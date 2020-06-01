Edition:
Photos of the month: May

Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to COVID-19, during a viewing service at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City, May 16, 2020. "I feel like some people are failing to understand that this is serious," said his daughter, Jessica Holguin, 25. "This is real. It's literally killing people. It's killing our communities, our loved ones, our friends, our family members, moms, dads, brothers, sisters ... Don't take your life for granted. Wear your masks," said Jessica. "Take precautions." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Open and occupied graves are seen at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire in Burnley, Britain May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva lays on the sidewalk of the Arara favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. When Silva complained that he could not breathe, locals said they called an ambulance for him, but he died before it arrived. His body lay on the sidewalk for 30 hours, according to relatives and neighbors. Although they may never be sure, they suspect the 62-year-old was an uncounted victim of the coronavirus outbreak tearing through Rio's marginalized communities and stretching public services past their limits. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked the Elizabeth Lodge care home nearby, is one of over 100 frontline health workers killed by the coronavirus in Great Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Jonathan Edward and other sanitation workers strike for a second week as they demand higher pay and ask for more protections from Metro Service Group in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken social distancing rules outside a wine shop during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of unarmed black man George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020. Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on personal protective equipment before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, in the Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. She has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," said Santos. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
President Donald Trump plays a round of golf in Sterling, Virginia, May 24, 2020. Trump defended his decision to spend most of the Memorial Day holiday weekend playing golf, days before the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 100,000. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The full moon, also known as the supermoon or flower moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME practice social distancing during a rally commemorating May Day, in Athens, Greece, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas at his house amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A New York Police Department officer keeps an eye on people as they control social distance on a warm day at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it is the freest she has ever felt. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that the married mother of two had ever left southwest Missouri. "This is the first time since I've become a nurse that it's like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong enough for this," said Lindsey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from COVID-19, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the virus. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof with a prison worker as a hostage during a riot in Manuas, Brazil, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the driver appeared to do so unintentionally and was "frustrated" at the road closure for the protest over Floyd's death. The trucker, who was dragged from his vehicle and beaten by some protesters, told authorities the vast majority of the marchers tried to protect him from those who wanted to do him harm, Walz said. Aside from the driver, there were no injuries. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security and pro-China legislators during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, China May 8, 2020. President Trump has begun the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing's decision to impose new national security laws on the territory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, meets with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal now offers sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the outbreak. With no way to pay her bills, Hormazabal switched to video calls conducted from her high-rise apartment bedroom, and asked her regulars to meet her online. She is one of the thousands of sex workers worldwide left in a precarious position after the very intimacy that defines their work was thwarted by social distancing measures. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months as Italy started the slow process of unwinding Europe's longest lockdown, in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Rusia Goes carries her prematurely born daughter Luisa after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. Goes gave birth premature by cesarean section while unconscious and breathing through a ventilator tube in April as she battled severe COVID-19 symptoms. It would be nearly a month before the 42-year-old nurse was reunited with her newborn daughter. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Supporters of the Georgia NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) protest after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, in February, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, May 8, 2020. The Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against white former police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Team GB gymnast Dominick Cunningham trains at a horse stables in Walsall, Britain, May 1, 2020. Cunningham says he is slowly getting "out of shape" with no place to train for next year's Olympic Games after gyms were closed down due to the outbreak, leaving him training at a horse stable. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during mass coronavirus testing in the Kawangware neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of coronavirus lockdown in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A man disinfects the Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica in Rome, Italy, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Austin, Texas, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Security men wearing protective masks stand on a street during a 24-hour curfew amid the spread of coronavirus in Sanaa, Yemen May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A local resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to coronavirus symptoms, inside an isolation tent for suspected cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A man wearing protective gear mourns next to the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
