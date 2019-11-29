Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 29, 2019 | 5:30pm EST

Photos of the month: November

An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. Young, unemployed and unarmed protesters have led calls for a rehaul of a political system they say is endemically corrupt and serves foreign powers, especially Baghdad's ally Tehran. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. Young, unemployed and unarmed protesters have led calls for a rehaul of a political system they say is endemically corrupt and serves...more

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. Young, unemployed and unarmed protesters have led calls for a rehaul of a political system they say is endemically corrupt and serves foreign powers, especially Baghdad's ally Tehran. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
1 / 60
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree, after protesters overran the nearby City University campus and smashed up glass panels in the adjacent Festival Walk shopping mall and set fire to the holiday display, in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree, after protesters overran the nearby City University campus and smashed up glass panels in the adjacent Festival Walk shopping mall and set fire to the holiday display, in Kowloon Tong,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree, after protesters overran the nearby City University campus and smashed up glass panels in the adjacent Festival Walk shopping mall and set fire to the holiday display, in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 60
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, November 20, 2019. Trump held a small stack of papers, including handwritten notes in thick black ink and mostly all caps, which he read aloud to assembled journalists to reinforce his position that he did not seek favors from Ukraine earlier this year. "I WANT NOTHING," he read from stationery marked ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE in notes captured by photographers. "I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO." REUTERS/Erin Scott

President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, November 20, 2019. Trump held a small stack of papers, including handwritten notes in thick black ink and mostly all caps, which he read aloud to assembled journalists to reinforce his position that he did not seek favors from Ukraine earlier this year. "I WANT NOTHING," he read from stationery marked ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE in notes captured by photographers. "I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO." REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
3 / 60
Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Prince Charles picks up a 'dart' as he faces a Maori warrior during his welcome to Takanhanga Marae in Kaikoura, New Zealand November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Close
4 / 60
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Police were clearing Plaza Italia with tear gas and water cannon when a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of the police, engulfing two officers in flames. The two women, Maria Jose Hernandez Torres, 25, and Abigail Catalina Aburto Cardenas, 20, both members of the Santiago police special forces, were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Police were clearing Plaza Italia with tear gas and water cannon when a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of...more

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. Police were clearing Plaza Italia with tear gas and water cannon when a series of Molotov cocktails were thrown in the direction of the police, engulfing two officers in flames. The two women, Maria Jose Hernandez Torres, 25, and Abigail Catalina Aburto Cardenas, 20, both members of the Santiago police special forces, were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 60
The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. The historic Basilica will need millions of euros of restoration work after it was flooded for just the sixth time in 1,200 years, leaving its delicate marble mosaics exposed to destructive salt water, its curator said. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. The historic Basilica will need millions of euros of restoration work after it was flooded for just the sixth time in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
The flooded crypt of St Mark's Basilica is pictured during an exceptionally high water levels in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. The historic Basilica will need millions of euros of restoration work after it was flooded for just the sixth time in 1,200 years, leaving its delicate marble mosaics exposed to destructive salt water, its curator said. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
6 / 60
A migrant rests on board a NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A migrant rests on board a NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
A migrant rests on board a NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
7 / 60
Relatives react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some members of breakaway Mormon families died in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. Three mothers and six children of dual U.S.-Mexican nationality were shot to death in a brutal attack by suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern state of Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Relatives react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some members of breakaway Mormon families died in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. Three mothers and six children of dual U.S.-Mexican nationality were shot to death in a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Relatives react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some members of breakaway Mormon families died in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico November 5, 2019. Three mothers and six children of dual U.S.-Mexican nationality were shot to death in a brutal attack by suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern state of Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
8 / 60
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. Bolivia spiraled into chaos after its Oct. 20 election was mired in controversy amid allegations it had been rigged in favor of former socialist President Evo Morales, who resigned under pressure from security forces and protesters. Most of the at least 33 fatalities since the vote occurred after the military deployed against Morales' backers as they blocked strategic roads to protest what they viewed as a coup. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. Bolivia spiraled into chaos after its Oct. 20 election was mired in...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales mourn the death of a man, who they say was killed by security forces, in Sacaba, near Cochabamba, Bolivia November 17, 2019. Bolivia spiraled into chaos after its Oct. 20 election was mired in controversy amid allegations it had been rigged in favor of former socialist President Evo Morales, who resigned under pressure from security forces and protesters. Most of the at least 33 fatalities since the vote occurred after the military deployed against Morales' backers as they blocked strategic roads to protest what they viewed as a coup. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 60
An officer with NSW Fire and Rescue protects the Colo Heights Public School from the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019. Bushfires have left at least four people dead and destroyed more than 400 homes since the start of November. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

An officer with NSW Fire and Rescue protects the Colo Heights Public School from the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019. Bushfires have left at least four people dead and destroyed more than 400...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
An officer with NSW Fire and Rescue protects the Colo Heights Public School from the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, southwest of Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019. Bushfires have left at least four people dead and destroyed more than 400 homes since the start of November. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 60
A Palestinian man, stained with the blood of his relative, is comforted at Shifa hospital in Gaza City November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man, stained with the blood of his relative, is comforted at Shifa hospital in Gaza City November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A Palestinian man, stained with the blood of his relative, is comforted at Shifa hospital in Gaza City November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 60
A displaced woman looks at her child, hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by internally displaced people after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A displaced woman looks at her child, hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by internally displaced people after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A displaced woman looks at her child, hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by internally displaced people after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
12 / 60
Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske) in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske) in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 19,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic demine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske) in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
13 / 60
Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
14 / 60
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to Unit 5492 troops, in this undated picture released November 25, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to Unit 5492 troops, in this undated picture released November 25, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a female company belonging to Unit 5492 troops, in this undated picture released November 25, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
15 / 60
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
16 / 60
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, California, November 21, 2019. In the much-anticipated unveiling to cheering fans, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new vehicle's windows backfired. "Oh my f---ing God, well, maybe that was a little too hard," Musk said, after his head of design, Franz von Holzhausen, cracked the driver's side window with a metal ball in a series of tests for the crowd. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, California, November 21, 2019. In the much-anticipated unveiling to cheering fans, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to...more

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, California, November 21, 2019. In the much-anticipated unveiling to cheering fans, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new vehicle's windows backfired. "Oh my f---ing God, well, maybe that was a little too hard," Musk said, after his head of design, Franz von Holzhausen, cracked the driver's side window with a metal ball in a series of tests for the crowd. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Close
17 / 60
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the NFL after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high school. "I've been ready for three years. I've been denied for three years," said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who made headlines by kneeling at games during the U.S. anthem to protest against racial injustice. He has said teams would not sign him because they wanted to distance themselves from the protests. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the NFL after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Colin Kaepernick puts his hand over his heart in response to a comment at a special training event in Riverdale, Georgia, November 16, 2019. Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the NFL after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high school. "I've been ready for three years. I've been denied for three years," said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who made headlines by kneeling at games during the U.S. anthem to protest against racial injustice. He has said teams would not sign him because they wanted to distance themselves from the protests. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
18 / 60
Members of the Haiti national cycling team take a break from a training session in front of a vintage car with tourists in Havana, Cuba, November 1, 2019. Cycling is not an easy sport to practice in Haiti, a country wracked by poverty, natural catastrophes and political instability. But change is afoot after a competition in Havana, where Haiti's national team put in their best performance ever at the Caribbean Road Cycling Championship, thanks to a new program created by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that fosters the sport in small, developing nations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Members of the Haiti national cycling team take a break from a training session in front of a vintage car with tourists in Havana, Cuba, November 1, 2019. Cycling is not an easy sport to practice in Haiti, a country wracked by poverty, natural...more

