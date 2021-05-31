Photos of the month: May
Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli airstrikes that killed her mother and all four of her siblings, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. The young girl, trapped for seven hours under the...more
Bethel Boateng, 16, (R) and her sister Natalie Boateng, 13, pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard nearly a year after they and other youth led a march onto the highway in protest of the killing of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado, May 20, 2021....more
Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to COVID-19, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in a park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and coordinated with the United States, followed 11 days of the worst...more
Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis, siblings and survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, attend the soil dedication at Stone Hill on the 100th anniversary of the attack in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 31, 2021. A century ago, white rioters gunned down...more
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles for flotation, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after some 8,000 migrants swam or climbed fences across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 19, 2021. The boy said he would rather die than...more
Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa...more
A poster depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen as his supporters celebrate after the results of the presidential election announced that he won a fourth term in office, in Damascus, Syria, May 27, 2021. The win, dismissed by the...more
Ko Phyo, 24, a protester who lost one leg during an anti-coup protest, sits in his wheelchair at his home on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, April 24, 2021. The bullet that hit Ko Phyo severed three arteries. The soldier who fired the shot removed...more
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as several hundred people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for an anti-lockdown party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of coronavirus restrictions in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021....more
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo on his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic...more
Sally, a 5-year-old Havanese Pomeranian mix, sits at the bar with her owner Matt Friedlander, 39, at the White Horse Tavern as restrictions ease on indoor drinking in bars in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. One protester died as hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing Prime Minister...more
Shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, are seen on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla
A train is seen at the site where a metro overpass partially collapsed at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 4, 2021. The overpass collapsed and a train plunged onto a busy street below, killing 26 people and injuring more than 80 others....more
An Israeli man looks on after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, Israel May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal state, India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Alyssa Rubino and Christina Gonzalez hold a picture of their cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin during a vigil for victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27, 2021. The...more
Flowers are left on a minke whale calf after it was put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain May 10, 2021. The injured calf was put down after its condition deteriorated and hopes for its survival faded, hundreds of miles from its...more
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as they cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Derenda Hancock, who leads the Pink House Defenders, a group of volunteer abortion clinic escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, waits outside the clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, May 20, 2021. For eight years, the 62-year-old has ushered...more
Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan May 10, 2021. At least 80 people were killed in the massive bomb blast as girls left school in the...more
A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, May 25, 2021. A year after his killing unleashed a national...more
Community coordinator Terence Surin hugs Joan Brock, a 101-year-old resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in West Kayu Aro, Kerinci, Jambi province, Indonesia,...more
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A cargo ship, boat marina and the Olympic Mountains are visible from the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
People evacuate with their belongings amid aftershocks after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25, 2021. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children/Handout via REUTERS
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Debris flies as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine after Georgia authorized the vaccine for those over 12 years old, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Participant Vasil of North Macedonia performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw
April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as...more
Eryko, a 6-month-old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help of his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. Border Patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio...more
Patients receive treatment inside a COVID-19 ward at a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from...more
Soldiers work in a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, trains with her trainer Tomoko Okada at Tajima boxing gym in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, April 15, 2021. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing...more
Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to COVID-19, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 24, 2021. Devi's...more
Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Moldova's Victor Ciobanu competes against Georgia's Dato Chkhartishvili during the men's 60kg semi final at the World Wrestling Olympic Games Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Students warm up during a free surfing lesson in the small fishing town of Tarfaya, Morocco, April 14, 2021. More than a hundred local children - boys and girls - have attended free classes from a group of young surfers, watching as the instructors...more
Fumie Takino, 89, founder of a senior cheer squad called Japan Pom Pom, and other members prepare to pose for photos before filming a dance routine for an online performance in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2021. Japan, one of the world's most rapidly...more
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 18, 2021. Wooded areas up and down the U.S. East Coast are breaking into a deafening buzz. After 17 years spent alone underground, billions of red-eyed...more
Turkish riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide coronavirus "full closure" in Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2021. Over 200 demonstrators were...more
Khalil Ferebee tends to his baby son Karter while standing with his brother Jha'rod Ferebee on stage behind the coffin of their father Andrew Brown Jr., at his funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man,...more
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off Colombo Harbour, as villagers push the spilled cargo onto the beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2021. The container ship, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics...more
Workers wearing personal protective equipment work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from COVID-19 surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 6, 2021. At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in the shootout, police said. It was the deadliest single...more
Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria, April 7, 2021. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying...more
Volunteers Esther Mary, a 41-year-old lecturer, and Akshaya (R), a 22-year-old law student, carry the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. Citizen volunteers are risking their own...more
A girl, with her face painted with the colors of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents relax in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a suspended transparent acrylic swimming pool, with the U.S. Embassy building seen behind in London, Britain May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A dog that has been trained to sniff out the coronavirus screens a sweat sample at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rides a land yacht at the beach in St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Isao Kawada, 77, a retiree, poses for a portrait as he visits public bathhouse Daikoku-yu in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2021. Kawada, who will only receive his first vaccine on July 2, said he still wanted the Tokyo Olympics to go ahead. "We should have...more
People wait to get shots of vaccines against the coronavirus in the Usce shopping mall, in which the first 100 vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by mall management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May...more
Children play chess at a community palace in Makoko, Lagos, Nigeria May 5, 2021. Babatunde Onakoya, 26, founded Chess in Slums Africa in 2018. Chess aided his rise from his own deprived childhood in Lagos. Onakoya said he was driven by a conviction...more
People exercise indoors as gyms reopen after an ease of coronavirus restrictions in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia May 19, 2021. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end...more
A tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants from Central America jump a fence as they run south towards Mexico while being chased by a U.S. border patrol agent, after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A street vendor sits next to an abandoned ambulance outside a hospital as the major second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Activists are surrounded by police as they protest against the eviction of a family from their home in El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said he crashed his car into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old...more
Forensic officers work in the area after Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was critically injured after being shot in the head in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
The U.S. national artistic swimming team, who were unable to swim for three months last year during California's stay-at-home order, trains for the Tokyo Olympics at the Soda Aquatic Center in Moraga, California, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
People pray after applying cow dung on their bodies during "cow dung therapy", believing it will boost their immunity to defend against the coronavirus, at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala or cow shelter on the...more
A supporter holds an apple and a copy of Apple Daily newspaper outside the court to support media mogul and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, over charges related to an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, in Hong Kong, China May 28, 2021....more
A member of Red Cross helps a Moroccan citizen at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Rohan Aggarwal, a resident doctor treating COVID patients, looks at a patient's X-ray scan during his 27-hour shift in the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. Aggarwal, 26, doesn't even complete his medical...more
Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting Palestine from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Armed security personnel stand in front of Vernon AME Church as people gather to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen...more
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris laugh as they leave after speaking about the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen via a video link during a hearing to consider his lawsuits against the penal colony over detention conditions there, at the Petushki district court in Petushki, Russia May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to reporters after her removal as chair of the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 12, 2021. House Republican ousted Cheney from her No. 3 leadership role for denouncing former...more
Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro's COVID response
Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country, carrying signs such as...
Anti-government protests in Colombia hit month-long mark
Colombia has seen more than a month of protests against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque's government, sparked by a now-withdrawn...
Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre
America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when an estimated 300 people died, thousands were made homeless and an entire...
Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire
The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, burned for six days while anchored off Colombo harbor.