People eat their iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighborhood in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a shop at Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens its strict coronavirus lockdown rules, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A discarded disposable glove flies in the wind in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Mao Yin embraces his mother Li Jingzhi as he reunites with his parents for the first time since he was abducted at a hotel 32 years ago, at the public security bureau in Xian, Shaanxi province, China May 18, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination in Hanoi, Vietnam. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on movement to contain the coronavirus. The three-week lockdown put most social and economic activities throughout the country on hold, but life must go on, and giving birth couldn't be delayed. Picture taken April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Maria Alarcon, 54, is comforted by her children Sulin Sarango, 25, and Angel Sarango, 34, during the burial of her husband Angel Sarango, 74, who died that day after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, at the cemetery El Cementerio General de Puerto Chanduy, in Chanduy, Ecuador, May 1, 2020. Ecuador has officially reported almost 40,000 coronavirus cases and some 3,300 deaths, but authorities acknowledge both figures are likely significant underestimates because the health system is overstretched and many people died before they could be tested. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Russian conscripts wearing protective face masks sit next to their beds at a recruiting station in Kaliningrad, Russia May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Newborn children who lost their mothers during a May 12 attack lie on a bed at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 13, 2020. Three gunmen disguised as police burst into the Doctors Without Borders maternity clinic and started shooting. No group has claimed responsibility for the massacre of 24 people, including 16 women and two newborns. At least six babies lost their mothers in an attack that has shaken even the war-torn nation numbed by years of militant violence. The raid, on the same day that at least 32 people died in a suicide bomb attack on a funeral in the eastern province of Nangarhar, threatens to derail progress towards U.S.-brokered peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
With the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, visitors crowd the boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2020
President Donald Trump holds a protective face mask with a presidential seal on it that he said he had been wearing earlier in his tour at the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant that is manufacturing ventilators, masks and other medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at his house in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. Cummings, the campaigner who helped deliver the 2016 Brexit referendum win and Johnson's 2019 election landslide, has been fighting for his job after revelations about a long road trip at the height of lockdown provoked outrage across Britain. Cummings has refused to apologize for the trip, involving a 250 mile (400 km) trip to his parents' property in northern England and another trip to a local castle that he said he took to test his eyes and driving ability after falling ill. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A person cleans off a wall after protestors spray-painted it a night earlier, during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Loreto Vergara, 47, is pictured with some members of his family cramped inside their shanty home, amid the coronavirus lockdown in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2020. Many families in the slum have lost regular incomes and forced to survive on government aid that can be sporadic and often not enough. Transport curbs means no work for Vergara, a rickshaw driver living in his 108 sq ft home with his six children, son-in-law and grandchild. "We're already the most vulnerable, and yet we're still the ones given the least," said Vergara, 47. "It's really hard to stay indoors in a place like this. It's too hot. It's as if you're under a fire." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Dr. Zafia Anklesaria removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" she said to him after she removed the tube. Anklesaria is seven months pregnant with her first child. The 35-year works as a co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, a downtown Los Angeles hospital that mostly serves lower-income Hispanic and African-American populations. "The socio-economic class that we serve, people tend to live in close quarters, they don't really have the privilege of good social distancing, and they are tending to get more infected as a result," Anklesaria said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Archbishop Francois Touvet waves to attendees after France's first-ever drive-in mass in Chalons-en-Champagne, near Reims, France, May 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 26, 2020. The release of 900 Taliban members was part of a prisoner swap under a deal struck by the Taliban and the United States in Qatar in February, as a precursor to peace talks between the Islamist militants and an inclusive Afghan delegation aiming to end a two-decade-old war. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces during a protest against the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Residents wearing protective masks transport dead bodies after a police operation against drug gangs at the Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A NYPD car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York City, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A Palestinian boy dips in a natural spring to cool off during a heat wave near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Volunteer hairdressers from the International Association for Relief and Development (ONSUR), wearing face masks and gloves, cut the hair of internally displaced children ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday, at an IDP camp in Idlib, Syria May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18, crowns herself while celebrating her canceled prom night at home during the coronavirus outbreak in San Diego, California, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Dummies replace the audience as sports begin behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions, at a KBO match between SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles at Munhak Baseball Stadium in Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Frecce Tricolori of the Italian Air Force as they perform to show unity and solidarity following the coronavirus outbreak in Milan, Italy, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A man and child ride on motorbike on the street blocked by trees uprooted by Cyclone Amphan in Satkhira, Bangladesh May 21, 2020. Several thousand people were left homeless after the most powerful cyclone in more than a decade hit India and Bangladesh, killing at least 96 people. REUTERS/Km Asad

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Doctor Islam Muradov (R) performs emergency surgery in the operating room of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, which delivers treatment to coronavirus patients in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus, in Hubei province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years, is seen in classroom at a nursery school as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Personal trainer Flo Dowler leads the residents of Napier Avenue in a fitness class in Fulham, West London, Britain May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Nurses and newborns are seen in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine May 14, 2020. The 51 babies born to surrogate mothers are stranded in Ukraine as the coronavirus lockdown is preventing parents from the United States, Europe and elsewhere from collecting them. Ukraine imposed a ban on foreigners entering in March, and most parents have only seen their newborns through pictures and video calls with the clinic. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. Police arrested the prominent academic, a vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni, for allegedly inciting violence as she protested against coronavirus lockdown measures. The East African nation has implemented one of Africa's strictest lockdowns, closing businesses and schools, banning public gatherings and the use of private and public vehicles other than those of essential workers such as medical staff. Author, university lecture and rights activist Nyanzi has in recent years earned a huge following on social media for her bold attacks on Museveni over his crackdown on political dissent and decades-long rule. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A man with dried milk on his face to treat tear gas is pictured during a rally against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against coronavirus restrictions near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek says hi to her friend Rose through her kitchen window during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A fox carries a squirrel in its mouth during a phased reopening from coronavirus restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
People stand in a queue to receive food aid at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa, May 20, 2020. South Africa has marshaled huge resources towards preventing its poor from starving because of COVID-19, but undocumented citizens and stranded migrants face hunger as they slip through the net, aid workers say. Some 11,000 families waited for charity food parcels in a queue stretching for several kilometers outside Pretoria, with some lining up from 4 a.m. Aid workers estimated more than half of those waiting for the third distribution this month were migrants. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. Pakistan International Airlines flight PK 8303, an Airbus A320, was flying from Lahore to Karachi with 99 people on board when it went down while trying a second landing attempt. There were two survivors onboard, while no fatalities were reported in the densely populated area of the city where the aircraft crash-landed. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
People affected by a gas leak at the LG Polymers Plant are transported in a vehicle in Visakhapatnam, India, May 7, 2020. At least 11 people were killed in a gas leak at a plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem, making polystyrene products that made hundreds of people sick and led to the evacuation of villagers living nearby, officials said. REUTERS/R Narendra

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A woman overcome with emotion is carried away from a funeral at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery No. 13, where victims of the coronavirus are being buried, in Tijuana, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Staff at Suleymaniye Mosque perform a morning prayer behind closed doors during the first day of Eid and the second day of a four-day curfew, in Istanbul, Turkey May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
Women wearing face masks sunbathe at the Malvarrosa beach, as some Spanish provinces ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions, in Valencia, Spain, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Alex Montagano demonstrates his "Hugging Station" with neighbor Sharon Pearce-Anderson, that he built to embrace family members in Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk performs an invert off the table of DJ &nbsp;Z-Trip as he rides his office ramp with other professional skateboarders in an internet and social network broadcast to the world in Vista, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglas bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus, during a presentation in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, near Paris, as restaurants in France prepare to re-open post-lockdown, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Inmates look out of their prison cell after being locked in for the evening at Centro Penal de La Esperanza (La Esperanza Prison), in La Esperanza, Intibuca, Honduras, in this image taken February 20, 2020. Honduras' prisons, designed for just over 10,000 inmates, are home to nearly 22,000, according to recent counts. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A double rainbow is seen above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