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Members of the Haiti national cycling team take a break from a training session in front of a vintage car with tourists in Havana, Cuba, November 1, 2019. Cycling is not an easy sport to practice in Haiti, a country wracked by poverty, natural catastrophes and political instability. But change is afoot after a competition in Havana, where Haiti's national team put in their best performance ever at the Caribbean Road Cycling Championship, thanks to a new program created by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that fosters the sport in small, developing nations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 60
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a family photo as they arrive for the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a family photo as they arrive for the BRICS summit in...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a family photo as they arrive for the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 60
A zookeeper moves a pelican to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic November 5, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A zookeeper moves a pelican to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic November 5, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
A zookeeper moves a pelican to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic November 5, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
21 / 60
A man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 19, 2019. Vindman, the White House's top Ukraine expert, said Trump had made an "improper" demand of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call that has become the centerpiece of the Democratic-led impeachment probe of the Republican president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
A man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 19, 2019. Vindman, the White House's top Ukraine expert, said Trump had made an "improper" demand of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call that has become the centerpiece of the Democratic-led impeachment probe of the Republican president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 60
A migrant stands in front of the main tent inside Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant stands in front of the main tent inside Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A migrant stands in front of the main tent inside Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
23 / 60
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
24 / 60
Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. The campus was turned into a battleground when protesters barricaded themselves in and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape. HK01/Handout via REUTERS

Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China...more

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
Anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles, in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. The campus was turned into a battleground when protesters barricaded themselves in and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape. HK01/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 60
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 60
Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to three-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the baby of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to three-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the baby of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September 19,...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to three-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the baby of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
27 / 60
Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators carry away a boy affected by tear gas during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
28 / 60
A young Bedouin man sits in the Siq in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A young Bedouin man sits in the Siq in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A young Bedouin man sits in the Siq in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
29 / 60
Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 60
Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after South Africa beat England to win the Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama, Japan, November 2, 2019. South Africa laid the groundwork with traditional Springbok rugby and finished off an out-gunned England side with two superbly-taken late tries to win the World Cup for the third time courtesy of a convincing 32-12 victory. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after South Africa beat England to win the Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama, Japan, November 2, 2019. South Africa laid the groundwork with traditional Springbok rugby and finished off an out-gunned...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after South Africa beat England to win the Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama, Japan, November 2, 2019. South Africa laid the groundwork with traditional Springbok rugby and finished off an out-gunned England side with two superbly-taken late tries to win the World Cup for the third time courtesy of a convincing 32-12 victory. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
31 / 60
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves the Brazilian flag after being released from prison in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil November 9, 2019. A judge ordered that Lula be freed, after the country's top court issued a broader ruling ending the mandatory imprisonment of convicted criminals after they lose their first appeal. Lula had been imprisoned on a corruption conviction, bearing a nearly nine-year sentence. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves the Brazilian flag after being released from prison in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil November 9, 2019. A judge ordered that Lula be freed, after the country's top court issued a broader...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves the Brazilian flag after being released from prison in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil November 9, 2019. A judge ordered that Lula be freed, after the country's top court issued a broader ruling ending the mandatory imprisonment of convicted criminals after they lose their first appeal. Lula had been imprisoned on a corruption conviction, bearing a nearly nine-year sentence. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
32 / 60
Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, a descendent of "Hidden Christians," crosses himself as he chants in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, November 5, 2019. Japan's "Kakure Kirishitan," or "Hidden Christians," preserved their faith in secret during centuries of persecution. "I worry that what my ancestors worked hard to preserve will disappear, but that is the trend of the times," said Kawasaki. "I have a son but I don't expect him to carry on," he added. "To think this will disappear is sad, without a doubt." REUTERS/Issei Kato

Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, a descendent of "Hidden Christians," crosses himself as he chants in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, November 5, 2019. Japan's "Kakure...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Masaichi Kawasaki, 69, a descendent of "Hidden Christians," crosses himself as he chants in front of an altar adorned with a statue of the Virgin Mary at his home on Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, November 5, 2019. Japan's "Kakure Kirishitan," or "Hidden Christians," preserved their faith in secret during centuries of persecution. "I worry that what my ancestors worked hard to preserve will disappear, but that is the trend of the times," said Kawasaki. "I have a son but I don't expect him to carry on," he added. "To think this will disappear is sad, without a doubt." REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
33 / 60
Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, who was among 39 Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn near his coffin during his funeral at home in Nghe An province, Vietnam November 27, 2019. The grisly discovery on an industrial estate near London, a magnet for Vietnamese migrants, has shone a spotlight on the people-smuggling trade bringing the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West. REUTERS/Kham

Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, who was among 39 Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn near his coffin during his funeral at home in Nghe An province, Vietnam November 27, 2019. The grisly discovery on an...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, who was among 39 Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn near his coffin during his funeral at home in Nghe An province, Vietnam November 27, 2019. The grisly discovery on an industrial estate near London, a magnet for Vietnamese migrants, has shone a spotlight on the people-smuggling trade bringing the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West. REUTERS/Kham
Close
34 / 60
A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
35 / 60
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, November 7, 2019. The sparsely furnished rooms were previously mostly used by less well-off students to temporarily cut themselves off from the outside world while they studied for civil service job tests. Now they are increasingly becoming permanent homes to young people who identify among the "dirt spoons," those born to low-income families who have all but given up on social mobility. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, November 7, 2019. The sparsely furnished rooms were previously mostly used by less well-off students to temporarily cut themselves off from...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, November 7, 2019. The sparsely furnished rooms were previously mostly used by less well-off students to temporarily cut themselves off from the outside world while they studied for civil service job tests. Now they are increasingly becoming permanent homes to young people who identify among the "dirt spoons," those born to low-income families who have all but given up on social mobility. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
36 / 60
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin while she attended a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin while she attended a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin while she attended a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
37 / 60
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
38 / 60
Demonstrators are pepper sprayed by a member of the security forces during clashes between supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales and security forces in La Paz, Bolivia November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators are pepper sprayed by a member of the security forces during clashes between supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales and security forces in La Paz, Bolivia November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Demonstrators are pepper sprayed by a member of the security forces during clashes between supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales and security forces in La Paz, Bolivia November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
39 / 60
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
40 / 60
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers from the Cave Fire moves through the the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew

A whirlwind of hot ash and embers from the Cave Fire moves through the the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers from the Cave Fire moves through the the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
41 / 60
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
42 / 60
President Donald Trump poses with Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Conan, the U.S. military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, while standing with the dog's military handler on the colonnade of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump poses with Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Conan, the U.S. military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, while...more

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
President Donald Trump poses with Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Conan, the U.S. military dog that participated in and was injured in the U.S. raid in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, while standing with the dog's military handler on the colonnade of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
43 / 60
Children walk past a 3D pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Children walk past a 3D pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Children walk past a 3D pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
44 / 60
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Iraqi demonstrators throw fireworks towards Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
45 / 60
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier, taken between 1860 and 1890, is displayed at the same location in Fieschertal, Switzerland, September 4, 2019. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of grey scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams. More than 500 Swiss glaciers have already vanished, and the government says 90% of the remaining 1,500 will go by the end of the century if nothing is done to cut emissions. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse and Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

A picture of the Aletsch Glacier, taken between 1860 and 1890, is displayed at the same location in Fieschertal, Switzerland, September 4, 2019. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of grey scree...more

