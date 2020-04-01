Photos of the month: March
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in the northern Italian town of San Fiorano, which has been on lockdown since February, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward at Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23,...more
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continued in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A health care worker tests a person for coronavirus at a drive-thru station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
South Korean soldiers sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
The Serbian military sets up beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Harvey Weinstein speaks as witnesses watch during his sentencing in Manhattan, New York City, March 11, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping...more
Women clash at a rally during International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Silva
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March...more
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs as they wait for their customers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Medical workers in protective suits treat a coronavirus patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, which has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, without tourists, after the coronavirus outbreak in Pattaya, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 19, 2020....more
Visitors stand inside boxes to create social distance in a shopping mall elevator, amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS
Kenta Kambara, 34, performs onstage during 'Challenge & Move' a dance event in Tokyo, Japan, in this picture taken February 8, 2020. Kambara, who was born with spina bifida, a disorder that paralyzed his lower body, aims to perform at the Tokyo 2020...more
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A U.S. border patrol agent looks at cactus spines splintered into a man who was detained alongside a group of others who were suspected of smuggling marijuana into the United States from Mexico in Rio Grande City, Texas. Picture taken April 11, 2019....more
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus concerns in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn during the first day of remote school after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order closing public schools statewide due to coronavirus...more
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gets ice cream at La Michoacana during the state's Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A homeless man holds up a sign that asks where he should self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak outside Westminster underground station in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana...more
A man looks out of the window while eating noodles at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020. REUTERS
Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020....more
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant solution in a grave before the burial of a woman who died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift amid a coronavirus outbreak in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. "I come home -- and I'm horrified," Krajewski...more
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus deaths in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020....more
A standard poodle takes a rest on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards, one of their final engagements before stepping back from their royal roles, in London, Britain March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' or gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru, in this picture taken October 11, 2019. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of...more
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke while dressed up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington,...more
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An Afghan Sikh girl cries over the coffin of her mother who was killed during an attack at a Sikh religious complex in Kabul, Afghanistan March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery were covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it is...more
People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Clearwater, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School during a coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man wearing a face mask exercises at a riverside park by the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia. Picture taken May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them inside a grocery in Trastevere area, Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Visitors wearing face masks look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's pews at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Taxis are seen at a parking lot at Miami International Airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of coronavirus in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wear face masks as they walk in a residential community in Xianning, Hubei province, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini carries out an exercise class for her neighbours from her balcony while Italians cannot leave their homes due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A plastic cover is seen between bank employees and clients, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A pedestrian walks on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Migrant workers crowd outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020....more
A Yandex.Eats food delivery courier rides a scooter among plastic-wrapped tables at McDonald's, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Three-year-old Allay Ngandema, who developed complications after contracting measles, eats lunch with his mother Maboa Alpha in the measles isolation ward in Boso-Manzi hospital in Mongala province in northern Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture...more
A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during Sunday mass, after prayers were suspended amid coronavirus, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
