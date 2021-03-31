Edition:
Photos of the month: March

Francisco, 34, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine-month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await for transport to a processing center after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2021. Over 750 migrants crossed into La Joya and nearby areas early morning on March 25, agents on the scene said, and slept along a border road next to farmland for hours before being transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Police detain Patsy Stevenson as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. Police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up the vigil. A London police officer is charged in Everard's death. Stevenson told LBC radio: "The main point that everyone was trying to get across when everything happened is that women don't feel safe, they don't feel safe walking down a street and that's the bare minimum we should feel the freedom to do." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A man who was shot during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters shows a three-finger salute as he is helped in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
People hold placards during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally, after a gunman killed eight people, including three Asian women, at three spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with a syringe at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021. Amin, known as Dr. Mak, sometimes slips into an old Superman Halloween costume for vaccinations. Some 3,000 people have received first doses through Skippack Pharmacy since early February, he said. The young pharmacist and his wife will welcome their first child in May. "I want to be there when my child is born, and I want to make sure that all my people are vaccinated by then," he told Reuters. "If I can, that would be my dream." REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Participants with the word "Harta" written on their bodies link arms as they mark International Women's Day at Avenida 18 de Julio in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay March 8, 2021. The word is a term used by women to say exhausted or "had enough." REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city center, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have COVID-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. Latin America's biggest country has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after the United States with over 300,000 deaths. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. While cities and towns across the country have been consumed by protests against the military, fighting has also flared between the army and insurgents in frontier regions and refugees are spilling over borders. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd, displayed during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Young unaccompanied migrants, who range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a play pen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. The Donna facility is holding 4,100 migrants, most of whom are unaccompanied minors, according to a pool report, four times its pre-COVID capacity. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Flood-affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. Five days of incessant rain triggered the worst floods in more than half a century in NSW, Australia's most populous state, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Onlookers watch a volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur on Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland March 20, 2021. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A local resident stands on the roof of a wooden building while removing snow, which falls down on pigs in a courtyard in the village of Bobrovka in Omsk Region, Russia March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Men daubed in colors throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10 people in a hail of bullets at the supermarket, marking the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of lethal gun violence. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Angel, bottom left, takes cover with other protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. "Everything will be OK," read the 19-year-old's T-shirt. But she had known it might not be OK -- leaving details of her blood group, a contact number and a request to donate her body in the event of her death. Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed by a shot to the head on the streets of Mandalay as she fought for a tentative democracy in which she had proudly voted for the first time last year, an election overturned by the Feb. 1 coup. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured colleague during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A police officer was seriously injured after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten by officers in the area. During the clashes, a group of protesters attacked the officer, leaving him lying on the ground with his head bloodied. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Women farmers attend a protest against agricultural laws on International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India, March 8, 2021. Thousands of women joined protests demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture produce markets to private buyers. Wearing bright yellow scarves representing the color of mustard fields, the women took center stage at one key site, chanting slogans, holding small marches, and making speeches through loudspeakers to target the laws. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break amid the coronavirus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day" in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
An excavator attempts to free Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
President Joe Biden hangs onto the railing with one hand after he stumbled while climbing the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Britain's Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain March 16, 2021, after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Mike Lam King-Nam embraces his wife as he leave the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on bail over national security law charge with his stepmother, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts, as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Sylvia Baer meets for lunch with other seniors weeks after receiving the coronavirus vaccine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Stefany Stuber sits on her phone while her seven-year-old daughter Olivia Metzler brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2021. The 40-year-old Korean-American mom wrestled with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with Olivia. "She asked me why somebody would hurt people just because they were Asian," Stuber said. "Would somebody want to hurt me just because the way that I look?" REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Director Christopher Nolan sits in a AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on the cinema's reopening day after coronavirus closures, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021. On the first ever papal visit to Iraq, Francis visited conflict-torn cities, meeting Muslim and Christian leaders and preaching peace and coexistence over war. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
