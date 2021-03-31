Photos of the month: March
Francisco, 34, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine-month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await for transport to a processing center after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from...more
Police detain Patsy Stevenson as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. Police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into...more
A man who was shot during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters shows a three-finger salute as he is helped in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold placards during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally, after a gunman killed eight people, including three Asian women, at three spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dr. Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with a syringe at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021. Amin, known as Dr. Mak, sometimes slips into an old Superman Halloween costume for vaccinations. Some...more
Participants with the word "Harta" written on their bodies link arms as they mark International Women's Day at Avenida 18 de Julio in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay March 8, 2021. The word is a term used by women to say exhausted or "had enough."...more
A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city center, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions,...more
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have COVID-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. Latin America's biggest country has the world's...more
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. While cities and towns across the country have been consumed by protests...more
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd, displayed during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more
Young unaccompanied migrants, who range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a play pen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. The...more
Flood-affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. Five days of incessant rain triggered the worst floods in more than half a century in NSW, Australia's most populous state, cutting off entire...more
Onlookers watch a volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur on Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland March 20, 2021. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
A local resident stands on the roof of a wooden building while removing snow, which falls down on pigs in a courtyard in the village of Bobrovka in Omsk Region, Russia March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Men daubed in colors throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10...more
Angel, bottom left, takes cover with other protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. "Everything will be OK," read the 19-year-old's T-shirt. But she had known it might not be OK --...more
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured colleague during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A police officer was seriously injured after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence,...more
Women farmers attend a protest against agricultural laws on International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India, March 8, 2021. Thousands of women joined protests demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture...more
A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break amid the coronavirus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day" in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
An excavator attempts to free Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
President Joe Biden hangs onto the railing with one hand after he stumbled while climbing the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Britain's Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain March 16, 2021, after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Pro-democracy activist Mike Lam King-Nam embraces his wife as he leave the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on bail over national security law charge with his stepmother, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts, as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sylvia Baer meets for lunch with other seniors weeks after receiving the coronavirus vaccine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Stefany Stuber sits on her phone while her seven-year-old daughter Olivia Metzler brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2021. The 40-year-old Korean-American mom wrestled with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with...more
A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Director Christopher Nolan sits in a AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on the cinema's reopening day after coronavirus closures, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021. On the first ever papal visit to Iraq, Francis visited conflict-torn cities, meeting Muslim and Christian leaders and preaching peace and...more
A medical staff member uses a mobile phone in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the Maria da Penha patrol visits a woman who says she was repeatedly hit by her ex-husband in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Reuters has not been able to verify the details of the alleged attack. Brazil introduced tough...more
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion in Albany, New York, March 12, 2021. Cuomo faces accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct leveled by at least eight women, including former aides, and has come under...more
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a proposed bill that would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Women fan a model lying on the ground after suffering from dizziness before the start of an event to showcase traditional mantilla costumes created by designers in Seville, Spain March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Yoselin Marticorena, 26, speaks on her phone outside a tent where she has been living for the past days while waiting for information regarding the health condition of her father, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19, at the Hospital Villa El...more
A man uses a slingshot during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows at the site of a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021. A massive blaze ripped through the Cox's Bazar camps, reducing tarpaulin and bamboo shelters to ash. More than 300 refugees are missing. REUTERS/Stringer
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 2, 2021. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next day...more
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan March 30, 2021. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless...more
Shade Ajayi, 50, takes notes during class at Ilorin Grammar School in Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria, March 25, 2021. Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman who makes and sells purses and bags is happily...more
Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska and won the Iditarod in 2018, mushes across Finger Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during restoration work ahead of its 90th year atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman wearing a mask takes part in a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more
