seventh-generation rancher on the arid southern Plains, Munson wants to become a voice for rural America by studying agricultural communications and business, and then possibly getting a law degree. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Kate Munson, 18, reacts on the ranch which her family owns, after her graduation ceremony at Shallowater High School in Shallowater, Texas, May 21, 2021. A seventh-generation rancher on the arid southern Plains, Munson wants to become a voice for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Kate Munson, 18, reacts on the ranch which her family owns, after her graduation ceremony at Shallowater High School in Shallowater, Texas, May 21, 2021. A seventh-generation rancher on the arid southern Plains, Munson wants to become a voice for rural America by studying agricultural communications and business, and then possibly getting a law degree. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
68 / 85
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova poses with her trophies in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning the women's singles and women's doubles titles at the French Open in Paris, France, June 14, 2021. Krejcikova became the first player to win both titles in Paris since Frenchwoman Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova poses with her trophies in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning the women's singles and women's doubles titles at the French Open in Paris, France, June 14, 2021. Krejcikova became the first player to win both...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova poses with her trophies in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning the women's singles and women's doubles titles at the French Open in Paris, France, June 14, 2021. Krejcikova became the first player to win both titles in Paris since Frenchwoman Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
69 / 85
Lana, a 43-year-old tourist from North Carolina, poses for a picture holding an umbrella at Badwater Basin, the lowest point of North America below sea level in Death Valley, California, June 16, 2021.  REUTERS/Norma Galeana

Lana, a 43-year-old tourist from North Carolina, poses for a picture holding an umbrella at Badwater Basin, the lowest point of North America below sea level in Death Valley, California, June 16, 2021.  REUTERS/Norma Galeana

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Lana, a 43-year-old tourist from North Carolina, poses for a picture holding an umbrella at Badwater Basin, the lowest point of North America below sea level in Death Valley, California, June 16, 2021.  REUTERS/Norma Galeana
Close
70 / 85
Racegoer Yulia Shirokova is seen before the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 16, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Racegoer Yulia Shirokova is seen before the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 16, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Racegoer Yulia Shirokova is seen before the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 16, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
71 / 85
Cadets of a military academy hold flowers during a graduation ceremony in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Cadets of a military academy hold flowers during a graduation ceremony in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Cadets of a military academy hold flowers during a graduation ceremony in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
72 / 85
Lili Dinata, 72-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, is rewarded with a live chicken by district police chief Galih Apria after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, during a door-to-door vaccination in Cianjur regency, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Lili Dinata, 72-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, is rewarded with a live chicken by district police chief Galih Apria after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, during a door-to-door vaccination in Cianjur regency, West Java...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Lili Dinata, 72-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, is rewarded with a live chicken by district police chief Galih Apria after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, during a door-to-door vaccination in Cianjur regency, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
73 / 85
Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China June 7, 2021. The herd of 15 has trekked hundreds of kilometers after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media. China Daily via REUTERS

Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China June 7, 2021. The herd of 15 has trekked hundreds of kilometers after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China June 7, 2021. The herd of 15 has trekked hundreds of kilometers after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
74 / 85
U.S. Border Patrol agents observe the body of a person covered in a white sheet near the border wall in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

U.S. Border Patrol agents observe the body of a person covered in a white sheet near the border wall in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. Border Patrol agents observe the body of a person covered in a white sheet near the border wall in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
75 / 85
A woman stands near a barricade tape near a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A woman stands near a barricade tape near a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A woman stands near a barricade tape near a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
76 / 85
U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
77 / 85
People visiting the beach look at a sea lion as tourism makes a comeback during the pandemic in La Jolla, California, June 10, 2021.      REUTERS/Mike Blake

