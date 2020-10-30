Edition:
Photos of the month: October

Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at city hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at city hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Anurak Jeantawanich, 52, pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. "I could sense danger coming," he told Reuters. Having witnessed a bloody crackdown on "red shirt" anti-establishment protests a decade ago, he had more experience than many of the youth protesters as he crouched beside them facing riot police and water cannon behind a barricade of colorful umbrellas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Anurak Jeantawanich, 52, pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. "I could sense danger coming," he told Reuters. Having witnessed a bloody crackdown on "red shirt" anti-establishment protests a decade ago, he had more experience than many of the youth protesters as he crouched beside them facing riot police and water cannon behind a barricade of colorful umbrellas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in jail, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Nasino gave birth while in jail in July. The child was removed from her care in August, and became sick and was hospitalized a month later. At the funeral, prison officials guarding Nasino refused to uncuff her despite pleas from her family and human rights supporters, who have decried what they described as inhumane treatment of Nasino and other mothers in Philippine jails. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in jail, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Nasino gave birth while in jail in July. The child was removed from her care in August, and became sick and was hospitalized a month later. At the funeral, prison officials guarding Nasino refused to uncuff her despite pleas from her family and human rights supporters, who have decried what they described as inhumane treatment of Nasino and other mothers in Philippine jails. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A 14-foot cutout of President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A 14-foot cutout of President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. Business is booming at the sea dock, where five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal sales after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry, the head of a ship recyclers' group said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. Business is booming at the sea dock, where five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal sales after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry, the head of a ship recyclers' group said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried in the courtyard of Sorbonne University during a national memorial event in Paris, France October 21, 2020. The history teacher was beheaded by a teenaged attacker of Chechen origin after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds. The images were first published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2006, which led to a deadly Islamist attack on its offices. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried in the courtyard of Sorbonne University during a national memorial event in Paris, France October 21, 2020. The history teacher was beheaded by a teenaged attacker of Chechen origin after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds. The images were first published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2006, which led to a deadly Islamist attack on its offices. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is seen in an intensive care unit of a hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is seen in an intensive care unit of a hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. Hundreds of people have been killed in more than a month of fighting, raising fears of a wider war that could suck in Russia and Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. Hundreds of people have been killed in more than a month of fighting, raising fears of a wider war that could suck in Russia and Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. Earlier this month, the government changed the law to make rape committed by a single person punishable by death following protests triggered by an online video showing a group of men sexually assaulting a woman. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. Earlier this month, the government changed the law to make rape committed by a single person punishable by death following protests triggered by an online video showing a group of men sexually assaulting a woman. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. Wallace, 27, was gunned down on October 26 by two police officers responding to what his relatives say was a call for assistance with a mental health crisis. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. Wallace, 27, was gunned down on October 26 by two police officers responding to what his relatives say was a call for assistance with a mental health crisis. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
A man carries geese on top of his car as he drives on a highway that leads to the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A man carries geese on top of his car as he drives on a highway that leads to the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. In a referendum, 78% of voters backed constitutional overhaul, a stinging rebuke of the constitution dating from the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. The vote was a central demand of mass protests over inequality in late 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. In a referendum, 78% of voters backed constitutional overhaul, a stinging rebuke of the constitution dating from the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. The vote was a central demand of mass protests over inequality in late 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Scrap yard worker Hiroyuki Nemoto, 48, poses for a photo with his 1-year-old daughter Tsumugi at their home in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. A proud, growing tribe of Japanese ink aficionados are defying deeply-rooted taboos associating tattoos with crime, turning their skin into vivid palettes of color with elaborate full-body designs. Picture taken January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Scrap yard worker Hiroyuki Nemoto, 48, poses for a photo with his 1-year-old daughter Tsumugi at their home in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. A proud, growing tribe of Japanese ink aficionados are defying deeply-rooted taboos associating tattoos with crime, turning their skin into vivid palettes of color with elaborate full-body designs. Picture taken January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19, in Washington, October 5, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 229,000 people in the United States and cost millions more their jobs, has dominated the final days of the campaign. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19, in Washington, October 5, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 229,000 people in the United States and cost millions more their jobs, has dominated the final days of the campaign. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. Thailand has been rocked by months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and the monarchy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. Thailand has been rocked by months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and the monarchy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Halloween decorations and signs of support for President Donald Trump are seen in Maranda Joseph's front yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. "It was shocking," said the 43-year-old homemaker of Trump's coronavirus diagnosis. "To see he has it wakes you up a bit. Anyone can get it, even the president." Joseph said she thinks more people should wear masks at future Trump rallies, though she added that she would attend one herself once the president recovers. "People with compromised immune systems should stay home," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Halloween decorations and signs of support for President Donald Trump are seen in Maranda Joseph's front yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. "It was shocking," said the 43-year-old homemaker of Trump's coronavirus diagnosis. "To see he has it wakes you up a bit. Anyone can get it, even the president." Joseph said she thinks more people should wear masks at future Trump rallies, though she added that she would attend one herself once the president recovers. "People with compromised immune systems should stay home," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People enjoy Ipanema beach on the end of the day amid the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
