Photos of the month: May

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, May 8. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
President Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, May 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Palestinians break their fast by eating iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 18. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Cardi B arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York, May 6. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement announcing her resignation, in London, May 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government fire guns during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
Sonia, an asylum seeker from Honduras, waits with her sleeping six-year-old twins, son Yankel and daughter Yarisleidy, before boarding a bus with fellow migrant families recently released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 20. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, May 5. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris, May 15. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon outside Beijing, China, May 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Riders wearing Andalusian outfits and women wearing sevillana dresses ride during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 9. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
The sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district as a cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London, Britain, May 13. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
A Muslim man stands in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Police officers detain an opposition protester during a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 1. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, May 29. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Jury member Elle Fanning arrives at the screening of the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Fisherman Jose da Cruz catches crabs inside mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, state of Bahia, Brazil. Cruz's average daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago. In that time, the water line has advanced 3 meters inland from where it used to be, according to Cruz. "Nature is upset. ... In Antarctica, it's melting, nature is melting," he said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort General Suthida Vajiralongkorn, named Queen Suthida, attend their wedding ceremony in Bangkok, May 1. Thailand Royal Household via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Protesters clash with the police downtown in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A displaced Syrian child sleeps on a mat laid out on the floor in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria, May 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands reacts after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during the Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was injured. "I can't explain in words what I thought of at that moment. I remember taking the shoes of my younger daughter and the veil my elder daughter was wearing, I ran all over the hospital as if I was mad. I couldn't remember how long I ran around it. I don't feel like my daughters have left me. I don't want to accept it," Chandima said, her face bandaged from a shrapnel wound. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London, May 1. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 'Champagne Toast' photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May 10. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Aidalis Guanipa, 25, a kidney disease patient, poses for a photo with her 83-year-old grandmother, while they wait for the electricity to return, at her house during a blackout in La Concepcion, Venezuela. "I should have been born rich to be able to buy myself a new kidney," said Guanipa. They get by on her grandmother's pension and from sales of homemade sweets. "I have not had dialysis for two days because there has been no electricity. I am scared." Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Lori Lightfoot kisses wife Amy Eshleman (L) in front of their daughter Vivian after she was sworn in as Chicago's 56th mayor during an inauguration ceremony at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, May 20. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A migrant swims towards the Gibraltar-registered Vos Triton commercial offshore supply ship off Libya's coast, as seen from Germany's Sea-Watch humanitarian organization's Moonbird aircraft, May 11. Sea-Watch.org/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the Alabama State Senate votes on an anti-abortion bill in Montgomery, May 14. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Relatives of inmates react in front of a prison complex in the Brazilian state of Amazonas after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, in Manaus, Brazil, May 27. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2019
A woman walks away from a damaged house after several tornadoes reportedly touched down, in Linwood, Kansas, May 29. REUTERS/Nate Chute

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard wait for the game-winning basket by Leonard to drop in during game seven of the second round of the NBA playoffs in Toronto, Canada. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A student supports her fellow plebes (freshmen) as they build a human pyramid to climb the 21-foot vegetable-shortening covered Herndon Monument at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 20, 2019. The midshipman who makes it to the top replaces the 'dixie cup' hat with a midshipman's hat, marking their class ascent to upperclassmen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal against FC Barcelona with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold during their Champions League semi-final match in Liverpool, May 7. REUTERS/Phil Noble T

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Karim Azizi, 55, a Kurdish Iranian, poses for a photograph in his bedroom as he shows his injuries, at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure center for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland, Denmark. Azizi claims to have lost his arm when a bomb exploded near him. Pictures taken March 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
A rescue boat is seen on the Danube river after a tourist boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, May 29. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Buddhists pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 18. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland, May 2. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Lady Gaga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City, May 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A participant in the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles, in Antwerp, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington, D.C., May 15. Cora Rose serves in a prisoner therapy program founded by Skow called 'Pawsitive Change' in California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (C), Chairman Ronald Sugar (L) and Board Member John Thain (R) stand together on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the company's IPO, May 10. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A worker cleans paint thrown by unknown attackers at the facade of the Parliament building in Athens, Greece, May 21. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays soccer with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon, May 3. Asheri never gave up her dream despite strong opposition from her mother, who feared she would lose her daughter to a "men's game." When she first started playing soccer in the dirt streets near her home, she was the only girl on the informal neighbourhood teams. "I picked up the ball, I kicked it and I never looked back," Asheri said, recalling the childhood street soccer games with her male cousins and neighbours. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A graduate wears a Make America Great Again hat amidst a sea of mortar boards before commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