People visiting the beach look at a sea lion as tourism makes a comeback during the pandemic in La Jolla, California, June 10, 2021.      REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
People visiting the beach look at a sea lion as tourism makes a comeback during the pandemic in La Jolla, California, June 10, 2021.      REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
78 / 85
Red Bull's Max Verstappen kicks the wheel of his car after crashing out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Red Bull's Max Verstappen kicks the wheel of his car after crashing out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Red Bull's Max Verstappen kicks the wheel of his car after crashing out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
79 / 85
Guests watch a performance of the West End show "The Show Must Go On" at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Guests watch a performance of the West End show "The Show Must Go On" at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Guests watch a performance of the West End show "The Show Must Go On" at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
80 / 85
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo (R) hands over bread during a breakfast with members of his family before casting his vote, in Chugur, Peru June 6, 2021. Castillo holds a narrow lead in a presidential election that has been held up by legal challenges. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo (R) hands over bread during a breakfast with members of his family before casting his vote, in Chugur, Peru June 6, 2021. Castillo holds a narrow lead in a presidential election that has been held up by...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo (R) hands over bread during a breakfast with members of his family before casting his vote, in Chugur, Peru June 6, 2021. Castillo holds a narrow lead in a presidential election that has been held up by legal challenges. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Close
81 / 85
Spectators watch fireworks exploding in the sky and the brig "Rossiya" (Russia) with scarlet sails floating along the Neva River during festivities in honor of school graduates in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Spectators watch fireworks exploding in the sky and the brig "Rossiya" (Russia) with scarlet sails floating along the Neva River during festivities in honor of school graduates in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Spectators watch fireworks exploding in the sky and the brig "Rossiya" (Russia) with scarlet sails floating along the Neva River during festivities in honor of school graduates in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
82 / 85
Oscar-winning British actor Tilda Swinton performs in "Embodying Pasolini" at the Mattatoio in Rome, Italy June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Oscar-winning British actor Tilda Swinton performs in "Embodying Pasolini" at the Mattatoio in Rome, Italy June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Oscar-winning British actor Tilda Swinton performs in "Embodying Pasolini" at the Mattatoio in Rome, Italy June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
83 / 85
A person dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A person dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
84 / 85
Boats sail past the giant Olympic rings and the Rainbow Bridge on the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year as the pandemic swept through Japan and the world, are due to start in July. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Boats sail past the giant Olympic rings and the Rainbow Bridge on the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year as the pandemic swept through Japan and the world, are due to start...more

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Boats sail past the giant Olympic rings and the Rainbow Bridge on the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year as the pandemic swept through Japan and the world, are due to start in July. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
85 / 85
View Again
View Next
Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court...

Next Slideshows

Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault...

Jun 30 2021
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Jun 30 2021
UK-bound Hong Kongers say goodbye at airport

UK-bound Hong Kongers say goodbye at airport

Hong Kong residents bid emotional farewells to their loved ones before they board flights to the United Kingdom, amid deepening concerns over freedoms in the...

Jun 30 2021
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Concern over a weeks-long hunger strike by hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital has mounted this week after four men stitched their lips shut...

Jun 30 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

UK-bound Hong Kongers say goodbye at airport

UK-bound Hong Kongers say goodbye at airport

Hong Kong residents bid emotional farewells to their loved ones before they board flights to the United Kingdom, amid deepening concerns over freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city.

Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Concern over a weeks-long hunger strike by hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital has mounted this week after four men stitched their lips shut to stress their demands for legal recognition and access to work and social services.

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.

Anti-government protests in Colombia hit two month mark

Anti-government protests in Colombia hit two month mark

Colombia has seen more than a two months of protests against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque's government, sparked by a now-withdrawn proposed tax reform.

Clashes erupt as authorities ban Pride parades in Turkish cities

Clashes erupt as authorities ban Pride parades in Turkish cities

Scuffles have broken out at Pride parades in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey, where authorities have banned the events in recent years.

Beachside vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

Beachside vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

Search-and-rescue operations stretched into a sixth day at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex where at least 11 people were killed and another 150 were missing and feared dead.

Inside the Mobile World Congress

Inside the Mobile World Congress

Europe s biggest annual technology conference returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast