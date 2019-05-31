Photos of the month: May
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, May 8. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
President Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, May 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Palestinians break their fast by eating the Iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 18. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Cardi B arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York, May 6. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement announcing her resignation, in London, May 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government fire guns during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Sonia, an asylum seeker from Honduras, waits with sleeping six-year-old son Yankel and daughter Yarisleidy, twins, before boarding a bus with fellow migrant families recently released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 20. ...more
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel Ashkelon, May 5. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, May 15. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon outside Beijing, China, May 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riders wearing Andalusian outfits and women wearing sevillana dresses ride during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 9. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district as a cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London, Britain, May 13. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Muslim man stands in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Police officers detain an opposition protester during a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 1. REUTERS/Igor Russak
U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, May 29. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Jury Member Elle Fanning arrives at the screening of the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the Cannes Film Festival, May21. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Fisherman Jose da Cruz catches crabs inside mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, state of Bahia, Brazil. Cruz's average daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago. In that time, the water line has advanced 3 meters inland from...more
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn named Queen Suthida attend their wedding ceremony in Bangkok, May 1. Thailand Royal Household via REUTERS
Protesters clash with the police downtown in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
A displaced Syrian child sleeps on a mat laid out on the floor in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria, May 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands reacts after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during the Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was...more
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London, May 1. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 'Champagne Toast' photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May 10. ...more
Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to...more
Lori Lightfoot kisses wife Amy Eshleman (L) in front of their daughter Vivian after she was sworn in as Chicago's 56th mayor during an inauguration ceremony at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, May 20. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A migrant swims towards the Gibraltar-registered Vos Triton commercial offshore supply ship off Libya's coast, as seen from Germany's Sea-Watch humanitarian organization's Moonbird aircraft, May 11. Sea-Watch.org/via REUTERS
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the Alabama state Senate votes on an anti-abortion bill in Montgomery, May 14. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Relatives of inmates react in front of a prison complex in the Brazilian state of Amazonas after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, in Manaus, Brazil, May 27. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman walks away from a damaged house after several tornadoes reportedly touched down, in Linwood, Kansas, May 29. REUTERS/Nate Chute
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard wait for the game winning basket by Leonard to drop in during game seven of the second round of the NBA Playoffs in Toronto. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
A student supports her fellow plebes (freshmen) as they build a human pyramid to climb the 21-foot vegetable-shortening covered Herndon Monument at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 20, 2019. The midshipman who makes it to the top...more
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal against FC Barcelona with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold during their Champions League Semi Final match in Liverpool, May 7. REUTERS/Phil Noble T
Karim Azizi, 55, a Kurdish Iranian, poses for a photograph in his bedroom as he shows his injuries, at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland, Denmark. Azizi claims to have lost his arm when...more
A rescue boat is seen on the Danube river after a tourist boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, May 29. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Buddhists pray during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 18. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland, May 2. ...more
Lady Gaga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City, May 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A participant in the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles, in Antwerp, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington D.C., May 15. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called 'Pawsitive Change' in California. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (C), Chairman Ronald Sugar (L) and Board Member John Thain (R) stand together on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the company's IPO, May 10. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker cleans paint thrown by unknown attackers at the facade of the Parliament building in Athens, Greece, May 21. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays soccer with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon, May 3. Asheri never gave up her...more
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortar boards before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside New Mexico migrant facilities
Inside an intake processing center and shelters for migrants in Deming, New Mexico.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee
The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee tests the spelling mettle of some 562 young people, ages 7 to 15.
Companies that are reconsidering their business in Georgia over abortion law
Major U.S. media companies say they would reconsider working in Georgia if a new law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected takes effect.
On the frontlines of Tripoli
The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began over a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.
Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park
Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney Co dedicated the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" section at California's Disneyland Resort.
12 days of tornadoes
Images from the recent surge in tornado activity across the United States.
Ghosts of Chernobyl
Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.