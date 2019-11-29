Photos of the month: November

Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the NFL after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high...more

Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the NFL after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high school. "I've been ready for three years. I've been denied for three years," said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who made headlines by kneeling at games during the U.S. anthem to protest against racial injustice. He has said teams would not sign him because they wanted to distance themselves from the protests. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Close