Willow O'Brien, 5, looks at her mother (not pictured) as she holds an Irish flag while posing for pictures on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Street performers in costumes take a break on a bench in a park in Stavropol, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Fiammetta, 10, attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy, March 20, 2021. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press...more
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving...more
People wearing protective masks, who were all tested for COVID, attend a concert by the band Love of Lesbian at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the pandemic, in Barcelona, Spain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert...more
The Japanese women's national soccer team leads the Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Michigan National Guard member Sgt. Hannah Boulder sings while playing guitar in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Loretta Johnson prays at the Faith Temple Church in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois, March 17, 2021. In 1955, Johnson was not allowed to be born at the local hospital in Evanston where her father worked,...more
A Texas state trooper asks asylum-seeking migrants Edith and son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. About a dozen...more
Educator Pamela Carvalho, 28, who coordinates art and cultural projects for Redes da Mare, a civil society organization, poses for a photo in the Mare favelas complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "I am the most beautiful dream of my ancestors. Both of...more
An employee works on an oak tree to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was destroyed by fire in 2019, in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents celebrate with national flags and fireworks after Hai Duong authorities ended 34 days of social distancing in response to an outbreak in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue
Dana McGregor (L) and Pismo his surfing goat catch a wave with kids in San Clemente, California, March 19, 2021. McGregor, 42, teaches children how to surf, using his pet goats Pismo and Grover to help them overcome their fear of the water....more
Fourth- and fifth-grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A rescued schoolgirl, among 279 girls kidnapped a week earlier from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School, reacts after arriving home after the five-day ordeal in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. The Jangebe abduction was the...more
Asylum-seeking families and unaccompanied minors from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in Penitas, Texas, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People mourn at the site of a mass shooting, in which 10 people were killed, at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Displaced people are seen at the Shire campus of Aksum University, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People react as they attend the funeral of Khant Nyar Hein, 17 years old medical student who was shot and killed during the crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since coronavirus lockdown restrictions begin to ease, in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Karen Helman, 67, rides her boogie board in Solana Beach, California, March 8, 2021. Californian grannies and retired mothers rode the waves together to celebrate International Women's Day. The boogie boarding group, with members aged 60 to 90, was...more
Sakae Kato lies in bed next to Charm, a cat he rescued five years ago which is infected with feline leukemia virus, at his home in a restricted zone in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 20, 2021. Kato looks after 41 cats in his home and...more
Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist among a group of researchers who call themselves the "virus hunters" and aim to stop the next pandemic, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, March 5, 2021....more
A hockey match, organized to draw attention to the environmental problems of the lake, is seen on a frozen Lake Baikal in the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye in Irkutsk region, Russia March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021. The Chinese capital was shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China,...more
An agent inspects the body of a Cuban migrant, who drowned while swimming to cross into the U.S., according to local media, near the border fence at Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of deadly tornadoes in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Anti-coup protesters stand at a barricade as they clash with security forces on Bayint Naung Bridge in Mayangone, Yangon, Myanmar March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An art installation protest by the organization SumOfUs portrays Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a January 6 rioter on the National Mall, near the Capitol in Washington, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Oregon State Police officer wears riot gear and holds a baton underneath spring blossoms after an official declaration of an "unlawful assembly" during an anti-fascist rally in Salem, Oregon, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Maranie R. Staab
Noemi, 29, a Salvadoran migrant from the LGBT community, is reflected in a mirror inside an abandoned hotel where she lives temporarily while expecting to apply for asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Lilliana, who is attending virtual school for remote learning, stands beside the fridge in the kitchen before starting classes at home, amid coronavirus restrictions in Louisville, Kentucky. Picture taken February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Married couple Teresa Salinas and Froilan Solis hold hands while nurse Ruben Rodriguez from Humber River Hospital administers their Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Caboto Terrace, an independent seniors residence in Toronto, Ontario, Canada...more
People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. He was among 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused...more
People receive their coronavirus vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A turtle swims after Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers removed garbage from the ocean at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Penny Parkin, 69, who was exposed to the coronavirus on March 23, 2020, and continues to suffer long-term effects of COVID-19, takes her daily afternoon nap while her husband, John Parkin, 85, reads the newspaper in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, March...more
Attendees celebrate the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade under coronavirus safety guidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Venezuelan migrants are seen inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up, after fleeing their country due to military operations, according to the Colombian migration agency, in Arauquita, Colombia March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People slide down the small salt hills in the canal city of Port Fouad, Egypt March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A chimpanzee rests in front of a giant screen, installed to broadcast fellow apes from Brno Zoo as an enrichment project during pandemic closures, inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, March 16, 2021....more
