Photos of the month: November
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. Young, unemployed and unarmed protesters have led calls for a rehaul of a political system they say is endemically corrupt and serves...more
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree, after protesters overran the nearby City University campus and smashed up glass panels in the adjacent Festival Walk shopping mall and set fire to the holiday display, in Kowloon Tong,...more
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...more
Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Police were clearing Plaza Italia with tear gas and water cannon when a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of...more
The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. The historic Basilica will need millions of euros of restoration work after it was flooded for just the sixth time in...more
A migrant rests on board a NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Relatives react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some members of breakaway Mormon families died in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. Three mothers and six children of dual U.S.-Mexican nationality were shot to death in a...more
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. Bolivia spiraled into chaos after its Oct. 20 election was mired in...more
An officer with NSW Fire and Rescue protects the Colo Heights Public School from the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019. Bushfires have left at least four people dead and destroyed more than 400...more
A Palestinian man, stained with the blood of his relative, is comforted at Shifa hospital in Gaza City November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A displaced woman looks at her child, hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by internally displaced people after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South...more
Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske) in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 19,...more
Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to Unit 5492 troops, in this undated picture released November 25, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, California, November 21, 2019. In the much-anticipated unveiling to cheering fans, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to...more
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the NFL after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high...more
Members of the Haiti national cycling team take a break from a training session in front of a vintage car with tourists in Havana, Cuba, November 1, 2019. Cycling is not an easy sport to practice in Haiti, a country wracked by poverty, natural...more
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a family photo as they arrive for the BRICS summit in...more
A zookeeper moves a pelican to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic November 5, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry...more
A migrant stands in front of the main tent inside Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China...more
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to three-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the baby of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September 19,...more
Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A young Bedouin man sits in the Siq in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after South Africa beat England to win the Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama, Japan, November 2, 2019. South Africa laid the groundwork with traditional Springbok rugby and finished off an out-gunned...more
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves the Brazilian flag after being released from prison in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil November 9, 2019. A judge ordered that Lula be freed, after the country's top court issued a broader...more
Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, a descendent of "Hidden Christians," crosses himself as he chants in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, November 5, 2019. Japan's "Kakure...more
Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, who was among 39 Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn near his coffin during his funeral at home in Nghe An province, Vietnam November 27, 2019. The grisly discovery on an...more
A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, November 7, 2019. The sparsely furnished rooms were previously mostly used by less well-off students to temporarily cut themselves off from...more
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin while she attended a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators are pepper sprayed by a member of the security forces during clashes between supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales and security forces in La Paz, Bolivia November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers from the Cave Fire moves through the the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
President Donald Trump poses with Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Conan, the U.S. military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, while...more
Children walk past a 3D pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier, taken between 1860 and 1890, is displayed at the same location in Fieschertal, Switzerland, September 4, 2019. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of grey scree...more
A demonstrating couple kisses in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform during the Exhibition Gala at the Rostelecom Cup, part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Moldova's Artur Craciun fouls Iceland's Mikkel Anderson, subsequently receiving a yellow card, during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Chisinau, Moldova, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Durres, Albania, November 27, 2019. The death toll from the 6.4-magnitude quake, Albania's worst, has reached at least 49. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS
People protest against increased gas prices on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. Disturbances began on Nov. 15 after the government of the Islamic Republic, one of OPEC's biggest oil producers, announced gasoline price hikes. But protests...more
Leigh Mai Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep during their reunion after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in April 1975 before Saigon fell to...more
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the team after winning his match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov and winning the Davis Cup in Madrid, Spain, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child dances in front of a 'Lucid Motion' exhibition at Artechouse in Washington, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Lizzo holds a tiny handbag on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A process tower flies through the air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba
A small plane navigates past a rainbow and stormy skies near Encinitas, California, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
