Photos of the month: March

Kenta Kambara, 34, performs onstage during 'Challenge & Move' a dance event in Tokyo, Japan, in this picture taken February 8, 2020. Kambara, who was born with spina bifida, a disorder that paralyzed his lower body, aims to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening or closing ceremonies. "If you can't walk with your legs, it's okay to walk with your hands. If there is something you want to do but cannot, it's okay to find another way," he said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

