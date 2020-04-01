Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 31, 2020 | 11:50pm EDT

Photos of the month: March

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in the northern Italian town of San Fiorano, which has been on lockdown since February, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in the northern Italian town of San Fiorano, which has been on lockdown since February, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in the northern Italian town of San Fiorano, which has been on lockdown since February, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 70
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward at Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward at Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward at Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
2 / 70
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
3 / 70
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
4 / 70
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continued in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continued in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continued in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 70
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 70
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Close
7 / 70
A health care worker tests a person for coronavirus at a drive-thru station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A health care worker tests a person for coronavirus at a drive-thru station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A health care worker tests a person for coronavirus at a drive-thru station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
8 / 70
South Korean soldiers sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

South Korean soldiers sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
South Korean soldiers sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
9 / 70
The Serbian military sets up beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The Serbian military sets up beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
The Serbian military sets up beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 70
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
11 / 70
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 70
A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 70
Harvey Weinstein speaks as witnesses watch during his sentencing in Manhattan, New York City, March 11, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Harvey Weinstein speaks as witnesses watch during his sentencing in Manhattan, New York City, March 11, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Harvey Weinstein speaks as witnesses watch during his sentencing in Manhattan, New York City, March 11, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
14 / 70
Women clash at a rally during International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Silva

Women clash at a rally during International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Silva

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women clash at a rally during International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Silva
Close
15 / 70
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
16 / 70
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 70
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
18 / 70
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 70
Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs as they wait for their customers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs as they wait for their customers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs as they wait for their customers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
20 / 70
Medical workers in protective suits treat a coronavirus patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, which has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Medical workers in protective suits treat a coronavirus patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, which has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits treat a coronavirus patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, which has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
21 / 70
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
22 / 70
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, without tourists, after the coronavirus outbreak in Pattaya, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, without tourists, after the coronavirus outbreak in Pattaya, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, without tourists, after the coronavirus outbreak in Pattaya, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
23 / 70
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 19, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
24 / 70
Visitors stand inside boxes to create social distance in a shopping mall elevator, amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS

Visitors stand inside boxes to create social distance in a shopping mall elevator, amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Visitors stand inside boxes to create social distance in a shopping mall elevator, amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS
Close
25 / 70
Kenta Kambara, 34, performs onstage during 'Challenge & Move' a dance event in Tokyo, Japan, in this picture taken February 8, 2020. Kambara, who was born with spina bifida, a disorder that paralyzed his lower body, aims to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening or closing ceremonies. "If you can't walk with your legs, it's okay to walk with your hands. If there is something you want to do but cannot, it's okay to find another way," he said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Kenta Kambara, 34, performs onstage during 'Challenge & Move' a dance event in Tokyo, Japan, in this picture taken February 8, 2020. Kambara, who was born with spina bifida, a disorder that paralyzed his lower body, aims to perform at the Tokyo 2020...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Kenta Kambara, 34, performs onstage during 'Challenge & Move' a dance event in Tokyo, Japan, in this picture taken February 8, 2020. Kambara, who was born with spina bifida, a disorder that paralyzed his lower body, aims to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening or closing ceremonies. "If you can't walk with your legs, it's okay to walk with your hands. If there is something you want to do but cannot, it's okay to find another way," he said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
26 / 70
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
27 / 70
A U.S. border patrol agent looks at cactus spines splintered into a man who was detained alongside a group of others who were suspected of smuggling marijuana into the United States from Mexico in Rio Grande City, Texas. Picture taken April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A U.S. border patrol agent looks at cactus spines splintered into a man who was detained alongside a group of others who were suspected of smuggling marijuana into the United States from Mexico in Rio Grande City, Texas. Picture taken April 11, 2019....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A U.S. border patrol agent looks at cactus spines splintered into a man who was detained alongside a group of others who were suspected of smuggling marijuana into the United States from Mexico in Rio Grande City, Texas. Picture taken April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
28 / 70
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus concerns in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus concerns in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus concerns in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
29 / 70
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn during the first day of remote school after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order closing public schools statewide due to coronavirus concerns in Brooklyn, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn during the first day of remote school after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order closing public schools statewide due to coronavirus...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn during the first day of remote school after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order closing public schools statewide due to coronavirus concerns in Brooklyn, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
30 / 70
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gets ice cream at La Michoacana during the state's Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gets ice cream at La Michoacana during the state's Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gets ice cream at La Michoacana during the state's Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Close
31 / 70
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
32 / 70
A homeless man holds up a sign that asks where he should self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak outside Westminster underground station in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A homeless man holds up a sign that asks where he should self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak outside Westminster underground station in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A homeless man holds up a sign that asks where he should self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak outside Westminster underground station in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
33 / 70
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
34 / 70
A man looks out of the window while eating noodles at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020. REUTERS

A man looks out of the window while eating noodles at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A man looks out of the window while eating noodles at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020. REUTERS
Close
35 / 70
Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
36 / 70
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant solution in a grave before the burial of a woman who died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant solution in a grave before the burial of a woman who died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant solution in a grave before the burial of a woman who died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
37 / 70
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
38 / 70
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
39 / 70
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift amid a coronavirus outbreak in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. "I come home -- and I'm horrified," Krajewski said. "I'm wearing an N95 respirator-level face mask anytime I'm near my child, and that is after I've fully decontaminated. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift amid a coronavirus outbreak in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. "I come home -- and I'm horrified," Krajewski...more

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift amid a coronavirus outbreak in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. "I come home -- and I'm horrified," Krajewski said. "I'm wearing an N95 respirator-level face mask anytime I'm near my child, and that is after I've fully decontaminated. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
40 / 70
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus deaths in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus deaths in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus deaths in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
41 / 70
A standard poodle takes a rest on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A standard poodle takes a rest on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A standard poodle takes a rest on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
42 / 70
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards, one of their final engagements before stepping back from their royal roles, in London, Britain March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards, one of their final engagements before stepping back from their royal roles, in London, Britain March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards, one of their final engagements before stepping back from their royal roles, in London, Britain March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
43 / 70
Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' or gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru, in this picture taken October 11, 2019. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of gold," Chura said. "If I'm lucky it can sometimes be 20 grams, but that's down to luck." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' or gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru, in this picture taken October 11, 2019. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of...more