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A picture of the Aletsch Glacier, taken between 1860 and 1890, is displayed at the same location in Fieschertal, Switzerland, September 4, 2019. Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of grey scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams. More than 500 Swiss glaciers have already vanished, and the government says 90% of the remaining 1,500 will go by the end of the century if nothing is done to cut emissions. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse and Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
Close
46 / 60
A demonstrating couple kisses in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A demonstrating couple kisses in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A demonstrating couple kisses in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
47 / 60
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform during the Exhibition Gala at the Rostelecom Cup, part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform during the Exhibition Gala at the Rostelecom Cup, part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform during the Exhibition Gala at the Rostelecom Cup, part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
48 / 60
Former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
49 / 60
Moldova's Artur Craciun fouls Iceland's Mikkel Anderson, subsequently receiving a yellow card, during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Chisinau, Moldova, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Moldova's Artur Craciun fouls Iceland's Mikkel Anderson, subsequently receiving a yellow card, during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Chisinau, Moldova, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Moldova's Artur Craciun fouls Iceland's Mikkel Anderson, subsequently receiving a yellow card, during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Chisinau, Moldova, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
50 / 60
Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Durres, Albania, November 27, 2019. The death toll from the 6.4-magnitude quake, Albania's worst, has reached at least 49. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Durres, Albania, November 27, 2019. The death toll from the 6.4-magnitude quake, Albania's worst, has reached at least 49. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Italian firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Durres, Albania, November 27, 2019. The death toll from the 6.4-magnitude quake, Albania's worst, has reached at least 49. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
51 / 60
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS

Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS
Close
52 / 60
People protest against increased gas prices on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. Disturbances began on Nov. 15 after the government of the Islamic Republic, one of OPEC's biggest oil producers, announced gasoline price hikes. But protests quickly turned political, with demonstrators demanding the removal of top leaders. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

People protest against increased gas prices on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. Disturbances began on Nov. 15 after the government of the Islamic Republic, one of OPEC's biggest oil producers, announced gasoline price hikes. But protests...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
People protest against increased gas prices on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. Disturbances began on Nov. 15 after the government of the Islamic Republic, one of OPEC's biggest oil producers, announced gasoline price hikes. But protests quickly turned political, with demonstrators demanding the removal of top leaders. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
53 / 60
Leigh Mai Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep during their reunion after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in April 1975 before Saigon fell to Communist North Vietnam. Small - the daughter of a Vietnamese maid and a G.I. - was airlifted out of Vietnam for a new life and adopted into a middle-class family in New England. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Leigh Mai Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep during their reunion after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in April 1975 before Saigon fell to...more

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Leigh Mai Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep during their reunion after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in April 1975 before Saigon fell to Communist North Vietnam. Small - the daughter of a Vietnamese maid and a G.I. - was airlifted out of Vietnam for a new life and adopted into a middle-class family in New England. REUTERS/Yen Duong
Close
54 / 60
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the team after winning his match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov and winning the Davis Cup in Madrid, Spain, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the team after winning his match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov and winning the Davis Cup in Madrid, Spain, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the team after winning his match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov and winning the Davis Cup in Madrid, Spain, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
55 / 60
A child dances in front of a 'Lucid Motion' exhibition at Artechouse in Washington, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A child dances in front of a 'Lucid Motion' exhibition at Artechouse in Washington, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
A child dances in front of a 'Lucid Motion' exhibition at Artechouse in Washington, November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
56 / 60
Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
57 / 60
Lizzo holds a tiny handbag on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lizzo holds a tiny handbag on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Lizzo holds a tiny handbag on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
58 / 60
A process tower flies through the air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

A process tower flies through the air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A process tower flies through the air after exploding at the TPC Group Petrochemical Plant, after an earlier massive explosion sparked a blaze at the plant in Port Neches, Texas, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erwin Seba
Close
59 / 60
A small plane navigates past a rainbow and stormy skies near Encinitas, California, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A small plane navigates past a rainbow and stormy skies near Encinitas, California, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A small plane navigates past a rainbow and stormy skies near Encinitas, California, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Next Slideshows

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

3:15pm EST
Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.

12:00pm EST
Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

Thousands of students around the world joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with...

11:45am EST
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this year.

7:15am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.

Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

Thousands of students around the world joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with urgent solutions at a United Nations conference next week.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this year.

Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals which had been strewn around the site.

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to legislation backing anti-government protesters.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast