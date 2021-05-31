Edition:
Photos of the month: May

Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli airstrikes that killed her mother and all four of her siblings, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. The young girl, trapped for seven hours under the debris, was reunited in Shifa hospital with her father, who was also being treated for his wounds. "Forgive me, my daughter. You screamed to me to come to you, but I couldn't come," Riyad Eshkuntana told her after medics brought them together in adjoining beds. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli airstrikes that killed her mother and all four of her siblings, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. The young girl, trapped for seven hours under the debris, was reunited in Shifa hospital with her father, who was also being treated for his wounds. "Forgive me, my daughter. You screamed to me to come to you, but I couldn't come," Riyad Eshkuntana told her after medics brought them together in adjoining beds. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bethel Boateng, 16, (R) and her sister Natalie Boateng, 13, pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard nearly a year after they and other youth led a march onto the highway in protest of the killing of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado, May 20, 2021. "In that moment, on that day, I felt like I was on top of the world," Bethel said. That sense has since given way to a realization that change can take a lifetime. Bethel wants to start an activist club at her high school to address racial equality - but also economic equality and police reform. "There has to be more consequences for police who kill," she said. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Bethel Boateng, 16, (R) and her sister Natalie Boateng, 13, pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard nearly a year after they and other youth led a march onto the highway in protest of the killing of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado, May 20, 2021. "In that moment, on that day, I felt like I was on top of the world," Bethel said. That sense has since given way to a realization that change can take a lifetime. Bethel wants to start an activist club at her high school to address racial equality - but also economic equality and police reform. "There has to be more consequences for police who kill," she said. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to COVID-19, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to COVID-19, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in a park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in a park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and coordinated with the United States, followed 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years. Hundreds of Israeli air strikes killed at least 254 people in Gaza and injured over 1,900, Palestinian medics said. The Israeli military put Israel's death toll at 13, with hundreds injured by rocket salvoes by Hamas and other Palestinian militants in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and coordinated with the United States, followed 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years. Hundreds of Israeli air strikes killed at least 254 people in Gaza and injured over 1,900, Palestinian medics said. The Israeli military put Israel's death toll at 13, with hundreds injured by rocket salvoes by Hamas and other Palestinian militants in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis, siblings and survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, attend the soil dedication at Stone Hill on the 100th anniversary of the attack in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 31, 2021. A century ago, white rioters gunned down Black people, looted homes and set fire to buildings block by block. An estimated 300 people died and more than 1,000 buildings were destroyed. Fletcher, the oldest known living survivor of the attack, testified in Congress earlier this month. "I am 107 years old and I have never seen justice. I pray that one day I will," she said. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis, siblings and survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, attend the soil dedication at Stone Hill on the 100th anniversary of the attack in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 31, 2021. A century ago, white rioters gunned down Black people, looted homes and set fire to buildings block by block. An estimated 300 people died and more than 1,000 buildings were destroyed. Fletcher, the oldest known living survivor of the attack, testified in Congress earlier this month. "I am 107 years old and I have never seen justice. I pray that one day I will," she said. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles for flotation, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after some 8,000 migrants swam or climbed fences across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 19, 2021. The boy said he would rather die than go back to Morocco, according to the Spanish soldier who translated for him before he was escorted away. "He didn't want to go back, he didn't have any family in Morocco, he didn't care if he died from cold; He preferred to die ... than go back to Morocco," soldier Rachid Mohamed al Messaoui said. Soldiers accompanied the crying boy through the gate to the security zone between the two countries, along with other migrants. An army spokesman in Ceuta said he had no information on what happened to the boy. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles for flotation, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after some 8,000 migrants swam or climbed fences across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 19, 2021. The boy said he would rather die than go back to Morocco, according to the Spanish soldier who translated for him before he was escorted away. "He didn't want to go back, he didn't have any family in Morocco, he didn't care if he died from cold; He preferred to die ... than go back to Morocco," soldier Rachid Mohamed al Messaoui said. Soldiers accompanied the crying boy through the gate to the security zone between the two countries, along with other migrants. An army spokesman in Ceuta said he had no information on what happened to the boy. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A poster depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen as his supporters celebrate after the results of the presidential election announced that he won a fourth term in office, in Damascus, Syria, May 27, 2021. The win, dismissed by the opposition and the West as a farce, delivers Assad seven more years in power and lengthens his family's rule to nearly six decades. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A poster depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen as his supporters celebrate after the results of the presidential election announced that he won a fourth term in office, in Damascus, Syria, May 27, 2021. The win, dismissed by the opposition and the West as a farce, delivers Assad seven more years in power and lengthens his family's rule to nearly six decades. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Ko Phyo, 24, a protester who lost one leg during an anti-coup protest, sits in his wheelchair at his home on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, April 24, 2021. The bullet that hit Ko Phyo severed three arteries. The soldier who fired the shot removed it with a knife, and a local policeman he knew took him to a military hospital, a journey that took more than two hours, he said. "I started feeling the pain and I couldn't bear it. I told them to cut off my leg immediately. They cut it on the seventh day." REUTERS/Stringer

Ko Phyo, 24, a protester who lost one leg during an anti-coup protest, sits in his wheelchair at his home on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, April 24, 2021. The bullet that hit Ko Phyo severed three arteries. The soldier who fired the shot removed it with a knife, and a local policeman he knew took him to a military hospital, a journey that took more than two hours, he said. "I started feeling the pain and I couldn't bear it. I told them to cut off my leg immediately. They cut it on the seventh day." REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as several hundred people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for an anti-lockdown party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of coronavirus restrictions in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as several hundred people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for an anti-lockdown party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of coronavirus restrictions in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo on his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March last year. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo on his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March last year. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sally, a 5-year-old Havanese Pomeranian mix, sits at the bar with her owner Matt Friedlander, 39, at the White Horse Tavern as restrictions ease on indoor drinking in bars in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sally, a 5-year-old Havanese Pomeranian mix, sits at the bar with her owner Matt Friedlander, 39, at the White Horse Tavern as restrictions ease on indoor drinking in bars in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. One protester died as hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. One protester died as hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, are seen on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

Shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, are seen on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla
A train is seen at the site where a metro overpass partially collapsed at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 4, 2021. The overpass collapsed and a train plunged onto a busy street below, killing 26 people and injuring more than 80 others. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A train is seen at the site where a metro overpass partially collapsed at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 4, 2021. The overpass collapsed and a train plunged onto a busy street below, killing 26 people and injuring more than 80 others. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
An Israeli man looks on after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, Israel May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli man looks on after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, Israel May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal state, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal state, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Alyssa Rubino and Christina Gonzalez hold a picture of their cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin during a vigil for victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27, 2021. The transit employee killed nine co-workers before taking his own life, the latest in a spate of deadly U.S. mass shootings. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Alyssa Rubino and Christina Gonzalez hold a picture of their cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin during a vigil for victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27, 2021. The transit employee killed nine co-workers before taking his own life, the latest in a spate of deadly U.S. mass shootings. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Flowers are left on a minke whale calf after it was put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain May 10, 2021. The injured calf was put down after its condition deteriorated and hopes for its survival faded, hundreds of miles from its home. The whale had been spotted by swimming upstream in the Thames after rescuers had refloated it to save its life, but it became stuck again. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Flowers are left on a minke whale calf after it was put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain May 10, 2021. The injured calf was put down after its condition deteriorated and hopes for its survival faded, hundreds of miles from its home. The whale had been spotted by swimming upstream in the Thames after rescuers had refloated it to save its life, but it became stuck again. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as they cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as they cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Derenda Hancock, who leads the Pink House Defenders, a group of volunteer abortion clinic escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, waits outside the clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, May 20, 2021. For eight years, the 62-year-old has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. The Supreme Court has thrust the clinic into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights, after it agreed to review Mississippi’s bid to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a Republican-backed measure enacted in direct challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Derenda Hancock, who leads the Pink House Defenders, a group of volunteer abortion clinic escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, waits outside the clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, May 20, 2021. For eight years, the 62-year-old has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. The Supreme Court has thrust the clinic into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights, after it agreed to review Mississippi’s bid to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a Republican-backed measure enacted in direct challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan May 10, 2021. At least 80 people were killed in the massive bomb blast as girls left school in the minority Hazara neighborhood that has repeatedly been targeted by militants. REUTERS/Stringer

Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan May 10, 2021. At least 80 people were killed in the massive bomb blast as girls left school in the minority Hazara neighborhood that has repeatedly been targeted by militants. REUTERS/Stringer
A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, May 25, 2021. A year after his killing unleashed a national reckoning over racial injustice, Floyd's relatives met with Biden and lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge passage of police reform legislation in their loved one's name. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, May 25, 2021. A year after his killing unleashed a national reckoning over racial injustice, Floyd's relatives met with Biden and lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge passage of police reform legislation in their loved one's name. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Community coordinator Terence Surin hugs Joan Brock, a 101-year-old resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Community coordinator Terence Surin hugs Joan Brock, a 101-year-old resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in West Kayu Aro, Kerinci, Jambi province, Indonesia, May 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/via REUTERS

Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in West Kayu Aro, Kerinci, Jambi province, Indonesia, May 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/via REUTERS
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A cargo ship, boat marina and the Olympic Mountains are visible from the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Karen Ducey

A cargo ship, boat marina and the Olympic Mountains are visible from the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Karen Ducey
People evacuate with their belongings amid aftershocks after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25, 2021. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children/Handout via REUTERS

People evacuate with their belongings amid aftershocks after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25, 2021. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children/Handout via REUTERS
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Debris flies as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Debris flies as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine after Georgia authorized the vaccine for those over 12 years old, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine after Georgia authorized the vaccine for those over 12 years old, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Participant Vasil of North Macedonia performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Participant Vasil of North Macedonia performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw
April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as strippers are confronting a transformed industry. Haze turned to online work when clubs closed. She made $400 in her first month on the content-sharing site OnlyFans, far less than the over $700 she would make per night stripping at Cheetahs in Sunnyvale. "At the club, people realize that I'm working, whereas with OnlyFans, a lot of people think, 'Oh, it's just a side hustle' or 'I'm doing her a favor by subscribing,'" said Haze, 25, who asked to be identified by her stage name. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as strippers are confronting a transformed industry. Haze turned to online work when clubs closed. She made $400 in her first month on the content-sharing site OnlyFans, far less than the over $700 she would make per night stripping at Cheetahs in Sunnyvale. "At the club, people realize that I'm working, whereas with OnlyFans, a lot of people think, 'Oh, it's just a side hustle' or 'I'm doing her a favor by subscribing,'" said Haze, 25, who asked to be identified by her stage name. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Eryko, a 6-month-old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help of his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. Border Patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Eryko, a 6-month-old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help of his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. Border Patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Patients receive treatment inside a COVID-19 ward at a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Patients receive treatment inside a COVID-19 ward at a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Soldiers work in a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Soldiers work in a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, trains with her trainer Tomoko Okada at Tajima boxing gym in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, April 15, 2021. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered earlier this year after the International Olympic Committee decided to cancel the boxing qualifiers due to take place in June and to allocate spots based on the rankings of recent years instead. "'Why did I aim for the Olympics when the coronavirus happened?' I asked myself," Tsubata said, also wondering, "who knew the coronavirus pandemic would come at this time?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, trains with her trainer Tomoko Okada at Tajima boxing gym in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, April 15, 2021. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered earlier this year after the International Olympic Committee decided to cancel the boxing qualifiers due to take place in June and to allocate spots based on the rankings of recent years instead. "'Why did I aim for the Olympics when the coronavirus happened?' I asked myself," Tsubata said, also wondering, "who knew the coronavirus pandemic would come at this time?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to COVID-19, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 24, 2021. Devi's eldest daughter got married and moved away in late April after the family hosted a ceremony attended by over two dozen people, her husband Suresh Kumar, 43, told Reuters. Two weeks after that Devi suffered a bout of diarrhoea. But it was not until 10 days later that Kumar, who has no income and depends on handouts, took her to a nearby dispensary that has been turned into a small COVID-19 facility with four beds. Devi tested positive for COVID-19 with very low blood oxygen levels. She died a day later. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to COVID-19, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 24, 2021. Devi's eldest daughter got married and moved away in late April after the family hosted a ceremony attended by over two dozen people, her husband Suresh Kumar, 43, told Reuters. Two weeks after that Devi suffered a bout of diarrhoea. But it was not until 10 days later that Kumar, who has no income and depends on handouts, took her to a nearby dispensary that has been turned into a small COVID-19 facility with four beds. Devi tested positive for COVID-19 with very low blood oxygen levels. She died a day later. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran
Moldova's Victor Ciobanu competes against Georgia's Dato Chkhartishvili during the men's 60kg semi final at the World Wrestling Olympic Games Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Moldova's Victor Ciobanu competes against Georgia's Dato Chkhartishvili during the men's 60kg semi final at the World Wrestling Olympic Games Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Students warm up during a free surfing lesson in the small fishing town of Tarfaya, Morocco, April 14, 2021. More than a hundred local children - boys and girls - have attended free classes from a group of young surfers, watching as the instructors demonstrate moves before charging into the sea to try for themselves. The surfers also teach the children English and Spanish, hoping to open their horizons beyond scant local job offerings or the lure of joining migrants heading to Europe via illegal and perilous boat journeys to the Canary Islands 100 km away. REUTERS/Imane Djamil

Students warm up during a free surfing lesson in the small fishing town of Tarfaya, Morocco, April 14, 2021. More than a hundred local children - boys and girls - have attended free classes from a group of young surfers, watching as the instructors demonstrate moves before charging into the sea to try for themselves. The surfers also teach the children English and Spanish, hoping to open their horizons beyond scant local job offerings or the lure of joining migrants heading to Europe via illegal and perilous boat journeys to the Canary Islands 100 km away. REUTERS/Imane Djamil
Fumie Takino, 89, founder of a senior cheer squad called Japan Pom Pom, and other members prepare to pose for photos before filming a dance routine for an online performance in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2021. Japan, one of the world's most rapidly aging nations, with almost 30% of its population older than 65, is known for the longevity of its seniors. But acceptance of the squad took time in a nation with fixed notions about senior life. "We went to a senior-citizens club, and they really didn't like us. They didn't smile even once. 'Japanese women, wearing things like that, at their ages!'" Takino recalls. "Now, I think about half of people are okay with us and half still can't accept us." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fumie Takino, 89, founder of a senior cheer squad called Japan Pom Pom, and other members prepare to pose for photos before filming a dance routine for an online performance in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2021. Japan, one of the world's most rapidly aging nations, with almost 30% of its population older than 65, is known for the longevity of its seniors. But acceptance of the squad took time in a nation with fixed notions about senior life. "We went to a senior-citizens club, and they really didn't like us. They didn't smile even once. 'Japanese women, wearing things like that, at their ages!'" Takino recalls. "Now, I think about half of people are okay with us and half still can't accept us." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 18, 2021. Wooded areas up and down the U.S. East Coast are breaking into a deafening buzz. After 17 years spent alone underground, billions of red-eyed cicadas are emerging for their final act: to meet a partner, breed and die. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 18, 2021. Wooded areas up and down the U.S. East Coast are breaking into a deafening buzz. After 17 years spent alone underground, billions of red-eyed cicadas are emerging for their final act: to meet a partner, breed and die. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Turkish riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide coronavirus "full closure" in Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2021. Over 200 demonstrators were detained. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Turkish riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide coronavirus "full closure" in Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2021. Over 200 demonstrators were detained. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Khalil Ferebee tends to his baby son Karter while standing with his brother Jha'rod Ferebee on stage behind the coffin of their father Andrew Brown Jr., at his funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was shot to death on April 21 by sheriff's deputies. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Khalil Ferebee tends to his baby son Karter while standing with his brother Jha'rod Ferebee on stage behind the coffin of their father Andrew Brown Jr., at his funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was shot to death on April 21 by sheriff's deputies. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off Colombo Harbour, as villagers push the spilled cargo onto the beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2021. The container ship, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, was anchored off Colombo when a container caught fire, officials said. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off Colombo Harbour, as villagers push the spilled cargo onto the beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2021. The container ship, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, was anchored off Colombo when a container caught fire, officials said. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Workers wearing personal protective equipment work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from COVID-19 surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Workers wearing personal protective equipment work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from COVID-19 surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 6, 2021. At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in the shootout, police said. It was the deadliest single police operation in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which has suffered for decades from drug violence in its poor neighborhoods known as favelas. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 6, 2021. At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in the shootout, police said. It was the deadliest single police operation in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which has suffered for decades from drug violence in its poor neighborhoods known as favelas. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria, April 7, 2021. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture. "I'm Syrian and I can't travel at the moment except through this opportunity," said Ghenwa. "It's the only opportunity that makes me feel I can move faster... to feel the freedom of borders." REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria, April 7, 2021. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture. "I'm Syrian and I can't travel at the moment except through this opportunity," said Ghenwa. "It's the only opportunity that makes me feel I can move faster... to feel the freedom of borders." REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Volunteers Esther Mary, a 41-year-old lecturer, and Akshaya (R), a 22-year-old law student, carry the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. Citizen volunteers are risking their own personal safety to help families affected by the country's devastating second wave, saying they been moved to act by desperate pleas for help on social media and in their local communities. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Volunteers Esther Mary, a 41-year-old lecturer, and Akshaya (R), a 22-year-old law student, carry the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. Citizen volunteers are risking their own personal safety to help families affected by the country's devastating second wave, saying they been moved to act by desperate pleas for help on social media and in their local communities. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
A girl, with her face painted with the colors of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A girl, with her face painted with the colors of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents relax in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a suspended transparent acrylic swimming pool, with the U.S. Embassy building seen behind in London, Britain May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Residents relax in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a suspended transparent acrylic swimming pool, with the U.S. Embassy building seen behind in London, Britain May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A dog that has been trained to sniff out the coronavirus screens a sweat sample at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A dog that has been trained to sniff out the coronavirus screens a sweat sample at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rides a land yacht at the beach in St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rides a land yacht at the beach in St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Isao Kawada, 77, a retiree, poses for a portrait as he visits public bathhouse Daikoku-yu in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2021. Kawada, who will only receive his first vaccine on July 2, said he still wanted the Tokyo Olympics to go ahead. "We should have them. After all, everybody looked forward to them," he said. "There's just no excitement. The mood now is almost like a wake." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Isao Kawada, 77, a retiree, poses for a portrait as he visits public bathhouse Daikoku-yu in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2021. Kawada, who will only receive his first vaccine on July 2, said he still wanted the Tokyo Olympics to go ahead. "We should have them. After all, everybody looked forward to them," he said. "There's just no excitement. The mood now is almost like a wake." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People wait to get shots of vaccines against the coronavirus in the Usce shopping mall, in which the first 100 vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by mall management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People wait to get shots of vaccines against the coronavirus in the Usce shopping mall, in which the first 100 vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by mall management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play chess at a community palace in Makoko, Lagos, Nigeria May 5, 2021. Babatunde Onakoya, 26, founded Chess in Slums Africa in 2018. Chess aided his rise from his own deprived childhood in Lagos. Onakoya said he was driven by a conviction that Nigerian education is in crisis, with many children either out of school or not learning what he sees as useful survival skills. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Children play chess at a community palace in Makoko, Lagos, Nigeria May 5, 2021. Babatunde Onakoya, 26, founded Chess in Slums Africa in 2018. Chess aided his rise from his own deprived childhood in Lagos. Onakoya said he was driven by a conviction that Nigerian education is in crisis, with many children either out of school or not learning what he sees as useful survival skills. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
People exercise indoors as gyms reopen after an ease of coronavirus restrictions in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

People exercise indoors as gyms reopen after an ease of coronavirus restrictions in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia May 19, 2021. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia May 19, 2021. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants from Central America jump a fence as they run south towards Mexico while being chased by a U.S. border patrol agent, after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Migrants from Central America jump a fence as they run south towards Mexico while being chased by a U.S. border patrol agent, after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A street vendor sits next to an abandoned ambulance outside a hospital as the major second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A street vendor sits next to an abandoned ambulance outside a hospital as the major second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Activists are surrounded by police as they protest against the eviction of a family from their home in El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Activists are surrounded by police as they protest against the eviction of a family from their home in El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said he crashed his car into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said he crashed his car into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Forensic officers work in the area after Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was critically injured after being shot in the head in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Forensic officers work in the area after Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was critically injured after being shot in the head in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
The U.S. national artistic swimming team, who were unable to swim for three months last year during California's stay-at-home order, trains for the Tokyo Olympics at the Soda Aquatic Center in Moraga, California, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

The U.S. national artistic swimming team, who were unable to swim for three months last year during California's stay-at-home order, trains for the Tokyo Olympics at the Soda Aquatic Center in Moraga, California, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
People pray after applying cow dung on their bodies during "cow dung therapy", believing it will boost their immunity to defend against the coronavirus, at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala or cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People pray after applying cow dung on their bodies during "cow dung therapy", believing it will boost their immunity to defend against the coronavirus, at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala or cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter holds an apple and a copy of Apple Daily newspaper outside the court to support media mogul and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, over charges related to an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, in Hong Kong, China May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A supporter holds an apple and a copy of Apple Daily newspaper outside the court to support media mogul and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, over charges related to an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, in Hong Kong, China May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A member of Red Cross helps a Moroccan citizen at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A member of Red Cross helps a Moroccan citizen at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Rohan Aggarwal, a resident doctor treating COVID patients, looks at a patient's X-ray scan during his 27-hour shift in the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. Aggarwal, 26, doesn't even complete his medical training until next year. And yet, at one of the best hospitals in India, he is the doctor who must decide who will live and who will die when patients come to him gasping for breath, their family members begging for mercy. "Who to be saved, who not to be saved should be decided by God," he said. "We are not made for that - we are just humans. But at this point in time, we are being made to do this." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rohan Aggarwal, a resident doctor treating COVID patients, looks at a patient's X-ray scan during his 27-hour shift in the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. Aggarwal, 26, doesn't even complete his medical training until next year. And yet, at one of the best hospitals in India, he is the doctor who must decide who will live and who will die when patients come to him gasping for breath, their family members begging for mercy. "Who to be saved, who not to be saved should be decided by God," he said. "We are not made for that - we are just humans. But at this point in time, we are being made to do this." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting Palestine from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting Palestine from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Armed security personnel stand in front of Vernon AME Church as people gather to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021.  REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Armed security personnel stand in front of Vernon AME Church as people gather to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021.  REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris laugh as they leave after speaking about the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris laugh as they leave after speaking about the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen via a video link during a hearing to consider his lawsuits against the penal colony over detention conditions there, at the Petushki district court in Petushki, Russia May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen via a video link during a hearing to consider his lawsuits against the penal colony over detention conditions there, at the Petushki district court in Petushki, Russia May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to reporters after her removal as chair of the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 12, 2021. House Republican ousted Cheney from her No. 3 leadership role for denouncing former President Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to reporters after her removal as chair of the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 12, 2021. House Republican ousted Cheney from her No. 3 leadership role for denouncing former President Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
