Photos of the month: October
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at city hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many...more
Anurak Jeantawanich, 52, pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. "I could sense danger coming," he told Reuters. Having witnessed a bloody crackdown on "red shirt" anti-establishment...more
Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in jail, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Nasino gave birth while in jail in July. The...more
A 14-foot cutout of President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. Business is booming at the sea dock, where five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled...more
The coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty is carried in the courtyard of Sorbonne University during a national memorial event in Paris, France October 21, 2020. The history teacher was beheaded by a teenaged attacker of Chechen origin after he had...more
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is seen in an intensive care unit of a hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan...more
Activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. Earlier this month, the government changed the law to make rape committed by a single person...more
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. Wallace, 27, was gunned down on...more
A man carries geese on top of his car as he drives on a highway that leads to the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. In a referendum, 78% of voters backed constitutional overhaul, a stinging rebuke of the constitution dating...more
Scrap yard worker Hiroyuki Nemoto, 48, poses for a photo with his 1-year-old daughter Tsumugi at their home in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. A proud, growing tribe of Japanese ink aficionados are defying deeply-rooted taboos associating...more
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19, in Washington, October 5, 2020. The coronavirus...more
A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. Thailand has been rocked by months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and the monarchy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Halloween decorations and signs of support for President Donald Trump are seen in Maranda Joseph's front yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. "It was shocking," said the 43-year-old homemaker of Trump's coronavirus diagnosis. "To see he has it...more
People enjoy Ipanema beach on the end of the day amid the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Devotees wearing personal protective equipment carry a chariot of Pachali Bhairab amid the spread of coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A student with General Yermolov Cadet School poses for a picture before boarding a plane as she takes part in a parachute-jumping exercise at an airfield in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside Stavropol, Russia October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard...more
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional...more
A girl picks catkins in a field in Sarighat, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman works from home with her cat in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Magda Fyssa, mother of anti-racist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, reacts after a court found Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias guilty in the 2013 murder of her son in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020. The court also declared the far-right party a...more
People protest against a ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in Gdansk, Poland October 28, 2020. The country has seen days of protests after a ruling by its top court amounted to a near-total ban on...more
Commuters travel on a Jubilee line tube train during morning rush hour, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in London Britain, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ines Prandini looks at her husband Gino Verani's body, before going to sleep and spending the last night with him under the same roof at their home in San Fiorano, Italy. Photographer Marzio Toniolo documented the final months with his grandfather...more
Photographer Mohammed Asad documents a Palestinian spear-fisherman, who holds a fish while diving underwater in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Los Angeles Lakers fans, including one in a bubble, celebrate their team winning the NBA championship against the Miami Heat, during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, California, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Pro-democracy activists light up iconic Lion Rock to urge the release of 12 Hong Kong activists detained on the Chinese mainland, who were arrested at sea after attempting to flee to Taiwan, in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2020. The detainees' plight...more
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13, 2020. The government says the legislation will boost employment by cutting red tape, easing restrictions...more
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana takes pictures after a religious ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. Protests against a notorious police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) began as a largely peaceful movement, driven by young,...more
A woman uses a syringe to feed her malnourished daughter at a treatment ward at al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 27, 2020. Parts of Yemen are suffering record levels of acute child malnutrition, with nearly 100,000 children now at risk of...more
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in...more
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A male deer barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season in Richmond Park, London, Britain, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches near Irvine, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, at Delhi University, in New Delhi, India, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools amid the coronavirus outbreak, in the northern Gaza Strip October 6,...more
Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall', set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020. The karaoke bar is letting its customers...more
A dog wearing a traditional festival costume and pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus, at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan October 18,...more
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gor Kroyan
Hilda Condori, a deputy elect with the Movement to Socialism party (MAS), smiles during a rally a day after a nationwide election in El Alto, Bolivia, October 19, 2020. Bolivia's socialists sealed a dramatic election comeback as the party of ousted...more
Voters line up to cast ballots outside the Barclays Center, which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Brooklyn, New York, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville,...more
Miyana Moffett watches a ride at the Mississippi State Fair as it opens with coronavirus restrictions in Jackson, Mississippi, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Rory Doyle
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his COVID-19...more
A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the intensive care unit of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where coronavirus patients are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami,...more
Dancer Natalia Osipova performs at The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage during a livestreamed performance at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening President Donald Trump returned from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Search and rescue teams work at a site hit by a rocket during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 2020. Cook County Jail launched early voting inside the facility, saying it expects some 2,000 of its pre-trial detainees to cast...more
Smoke fills the sky as the East Troublesome Fire burns outside Granby, Colorado, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Vice President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a Secret Service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020, on the same day several of Pence's aides tested positive for the...more
A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan October 5,...more
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27, 2020. Early voting has been setting records across the United States, with nationwide...more
Chen Ying-Hsuan, a combat engineer lieutenant, and her wife Li Chen-Chen, take a photo in front of a AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defense system at a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 30, 2020. Chen and another woman became the first...more
Raindrops are seen on plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced Ireland is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Galway,...more
Baran plays with her reborn baby doll at home in Tehran, Iran October 7, 2020. With rosy cheeks, delicate eyelashes and a full head of hair, these hyper-realistic baby dolls are acting as surrogates for some Iranian families who are apprehensive of...more
People celebrate at the end of a drive-in viewing of Game 6 of the World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. The Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak...more
Scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin, holds a Swedish themed puppet after winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for creating genetic 'scissors' that can rewrite the code of life,...more
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to cabs as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People chant slogans as they set fire to a France's flag during a protest against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan October 28, 2020. France's defense of the right to publish the cartoons, considered...more
Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual soccer tournament played by all-women teams, at the village of Sahel, Algeria October 16, 2020. Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums at the third annual competition in...more
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theater ahead of its reopening, in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A police officer is hit by an object during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis, amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel...more
A sick koala named Wally, rescued by the animal rescue agency Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) on the outskirts of Sydney, is treated as part of a rehabilitation process at Sydney University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in...more
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the French Open trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in Paris, France, October 11, 2020. Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Djokovic, thrashing the world...more
People walk across the medieval Charles Bridge as the sun rises in Prague, Czech Republic, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