A medical staff member uses a mobile phone in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
A member of the Maria da Penha patrol visits a woman who says she was repeatedly hit by her ex-husband in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Reuters has not been able to verify the details of the alleged attack. Brazil introduced tough penalties for domestic abuse in 2006 with the Maria Da Penha law - named after a woman left paraplegic after being shot by her husband in her sleep. However, it was not until 2015 that Brazil officially recognized femicide as a crime - years after most other countries in the region, including Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico. Picture taken September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion in Albany, New York, March 12, 2021. Cuomo faces accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct leveled by at least eight women, including former aides, and has come under pressure from disclosures that his administration withheld the number of nursing home residents killed in the state by COVID-19. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a proposed bill that would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Women fan a model lying on the ground after suffering from dizziness before the start of an event to showcase traditional mantilla costumes created by designers in Seville, Spain March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Yoselin Marticorena, 26, speaks on her phone outside a tent where she has been living for the past days while waiting for information regarding the health condition of her father, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19, at the Hospital Villa El Salvador in Lima, Peru March 3, 2021. Marticorena's mother and sister also had COVID-19 symptoms and she said there was no one left to help support her with the costs of treatment. "I don't know what to do, I truly sold everything already," she said amid pitched tents outside the hospital. "I already got into debt. I have no one else to ask for help." REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A man uses a slingshot during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Smoke billows at the site of a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021. A massive blaze ripped through the Cox's Bazar camps, reducing tarpaulin and bamboo shelters to ash. More than 300 refugees are missing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 2, 2021. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next day thinking over how fragile life really is and, on the other hand, how lucky we are to be alive," said Behzadi. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan March 30, 2021. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a goat in an opponent's goal. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Shade Ajayi, 50, takes notes during class at Ilorin Grammar School in Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria, March 25, 2021. Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman who makes and sells purses and bags is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska and won the Iditarod in 2018, mushes across Finger Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, March 14, 2021. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during restoration work ahead of its 90th year atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A woman wearing a mask takes part in a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Willow O'Brien, 5, looks at her mother (not pictured) as she holds an Irish flag while posing for pictures on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Street performers in costumes take a break on a bench in a park in Stavropol, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Fiammetta, 10, attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy, March 20, 2021. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office/ Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, in Seattle, Washington, March 30, 2021. Residents who have all been fully vaccinated can visit with family for an hour at a time. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
People wearing protective masks, who were all tested for COVID, attend a concert by the band Love of Lesbian at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the pandemic, in Barcelona, Spain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
The Japanese women's national soccer team leads the Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Michigan National Guard member Sgt. Hannah Boulder sings while playing guitar in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Loretta Johnson prays at the Faith Temple Church in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois, March 17, 2021. In 1955, Johnson was not allowed to be born at the local hospital in Evanston where her father worked, instead she was born at Cook County Hospital. Evanston has become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of segregation and discriminatory practices. The city council voted to begin distributing $400,000 to eligible Black residents through $25,000 grants for home repairs, down payments or mortgage payments in a nod toward addressing historically racist housing policies. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A Texas state trooper asks asylum-seeking migrants Edith and son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. About a dozen asylum seeking migrants hid in thick brush before being located by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter and were taken into custody for processing. The river is seen on the far right of the photograph. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Educator Pamela Carvalho, 28, who coordinates art and cultural projects for Redes da Mare, a civil society organization, poses for a photo in the Mare favelas complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "I am the most beautiful dream of my ancestors. Both of my grandmothers were domestic workers, my mother worked as a maid also, I belong to a family of poor black women. I am the daughter of a domestic worker who is a teacher, who has a master's degree, who coordinates a civil society organization," Carvalho said. Picture taken September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
An employee works on an oak tree to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was destroyed by fire in 2019, in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Residents celebrate with national flags and fireworks after Hai Duong authorities ended 34 days of social distancing in response to an outbreak in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Dana McGregor (L) and Pismo his surfing goat catch a wave with kids in San Clemente, California, March 19, 2021. McGregor, 42, teaches children how to surf, using his pet goats Pismo and Grover to help them overcome their fear of the water. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Fourth- and fifth-grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A rescued schoolgirl, among 279 girls kidnapped a week earlier from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School, reacts after arriving home after the five-day ordeal in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. The Jangebe abduction was the third mass school kidnapping in northern Nigeria since December. The kidnappings for ransom are the latest manifestation of years of festering banditry that has rendered large swathes of northwest Nigeria lawless. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Asylum-seeking families and unaccompanied minors from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in Penitas, Texas, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People mourn at the site of a mass shooting, in which 10 people were killed, at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Displaced people are seen at the Shire campus of Aksum University, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
People react as they attend the funeral of Khant Nyar Hein, 17 years old medical student who was shot and killed during the crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since coronavirus lockdown restrictions begin to ease, in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Karen Helman, 67, rides her boogie board in Solana Beach, California, March 8, 2021. Californian grannies and retired mothers rode the waves together to celebrate International Women's Day. The boogie boarding group, with members aged 60 to 90, was founded by Fran Dyer and friends after she retired and moved to the area. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Sakae Kato lies in bed next to Charm, a cat he rescued five years ago which is infected with feline leukemia virus, at his home in a restricted zone in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 20, 2021. Kato looks after 41 cats in his home and another empty building on his property. A decade ago, he stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbors fleeing the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. He won't leave. "I want to make sure I am here to take care of the last one," he said. "After that I want to die, whether that be a day or hour later." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist among a group of researchers who call themselves the "virus hunters" and aim to stop the next pandemic, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, March 5, 2021. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola. "If we know the virus itself and we know where it came from, we know how to isolate that virus geographically." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A hockey match, organized to draw attention to the environmental problems of the lake, is seen on a frozen Lake Baikal in the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye in Irkutsk region, Russia March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021. The Chinese capital was shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the weather bureau has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
An agent inspects the body of a Cuban migrant, who drowned while swimming to cross into the U.S., according to local media, near the border fence at Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of deadly tornadoes in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Anti-coup protesters stand at a barricade as they clash with security forces on Bayint Naung Bridge in Mayangone, Yangon, Myanmar March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
An art installation protest by the organization SumOfUs portrays Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a January 6 rioter on the National Mall, near the Capitol in Washington, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
An Oregon State Police officer wears riot gear and holds a baton underneath spring blossoms after an official declaration of an "unlawful assembly" during an anti-fascist rally in Salem, Oregon, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Maranie R. Staab

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Noemi, 29, a Salvadoran migrant from the LGBT community, is reflected in a mirror inside an abandoned hotel where she lives temporarily while expecting to apply for asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Lilliana, who is attending virtual school for remote learning, stands beside the fridge in the kitchen before starting classes at home, amid coronavirus restrictions in Louisville, Kentucky. Picture taken February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Married couple Teresa Salinas and Froilan Solis hold hands while nurse Ruben Rodriguez from Humber River Hospital administers their Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Caboto Terrace, an independent seniors residence in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. He was among 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States. The bodies, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found along a migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Tamaulipas state. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People receive their coronavirus vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A turtle swims after Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers removed garbage from the ocean at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Penny Parkin, 69, who was exposed to the coronavirus on March 23, 2020, and continues to suffer long-term effects of COVID-19, takes her daily afternoon nap while her husband, John Parkin, 85, reads the newspaper in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. "When I tell my husband that I'm really tired, he says to stop what you're doing and just lie down," said Parkin. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Attendees celebrate the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade under coronavirus safety guidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, March 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Venezuelan migrants are seen inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up, after fleeing their country due to military operations, according to the Colombian migration agency, in Arauquita, Colombia March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People slide down the small salt hills in the canal city of Port Fouad, Egypt March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A chimpanzee rests in front of a giant screen, installed to broadcast fellow apes from Brno Zoo as an enrichment project during pandemic closures, inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Syrian sanctuary houses over 1,000 cats stranded by war

Syrian sanctuary houses over 1,000 cats stranded by...