People enjoy Ipanema beach on the end of the day amid the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Devotees wearing personal protective equipment carry a chariot of Pachali Bhairab amid the spread of coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Devotees wearing personal protective equipment carry a chariot of Pachali Bhairab amid the spread of coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A student with General Yermolov Cadet School poses for a picture before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute-jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A student with General Yermolov Cadet School poses for a picture before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute-jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, ranchers are hauling water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. Picture taken September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, ranchers are hauling water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. Picture taken September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A girl picks catkins in a field in Sarighat, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A girl picks catkins in a field in Sarighat, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman works from home with her cat in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A woman works from home with her cat in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Magda Fyssa, mother of anti-racist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, reacts after a court found Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias guilty in the 2013 murder of her son in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020. The court also declared the far-right party a criminal group, effectively banning a radical organization that was once the third-largest political force in the country. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Magda Fyssa, mother of anti-racist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, reacts after a court found Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias guilty in the 2013 murder of her son in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020. The court also declared the far-right party a criminal group, effectively banning a radical organization that was once the third-largest political force in the country. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People protest against a ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland October 28, 2020. The country has seen days of protests after a ruling by its top court amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People protest against a ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland October 28, 2020. The country has seen days of protests after a ruling by its top court amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula
Commuters travel on a Jubilee line tube train during morning rush hour, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in London Britain, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Commuters travel on a Jubilee line tube train during morning rush hour, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in London Britain, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ines Prandini looks at her husband Gino Verani's body, before going to sleep and spending the last night with him under the same roof at their home in San Fiorano, Italy. Photographer Marzio Toniolo documented the final months with his grandfather during Italy's coronavirus lockdown, when four generations of the Verani-Toniolo family lived under the same roof, ranging from Toniolo's 3-year-old daughter Bianca to Gino Verani, her 88-year-old great-grandfather. Picture taken September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Ines Prandini looks at her husband Gino Verani's body, before going to sleep and spending the last night with him under the same roof at their home in San Fiorano, Italy. Photographer Marzio Toniolo documented the final months with his grandfather during Italy's coronavirus lockdown, when four generations of the Verani-Toniolo family lived under the same roof, ranging from Toniolo's 3-year-old daughter Bianca to Gino Verani, her 88-year-old great-grandfather. Picture taken September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Photographer Mohammed Asad documents a Palestinian spear-fisherman, who holds a fish while diving underwater in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Photographer Mohammed Asad documents a Palestinian spear-fisherman, who holds a fish while diving underwater in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Los Angeles Lakers fans, including one in a bubble, celebrate their team winning the NBA championship against the Miami Heat, during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, California, October 11, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers fans, including one in a bubble, celebrate their team winning the NBA championship against the Miami Heat, during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, California, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Pro-democracy activists light up iconic Lion Rock to urge the release of 12 Hong Kong activists detained on the Chinese mainland, who were arrested at sea after attempting to flee to Taiwan, in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2020. The detainees' plight has grabbed international attention, with human rights groups raising concern as their families said they were denied access to independent lawyers, and aired suspicion that Hong Kong authorities helped in China's arrests. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Pro-democracy activists light up iconic Lion Rock to urge the release of 12 Hong Kong activists detained on the Chinese mainland, who were arrested at sea after attempting to flee to Taiwan, in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2020. The detainees' plight has grabbed international attention, with human rights groups raising concern as their families said they were denied access to independent lawyers, and aired suspicion that Hong Kong authorities helped in China's arrests. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13, 2020. The government says the legislation will boost employment by cutting red tape, easing restrictions of foreign investment and improving labor market competitiveness. Unions and rights groups say the measures favor business over workers and the environment. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13, 2020. The government says the legislation will boost employment by cutting red tape, easing restrictions of foreign investment and improving labor market competitiveness. Unions and rights groups say the measures favor business over workers and the environment. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures after a religious ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures after a religious ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. Protests against a notorious police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) began as a largely peaceful movement, driven by young, tech-savvy activists who used social media to grab global attention, but turned into some of the worst street violence the country has seen since the end of military rule in 1999. Police and soldiers enforcing a curfew killed at least 12 people in two Lagos neighborhoods on Oct. 20, according to witnesses and rights group Amnesty International. The army and police denied involvement. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. Protests against a notorious police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) began as a largely peaceful movement, driven by young, tech-savvy activists who used social media to grab global attention, but turned into some of the worst street violence the country has seen since the end of military rule in 1999. Police and soldiers enforcing a curfew killed at least 12 people in two Lagos neighborhoods on Oct. 20, according to witnesses and rights group Amnesty International. The army and police denied involvement. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. Parts of Yemen are suffering record levels of acute child malnutrition, with nearly 100,000 children now at risk of dying, heightening warnings that the country is approaching a dire food security crisis, a U.N. report and officials said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. Parts of Yemen are suffering record levels of acute child malnutrition, with nearly 100,000 children now at risk of dying, heightening warnings that the country is approaching a dire food security crisis, a U.N. report and officials said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A male deer barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season in Richmond Park, London, Britain, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
A male deer barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season in Richmond Park, London, Britain, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, at Delhi University, in New Delhi, India, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, at Delhi University, in New Delhi, India, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the northern Gaza Strip October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the northern Gaza Strip October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall', set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020. The karaoke bar is letting its customers sing in the shower during the pandemic - to keep people safe, they've constructed a shower stall on stage, complete with curtains and tubular piping. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall', set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020. The karaoke bar is letting its customers sing in the shower during the pandemic - to keep people safe, they've constructed a shower stall on stage, complete with curtains and tubular piping. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A dog wearing a traditional festival costume and pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus, at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A dog wearing a traditional festival costume and pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus, at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gor Kroyan

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gor Kroyan
Hilda Condori, a deputy elect with the Movement to Socialism party (MAS), smiles during a rally a day after a nationwide election in El Alto, Bolivia, October 19, 2020. Bolivia's socialists sealed a dramatic election comeback as the party of ousted leader Evo Morales, led by his former economy minister Luis Arce, swept back into power a year after Morales was forced to resign following a fraught election that sparked widespread protests and violence. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Hilda Condori, a deputy elect with the Movement to Socialism party (MAS), smiles during a rally a day after a nationwide election in El Alto, Bolivia, October 19, 2020. Bolivia's socialists sealed a dramatic election comeback as the party of ousted leader Evo Morales, led by his former economy minister Luis Arce, swept back into power a year after Morales was forced to resign following a fraught election that sparked widespread protests and violence. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Voters line up to cast ballots outside the Barclays Center, which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Voters line up to cast ballots outside the Barclays Center, which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, arriving without a protective mask. He tossed out masks to thousands of supporters standing shoulder to shoulder, most without protective face coverings, and repeatedly talked about his recovery from the coronavirus. "I went through it now. They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful," Trump told the crowd during his hour-long remarks. "I will kiss everyone in that audience, I will kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I will give you a big fat kiss." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, arriving without a protective mask. He tossed out masks to thousands of supporters standing shoulder to shoulder, most without protective face coverings, and repeatedly talked about his recovery from the coronavirus. "I went through it now. They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful," Trump told the crowd during his hour-long remarks. "I will kiss everyone in that audience, I will kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I will give you a big fat kiss." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the intensive care unit of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where coronavirus patients are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the intensive care unit of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where coronavirus patients are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dancer Natalia Osipova performs at The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage during a livestreamed performance at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Dancer Natalia Osipova performs at The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage during a livestreamed performance at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening President Donald Trump returned from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening President Donald Trump returned from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Search and rescue teams work at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Search and rescue teams work at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 2020. Cook County Jail launched early voting inside the facility, saying it expects some 2,000 of its pre-trial detainees to cast ballots. "It's great," another inmate awaiting trial said. "I'm able to voice my opinion and let everyone know that we're still humans and it still counts." Cook County Sheriff's Office/Thomas G Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 2020. Cook County Jail launched early voting inside the facility, saying it expects some 2,000 of its pre-trial detainees to cast ballots. "It's great," another inmate awaiting trial said. "I'm able to voice my opinion and let everyone know that we're still humans and it still counts." Cook County Sheriff's Office/Thomas G Quinn/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Vice President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a Secret Service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020, on the same day several of Pence's aides tested positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a Secret Service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020, on the same day several of Pence's aides tested positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27, 2020. Early voting has been setting records across the United States, with nationwide turnout passing 60% of the 2016 total, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27, 2020. Early voting has been setting records across the United States, with nationwide turnout passing 60% of the 2016 total, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Chen Ying-Hsuan, a combat engineer lieutenant, and her wife Li Chen-Chen, take a photo in front of a AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defense system at a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 30, 2020. Chen and another woman became the first two military officers to marry their same-sex civilian partners at a mass military wedding in Taiwan, marking another landmark for LGBTQ+ rights in Asia. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Chen Ying-Hsuan, a combat engineer lieutenant, and her wife Li Chen-Chen, take a photo in front of a AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defense system at a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 30, 2020. Chen and another woman became the first two military officers to marry their same-sex civilian partners at a mass military wedding in Taiwan, marking another landmark for LGBTQ+ rights in Asia. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Raindrops are seen on plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced Ireland is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Galway, Ireland, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Raindrops are seen on plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced Ireland is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Galway, Ireland, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Baran plays with her reborn baby doll at home in Tehran, Iran October 7, 2020. With rosy cheeks, delicate eyelashes and a full head of hair, these hyper-realistic baby dolls are acting as surrogates for some Iranian families who are apprehensive of having more children. Reborn baby dolls can also be used to help grieving mothers cope with the loss of a child, or in Mojagn Zabhipour's case - a companion for her five-year-old Baran. Zabhipour said they decided to get the doll after their daughter's repeated requests for another sibling. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Baran plays with her reborn baby doll at home in Tehran, Iran October 7, 2020. With rosy cheeks, delicate eyelashes and a full head of hair, these hyper-realistic baby dolls are acting as surrogates for some Iranian families who are apprehensive of having more children. Reborn baby dolls can also be used to help grieving mothers cope with the loss of a child, or in Mojagn Zabhipour's case - a companion for her five-year-old Baran. Zabhipour said they decided to get the doll after their daughter's repeated requests for another sibling. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
People celebrate at the end of a drive-in viewing of Game 6 of the World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. The Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988. Their triumph at their third World Series appearance in four years closed out a shortened season in which the final three playoff rounds were held at four neutral-site locations in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People celebrate at the end of a drive-in viewing of Game 6 of the World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. The Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988. Their triumph at their third World Series appearance in four years closed out a shortened season in which the final three playoff rounds were held at four neutral-site locations in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin, holds a Swedish themed puppet after winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for creating genetic 'scissors' that can rewrite the code of life, in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2020. Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna shared the prize for developing the CRISPR/Cas9 tool to edit the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with precision, contributing to new cancer therapies and holding out the prospect of curing hereditary diseases. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin, holds a Swedish themed puppet after winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for creating genetic 'scissors' that can rewrite the code of life, in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2020. Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna shared the prize for developing the CRISPR/Cas9 tool to edit the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with precision, contributing to new cancer therapies and holding out the prospect of curing hereditary diseases. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to cabs as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to cabs as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People chant slogans as they set fire to a France's flag during a protest against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. France's defense of the right to publish the cartoons, considered blasphemous by Muslims, has stirred street protests in several Muslim-majority countries. A French teacher who showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo was beheaded in France this month. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People chant slogans as they set fire to a France's flag during a protest against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. France's defense of the right to publish the cartoons, considered blasphemous by Muslims, has stirred street protests in several Muslim-majority countries. A French teacher who showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo was beheaded in France this month. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual soccer tournament played by all-women teams, at the village of Sahel, Algeria October 16, 2020. Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums at the third annual competition in the mountainous Kabylie region, as they pushed for gender equality. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual soccer tournament played by all-women teams, at the village of Sahel, Algeria October 16, 2020. Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums at the third annual competition in the mountainous Kabylie region, as they pushed for gender equality. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theater ahead of its reopening, in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theater ahead of its reopening, in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A sick koala named Wally, rescued by the animal rescue agency Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) on the outskirts of Sydney, is treated as part of a rehabilitation process at Sydney University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Sydney, Australia. The pervasive infection of chlamydia, blazing bushfires, drought, logging of forests and urban encroachment of koala habitat are some of the many destructive forces that continue to threaten their survival. These forces, a government report warned in June, could make Australia's symbolic animal extinct in New South Wales - the nation's most populous state - by 2050. Picture taken July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A sick koala named Wally, rescued by the animal rescue agency Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) on the outskirts of Sydney, is treated as part of a rehabilitation process at Sydney University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Sydney, Australia. The pervasive infection of chlamydia, blazing bushfires, drought, logging of forests and urban encroachment of koala habitat are some of the many destructive forces that continue to threaten their survival. These forces, a government report warned in June, could make Australia's symbolic animal extinct in New South Wales - the nation's most populous state - by 2050. Picture taken July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the French Open trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in Paris, France, October 11, 2020. Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Djokovic, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the French Open trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in Paris, France, October 11, 2020. Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Djokovic, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People walk across the medieval Charles Bridge as the sun rises in Prague, Czech Republic, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
People walk across the medieval Charles Bridge as the sun rises in Prague, Czech Republic, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
