Photos of the month: November

A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as makeshift shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest, as lawmakers debate constitutional change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march against the beating death of a Black man in another store location, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. A widely circulated video showed security guards at a Carrefour Brasil store in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre brutally beating Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, following an argument between him and a store employee. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
People gather outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium to mourn the death of the soccer legend in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after he won the U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled fighting in the Tigray region carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22, 2020. Hundreds of people have been killed in fighting between Ethiopia's military and regional forces from the northern Tigray region, and more than 45,000 refugees have fled to Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. After pounding big U.S. cities in the spring, COVID-19 now has engulfed rural and small-town America, seeming to seep into the country's every nook and cranny. According to Reuters' interviews with more than a dozen medical care providers and public health officials in the nation's heartland, many hospitals are severely lacking in beds, equipment and - most critically - clinical staff, including specialists and nurses. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing center in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Migrants on a rubber dinghy are pictured during a rescue operation, off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Transgender drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, 26, better known by her stage name Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture taken October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A believer wearing a protective face mask prays inside the premises of a church in Yerevan, Armenia November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where coronavirus patients are treated, in Moscow, Russia November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong arrive at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre by prison van after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests, in Hong Kong, China November 23, 2020. Wong faces a maximum three-year jail term. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A local resident speaks as he stands near a missile case on a balcony of a residential building in Stepanakert in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A skateboarder falls down while attempting to land a trick along a vacant parking lot in the Riverfront neighborhood of Wilmington, Delaware, November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2020
Hungary's Ioulia Chtchetinina and Mark Magyar compete in the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to a flower in The Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Women celebrate as Joe Biden was announced the winner of the presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus, at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 during a surge of coronavirus cases at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Protesters hold mirrors in front of riot police officers during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside The Baltic Exchange building in London, Britain November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian mountains, Subei Mongol Autonomous County in Gansu province, China. Glaciers in China's bleak, rugged Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. The largest glacier in the 800-km (500-mile) mountain chain on the arid northeastern edge of the Tibetan plateau has retreated about 450 meters since the 1950s, when researchers set up China's first monitoring station to study it. Picture taken September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A metro train that ran past the end of its tracks rests on an artwork of a whale tail entitled "Saved by a Whale's Tale" by artist and architect Maarten Struijs at De Akkers subway station in Spijkenisse, near Roterdam, Netherlands November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Sirio Persichetti, a 7-year-old Italian with spastic tetraplegia and cerebral palsy who has become an influencer by challenging perceptions of disability, embraces his mum Valentina Perniciaro after coming home from school, in Rome, Italy. Picture taken October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A tram rides along a street on a frosty day in Omsk, Russia November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Inmates protest on the top of a prison building demanding speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons in the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
People clash with police during the wake of soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump clashes with a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark November 9, 2020. Denmark ordered all farmed mink to be culled after finding that 12 people had been infected by a mutated strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, which passed from humans to mink and back to humans. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Alexei Dudoladov, a student and blogger, is seen high in a birch tree while seeking better cellular network coverage to attend online classes in his remote Siberian village of Stankevichi, Russia November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 13, 2020. Cummings, Johnson's most powerful adviser, will stop working for Downing Street in mid-December as Johnson tries to reset his premiership after a series of failures in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
An inspector rides a horse around Ile-Alatau National Park in the mountains near Almaty, Kazakhstan November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
British musician Paul Barton plays the piano for monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand November 21 2020. Barton has played at four venues in Lopburi, a province famous for its marauding monkeys, including at an ancient Hindu temple, a hardware store and a derelict cinema. He hopes his music can calm the hungry wild monkeys, at a time when Thailand's coronavirus-induced tourism hiatus means fewer visitors to feed them, and less funds for their welfare. REUTERS/Prapan Chankaew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A protester throws a teargas can back at the police during the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party's protest against perceived entrenched racism at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town, South Africa, November 20, 2020. Protesters targeted the school, located in a mainly white Afrikaner community in Cape Town's northern suburbs, accusing it of not inviting black and mixed-race students to a private party that some pupils and their parents arranged after the school's official matriculation ball was canceled because of COVID-19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of COVID-19, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman, at a wholesale market, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Friends Vinicius Sanctus and Alessandro Russo ride electric monowheels called 'nuvem' (cloud) that were invented by them and inspired by the magic flying brooms of the Harry Potter series in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A protestor gestures towards Haitian National Police (PNH) officers (not pictured) during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, at the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' organized to keep both parties safe from coronavirus infection, at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, in this handout photo released on November 11, 2020. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City, Mexico November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. Ataei, 37, was the victim of an acid attack about 10 years ago from her former father-in-law after her divorce. She suffered severe burns to her face, body and hands, and lost her vision. Today, Masoumeh is a well-known model, showcasing the beauty of Iranian traditional clothing. Modeling has helped her find self-acceptance after the attack. "Beauty is not just in people's appearance, if someone loses her face or has a defect in her face does not mean that she is not beautiful," she said. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Joe Biden after his election win, on Times Square in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his wife Jill, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug react to the confetti at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Firefighters on a ladder spray water to extinguish fire on a multi-storey building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Hungarian transgender couple Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been denied legal recognition - ironically enabling Agyal, who completed her legal transition to become a woman, to marry Csillag, who has been stuck with male documents but identifies as a woman. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during a meeting with a supporters upon his return to the country, in Uyuni, Bolivia, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Medical staff members load a patient on an ambulance after arriving on a plane during a transfer operation of people suffering from the coronavirus from Avignon to Vannes Airport, France, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A broken "Make America Great Again" hat model, a sculpture by Connor Czora called "Make America Great Again (2020)", lies on the ground as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Residents bathe, wash and pump water in their destroyed village following the damage caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Louise Gombeer, suffering from the coronavirus, looks out of the window on her 100th birthday at the house for elderly "Melopee" in Brussels, Belgium, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Farmers sit in a tractor trolley at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Janis and Uri Segal smile as they celebrate Thanksgiving with a virtual zoom with their family before a small dinner together as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Dustin Johnson is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, November 15, 2020. Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters, staving off self-doubt as he overcame a shaky start to his final round to end with a tournament-record low score at Augusta National. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland, November 18, 2020. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Members of The Royal Ballet perform in "The Royal Ballet: Live, Within the Golden Hour", a live-streamed performance broadcast at the Royal Opera House, London, Britain, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Tehran in a killing that Iran has blamed on Israel. Iranian Defense Ministry/ WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Palestinian demonstrators react to sound grenades fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements and U.S. President Donald Trump, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Candles are pictured on the site of a gun attack in Vienna, Austria, November 5, 2020. A 20-year-old Vienna native armed with an assault rifle, handgun and machete killed four people in a part of the city center with many bars that also houses Vienna's main synagogue, which was closed at the time. He was shot dead by police. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 27, 2020. "In reality, I don't think about what people say, whether he's good or bad or whether he's an inspiration or not," said Disciosia. "Everything related to Maradona is a source of inspiration for those who feel him and carry his soul." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Rescue workers carry a 4-year-old girl, Ayda Gezgin, out from a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey November 3, 2020. The young girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building, more than 90 hours after a deadly earthquake which killed at least 116 people. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Autumn foliage is seen at Stourhead gardens in Wiltshire, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A person touches the national flag after Francisco Sagasti from the Centrist Morado Party was elected Peru's interim president by Congress, in Lima, Peru November 16, 2020. Sagasti, a centrist lawmaker, took the reins in Peru amid some of the country's most heated demonstrations against the political classes in decades, which saw huge protests in which two people killed and dozens injured. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Visually impaired pupils hold on to each other for confidence as they walk after attending a lesson at the Thika school for the blind in Thika town of Kiambu county, Kenya. Picture taken October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