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' or gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru, in this picture taken October 11, 2019. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of gold," Chura said. "If I'm lucky it can sometimes be 20 grams, but that's down to luck." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
44 / 70
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
45 / 70
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke while dressed up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke while dressed up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke while dressed up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
46 / 70
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
47 / 70
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
48 / 70
An Afghan Sikh girl cries over the coffin of her mother who was killed during an attack at a Sikh religious complex in Kabul, Afghanistan March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan Sikh girl cries over the coffin of her mother who was killed during an attack at a Sikh religious complex in Kabul, Afghanistan March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
An Afghan Sikh girl cries over the coffin of her mother who was killed during an attack at a Sikh religious complex in Kabul, Afghanistan March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
49 / 70
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
50 / 70
Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery were covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it is common for Catholic churches to cover sacred images in purple for the period of Lent, the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian took it further by only covering their female figures. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery were covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it is...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery were covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it is common for Catholic churches to cover sacred images in purple for the period of Lent, the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian took it further by only covering their female figures. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
51 / 70
People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Clearwater, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Clearwater, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Clearwater, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
52 / 70
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
53 / 70
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School during a coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School during a coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School during a coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
54 / 70
The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
55 / 70
A man wearing a face mask exercises at a riverside park by the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A man wearing a face mask exercises at a riverside park by the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A man wearing a face mask exercises at a riverside park by the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
56 / 70
Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia. Picture taken May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia. Picture taken May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia. Picture taken May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Close
57 / 70
A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them inside a grocery in Trastevere area, Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them inside a grocery in Trastevere area, Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A lady waits to be served behind yellow lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them inside a grocery in Trastevere area, Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
58 / 70
Visitors wearing face masks look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors wearing face masks look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Visitors wearing face masks look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
59 / 70
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's pews at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's pews at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's pews at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Close
60 / 70
Taxis are seen at a parking lot at Miami International Airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of coronavirus in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Taxis are seen at a parking lot at Miami International Airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of coronavirus in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Taxis are seen at a parking lot at Miami International Airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of coronavirus in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
61 / 70
People wear face masks as they walk in a residential community in Xianning, Hubei province, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wear face masks as they walk in a residential community in Xianning, Hubei province, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
People wear face masks as they walk in a residential community in Xianning, Hubei province, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
62 / 70
Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini carries out an exercise class for her neighbours from her balcony while Italians cannot leave their homes due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini carries out an exercise class for her neighbours from her balcony while Italians cannot leave their homes due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini carries out an exercise class for her neighbours from her balcony while Italians cannot leave their homes due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
63 / 70
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
64 / 70
A plastic cover is seen between bank employees and clients, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A plastic cover is seen between bank employees and clients, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A plastic cover is seen between bank employees and clients, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Close
65 / 70
A pedestrian walks on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pedestrian walks on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A pedestrian walks on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
66 / 70
Migrant workers crowd outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Migrant workers crowd outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers crowd outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
67 / 70
A Yandex.Eats food delivery courier rides a scooter among plastic-wrapped tables at McDonald's, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A Yandex.Eats food delivery courier rides a scooter among plastic-wrapped tables at McDonald's, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A Yandex.Eats food delivery courier rides a scooter among plastic-wrapped tables at McDonald's, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
68 / 70
Three-year-old Allay Ngandema, who developed complications after contracting measles, eats lunch with his mother Maboa Alpha in the measles isolation ward in Boso-Manzi hospital in Mongala province in northern Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture taken February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Three-year-old Allay Ngandema, who developed complications after contracting measles, eats lunch with his mother Maboa Alpha in the measles isolation ward in Boso-Manzi hospital in Mongala province in northern Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Three-year-old Allay Ngandema, who developed complications after contracting measles, eats lunch with his mother Maboa Alpha in the measles isolation ward in Boso-Manzi hospital in Mongala province in northern Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture taken February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Close
69 / 70
A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during Sunday mass, after prayers were suspended amid coronavirus, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during Sunday mass, after prayers were suspended amid coronavirus, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during Sunday mass, after prayers were suspended amid coronavirus, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
Close
70 / 70
View Again
View Next
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus...

Next Slideshows

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the...

Mar 31 2020
Goats invade Welsh seaside resort town

Goats invade Welsh seaside resort town

A herd of Kashmir goats has invaded the seaside resort of Llandudno, Wales, and are now feasting on garden hedges and flowers after the coronavirus lockdown...

Mar 31 2020
Mass disinfections to combat coronavirus

Mass disinfections to combat coronavirus

Mass disinfections have become a common sight in the fight against coronavirus, from Turkey s Grand Bazaar to Mexico's bridges to India's migrant workers.

Mar 31 2020
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mar 31 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the federal government to provide New York with more ventilators to face a public health crisis he estimated would last into May.

Goats invade Welsh seaside resort town

Goats invade Welsh seaside resort town

A herd of Kashmir goats has invaded the seaside resort of Llandudno, Wales, and are now feasting on garden hedges and flowers after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted.

Mass disinfections to combat coronavirus

Mass disinfections to combat coronavirus

Mass disinfections have become a common sight in the fight against coronavirus, from Turkey s Grand Bazaar to Mexico's bridges to India's migrant workers.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.

Inside Italy, country hardest hit by coronavirus

Inside Italy, country hardest hit by coronavirus

Italy, which accounts for more than a third of all global coronavirus fatalities, saw its total death toll rise to 11,591 since the outbreak emerged in northern regions in February.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast