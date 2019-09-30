Edition:
Photos of the month: September

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. The Democratic-led House launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump in the aftermath of a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump had solicited interference by Ukraine in the 2020 U.S. election for his own political benefit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. The Democratic-led House launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump in the aftermath of a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump had solicited interference by Ukraine in the 2020 U.S. election for his own political benefit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. The storm killed at least 56 people with some 600 people still missing, and left around 70,000 more needing shelter, food and water and medical aid. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. The storm killed at least 56 people with some 600 people still missing, and left around 70,000 more needing shelter, food and water and medical aid. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing petrol bombs during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. Four months of sometimes violent protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, have since morphed into a broader pro-democracy movement. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing petrol bombs during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. Four months of sometimes violent protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, have since morphed into a broader pro-democracy movement. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere fires a gun in the air, injuring Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu-Nalio, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of nominated Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 23, 2019. Fethiere later told a local radio station he was acting in self-defense. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere fires a gun in the air, injuring Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu-Nalio, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of nominated Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 23, 2019. Fethiere later told a local radio station he was acting in self-defense. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Remains of missiles, which the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019. Saudi Arabia blames Iran for an attack on two Saudi oil facilities on September 14, a charge Tehran denies. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Remains of missiles, which the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019. Saudi Arabia blames Iran for an attack on two Saudi oil facilities on September 14, a charge Tehran denies. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Breni, a Honduran girl who is seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress, where she had been bathing across the river from a Brownsville, Texas U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent facility as immigration hearings were being held by video teleconference, in Matamoros, Mexico September 12, 2019. Most of the people living in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge have been sent back under the "Remain in Mexico" program, officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Breni, a Honduran girl who is seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress, where she had been bathing across the river from a Brownsville, Texas U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent facility as immigration hearings were being held by video teleconference, in Matamoros, Mexico September 12, 2019. Most of the people living in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge have been sent back under the "Remain in Mexico" program, officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. At least 60,472 fires have been recorded year-to-date in the Amazon, up 47% from last year, according to government data. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. At least 60,472 fires have been recorded year-to-date in the Amazon, up 47% from last year, according to government data. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. Thunberg angrily denounced world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit for failing to tackle climate change, unleashing outrage felt by millions of her peers. "This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" said the 16-year-old. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words." Trump has questioned climate science and has challenged every major U.S. regulation aimed at combating climate change. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. Thunberg angrily denounced world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit for failing to tackle climate change, unleashing outrage felt by millions of her peers. "This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" said the 16-year-old. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words." Trump has questioned climate science and has challenged every major U.S. regulation aimed at combating climate change. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Research technician Danielle Lasseigne cuts a Pseudodiploria strigosa coral with a steel chisel to remove the portion of the animal being killed by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease near the University of the Virgin Islands campus in St Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The disease attacks the tissue of coral, transforming healthy, vibrant marine ecosystems into drab, dead worlds within weeks. In just five years, it has wreaked devastation on Caribbean fragile coral ecosystems that are already at risk of extinction from the effects of climate change. Picture taken May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Research technician Danielle Lasseigne cuts a Pseudodiploria strigosa coral with a steel chisel to remove the portion of the animal being killed by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease near the University of the Virgin Islands campus in St Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The disease attacks the tissue of coral, transforming healthy, vibrant marine ecosystems into drab, dead worlds within weeks. In just five years, it has wreaked devastation on Caribbean fragile coral ecosystems that are already at risk of extinction from the effects of climate change. Picture taken May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Boys stand at the edge of the south reflecting pool during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Boys stand at the edge of the south reflecting pool during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie next to her husband Prince Harry during Archie's first royal engagement at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. The three landed in South Africa for their first overseas tour as a family, which has featured engagements including visits to poor townships and a meeting with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie next to her husband Prince Harry during Archie's first royal engagement at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. The three landed in South Africa for their first overseas tour as a family, which has featured engagements including visits to poor townships and a meeting with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
A Turkana tribeswoman reacts after an accidental fire of a shelter in Turkana settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya. Picture taken July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana tribeswoman reacts after an accidental fire of a shelter in Turkana settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya. Picture taken July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Surrey-Centre candidate Randeep Sarai at an election campaign rally in British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2019. Trudeau had been running neck-and-neck with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer until Time magazine published a picture of Trudeau in dark makeup and a turban at a 2001 "Arabian Nights" party, when he was a 29-year-old teacher, on September 19. Two other images and a video of him in blackface later emerged. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Surrey-Centre candidate Randeep Sarai at an election campaign rally in British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2019. Trudeau had been running neck-and-neck with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer until Time magazine published a picture of Trudeau in dark makeup and a turban at a 2001 "Arabian Nights" party, when he was a 29-year-old teacher, on September 19. Two other images and a video of him in blackface later emerged. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A 14-year-old boy reveals scars on his back at a transit camp in Kaduna, Nigeria September 28, 2019. Police freed as many as 400 males aged from six to 50 from a purported school in northern Nigeria where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly sexually abused. Some had been chained to radiators, tires or hubcaps, and others bore visible signs of scars from whippings and beatings. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A 14-year-old boy reveals scars on his back at a transit camp in Kaduna, Nigeria September 28, 2019. Police freed as many as 400 males aged from six to 50 from a purported school in northern Nigeria where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly sexually abused. Some had been chained to radiators, tires or hubcaps, and others bore visible signs of scars from whippings and beatings. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Kashmiris run for cover as Indian security forces (not pictured) fire teargas shells during clashes, after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiris run for cover as Indian security forces (not pictured) fire teargas shells during clashes, after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner that is being used for transporting Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport after the world's oldest travel firm collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history, in Dalaman, Turkey, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner that is being used for transporting Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport after the world's oldest travel firm collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history, in Dalaman, Turkey, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 10, 2019. Apple caught up with hardware rivals by revealing a triple-camera iPhone 11 Pro, with three cameras on the back - wide angle, telephoto and ultra-wide - and the next generation of microchips, the A13. During the iPhone 11 Pro launch, executives spent more time talking its processor than the specs of the newly added lens. A special portion of that chip called the "neural engine," which is reserved for artificial intelligence tasks, aims to help the iPhone take better, sharper pictures in challenging lighting situations. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 10, 2019. Apple caught up with hardware rivals by revealing a triple-camera iPhone 11 Pro, with three cameras on the back - wide angle, telephoto and ultra-wide - and the next generation of microchips, the A13. During the iPhone 11 Pro launch, executives spent more time talking its processor than the specs of the newly added lens. A special portion of that chip called the "neural engine," which is reserved for artificial intelligence tasks, aims to help the iPhone take better, sharper pictures in challenging lighting situations. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Dancers with China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's "Rite of Spring" during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Dancers with China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's "Rite of Spring" during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy September 20, 2019. Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk, closing the Versace show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards nearly 20 years ago. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy September 20, 2019. Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk, closing the Versace show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards nearly 20 years ago. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Oscar Limachi, 48, a member of the local Qewaya community who works as a tour guide on Lake Titicaca, poses for a photograph in Qewaya village, Lake Titicaca, Bolivia. Lake Titicaca, an icy azure body of water between Bolivia and Peru once considered an Andean deity, and the traditional communities who call it home are under threat from climate change, pollution, tourism and urban sprawl. Limachi says that waste from El Alto and a lack of understanding about pollution risk changing the habitat forever. "It is also our fault, people throw garbage and plastic everywhere, they don't understand this is polluting," he says, adding that many plant varieties in the lake had already vanished. "Fish used to live, eat and lay their eggs amongst these plants. Now there are no plants, so no fish," he says. "We are afraid that someday the fish will disappear or migrate forever." Picture taken July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane

Oscar Limachi, 48, a member of the local Qewaya community who works as a tour guide on Lake Titicaca, poses for a photograph in Qewaya village, Lake Titicaca, Bolivia. Lake Titicaca, an icy azure body of water between Bolivia and Peru once considered an Andean deity, and the traditional communities who call it home are under threat from climate change, pollution, tourism and urban sprawl. Limachi says that waste from El Alto and a lack of understanding about pollution risk changing the habitat forever. "It is also our fault, people throw garbage and plastic everywhere, they don't understand this is polluting," he says, adding that many plant varieties in the lake had already vanished. "Fish used to live, eat and lay their eggs amongst these plants. Now there are no plants, so no fish," he says. "We are afraid that someday the fish will disappear or migrate forever." Picture taken July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane
Bianca Andreescu kisses the U.S. Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women's singles final in Flushing, New York, September 7, 2019. The Canadian teenager claimed her first Grand Slam title in a hard-hitting, nerve-jangling 6-3 7-5 win over Williams that put the brakes on the American's bid to equal the all-time record. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu kisses the U.S. Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women's singles final in Flushing, New York, September 7, 2019. The Canadian teenager claimed her first Grand Slam title in a hard-hitting, nerve-jangling 6-3 7-5 win over Williams that put the brakes on the American's bid to equal the all-time record. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 25, 2019. Students have led rallies across the country to oppose a new law that critics say undermines the fight against graft, and a new criminal code outlawing sex outside marriage, and criminalizing insulting the president's honor. The demonstrations are some of the biggest since 1998 student protests fueled unrest that led to the fall of former strongman leader Suharto. Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/ via REUTERS

Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 25, 2019. Students have led rallies across the country to oppose a new law that critics say undermines the fight against graft, and a new criminal code outlawing sex outside marriage, and criminalizing insulting the president's honor. The demonstrations are some of the biggest since 1998 student protests fueled unrest that led to the fall of former strongman leader Suharto. Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/ via REUTERS
A Dambe boxer punches his opponent during a match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. The ancient brutal martial art of Dambe boxing is associated with the Hausa people of West Africa. Boxers wrap their dominant hand in cloth and knotted cord to strike, while their other hand is held with the palm open, to grab or hold their opponent. Fighters can also use their legs to kick. Picture taken June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A Dambe boxer punches his opponent during a match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. The ancient brutal martial art of Dambe boxing is associated with the Hausa people of West Africa. Boxers wrap their dominant hand in cloth and knotted cord to strike, while their other hand is held with the palm open, to grab or hold their opponent. Fighters can also use their legs to kick. Picture taken June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019, after British parliament voted to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal on October 31. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019, after British parliament voted to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal on October 31. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. The 75-foot Conception dive boat caught fire and sank off the California coast on Labor Day, killing 33 passengers and one crew member who were sleeping below deck in one of the state's worst maritime disasters. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. The 75-foot Conception dive boat caught fire and sank off the California coast on Labor Day, killing 33 passengers and one crew member who were sleeping below deck in one of the state's worst maritime disasters. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A migrant couple from Afghanistan hold their 20-day-old baby as they are transferred on a minibus, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard, in Skala Sikamias on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant couple from Afghanistan hold their 20-day-old baby as they are transferred on a minibus, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard, in Skala Sikamias on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Participants in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for the Garba folk dance in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Participants in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for the Garba folk dance in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the world athletics championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29, 2019. The Jamaican, who returned to the track in earnest only last year after giving birth, claimed her fourth 100m world championship gold medal to go along with two Olympic golds and perhaps more to come next year at the Tokyo Summer Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the world athletics championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29, 2019. The Jamaican, who returned to the track in earnest only last year after giving birth, claimed her fourth 100m world championship gold medal to go along with two Olympic golds and perhaps more to come next year at the Tokyo Summer Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf after rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf after rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Grace Mugabe sits below a portrait of her late husband, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, at her "Blue Roof" residence in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 11, 2019. Mugabe died on September 6 aged 95. He ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years from independence in 1980 but was a polarizing figure idolized by some for his role in the country's liberation struggle and hated by others for ruining a promising nation through disastrous economic policies and repression against opponents. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Grace Mugabe sits below a portrait of her late husband, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, at her "Blue Roof" residence in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 11, 2019. Mugabe died on September 6 aged 95. He ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years from independence in 1980 but was a polarizing figure idolized by some for his role in the country's liberation struggle and hated by others for ruining a promising nation through disastrous economic policies and repression against opponents. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Ashton Hernandez-Verbejo rests his head in his mother's lap as people gather for a vigil following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. A gunman killed seven people and wounded 25 others in a shooting spree in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa, a short time after he was fired from his trucking job. It was the second mass shooting in Texas in four weeks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Ashton Hernandez-Verbejo rests his head in his mother's lap as people gather for a vigil following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. A gunman killed seven people and wounded 25 others in a shooting spree in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa, a short time after he was fired from his trucking job. It was the second mass shooting in Texas in four weeks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed a famous series of images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed a famous series of images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Men carry the coffin of a victim after a drone strike in Khogyani district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan September 19, 2019. A U.S. drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State hideout in Afghanistan killed at least 32 civilians resting after a day's labor, officials said. The attack also injured 40 people after accidentally targeting farmers and laborers who had just finished collecting pine nuts at mountainous Wazir Tangi in eastern Nangarhar province, three Afghan officials told Reuters. REUTERS/Parwiz

Men carry the coffin of a victim after a drone strike in Khogyani district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan September 19, 2019. A U.S. drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State hideout in Afghanistan killed at least 32 civilians resting after a day's labor, officials said. The attack also injured 40 people after accidentally targeting farmers and laborers who had just finished collecting pine nuts at mountainous Wazir Tangi in eastern Nangarhar province, three Afghan officials told Reuters. REUTERS/Parwiz
Hanin's father Zuher, a Palestinian-Syrian refugee, fits his son Osama, 8, with a life jacket, preparing to travel to the Greek islands on a dinghy, in Izmir, Turkey. The smuggler didn't call that night but he later got in touch and took the family on a dinghy late October 2018. They were found by Turkish coast guard 20 minutes away from the border guard. They were driven to jail and held for three days. Picture taken October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya

Hanin's father Zuher, a Palestinian-Syrian refugee, fits his son Osama, 8, with a life jacket, preparing to travel to the Greek islands on a dinghy, in Izmir, Turkey. The smuggler didn't call that night but he later got in touch and took the family on a dinghy late October 2018. They were found by Turkish coast guard 20 minutes away from the border guard. They were driven to jail and held for three days. Picture taken October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya
Protesters hold hands up to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, China September 13, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters took to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains, using the colorful Mid-Autumn Festival as a backdrop. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters hold hands up to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, China September 13, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters took to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains, using the colorful Mid-Autumn Festival as a backdrop. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A reveler wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A reveler wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Sky Brown trains at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. The 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy took a big step towards becoming Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with a third-place finish at the World Championships in Brazil. If she qualifies, Brown will be 12 years and 12 days old when the Games begin in July, eclipsing the record set by swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years and 43 days when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sky Brown trains at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. The 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy took a big step towards becoming Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with a third-place finish at the World Championships in Brazil. If she qualifies, Brown will be 12 years and 12 days old when the Games begin in July, eclipsing the record set by swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years and 43 days when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Traditional healer Bi Mwanahija Mzee, 56, massages three-month-old infant Abduli Juma in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. Abduli's mom, Semeni, brought him to the healer because he is very lethargic and can't hold his head up. Mwanahija Mzee believes that the baby is possessed by supernatural spirits like djinns. However, hospital doctors say he has an incurable brain issue. Zanzibar's traditional healers with their toolkits of herbs, holy scriptures and massages are being registered by authorities keen to regulate the practitioners who treat everything from depression to hernias. Picture taken January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Nicky Woo

Traditional healer Bi Mwanahija Mzee, 56, massages three-month-old infant Abduli Juma in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. Abduli's mom, Semeni, brought him to the healer because he is very lethargic and can't hold his head up. Mwanahija Mzee believes that the baby is possessed by supernatural spirits like djinns. However, hospital doctors say he has an incurable brain issue. Zanzibar's traditional healers with their toolkits of herbs, holy scriptures and massages are being registered by authorities keen to regulate the practitioners who treat everything from depression to hernias. Picture taken January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Nicky Woo
Guajajara Indians "forest guardians" detain a logger during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 17, 2019. Loggers and ranchers have cleared land right up to the Guajajara reservation and crossed the border increasingly in recent decades. But since 2012, when the "forest guardians" formed, they estimate that illegal incursions have fallen by half. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Guajajara Indians "forest guardians" detain a logger during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 17, 2019. Loggers and ranchers have cleared land right up to the Guajajara reservation and crossed the border increasingly in recent decades. But since 2012, when the "forest guardians" formed, they estimate that illegal incursions have fallen by half. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man stands amid damage after Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

A man stands amid damage after Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
The coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac is carried out of Saint Sulpice church after his final service in Paris, France, September 30, 2019. World leaders, past and present, stood in silence at a funeral service for the French leader, remembered at home for his folksy charisma and abroad for opposing the 2003 invasion of Iraq. France's Emmanuel Macron, Russia's Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Bill Clinton were among the mourners at the Saint Sulpice church for a mass in memory of Chirac, who died September 26 aged 86. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

The coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac is carried out of Saint Sulpice church after his final service in Paris, France, September 30, 2019. World leaders, past and present, stood in silence at a funeral service for the French leader, remembered at home for his folksy charisma and abroad for opposing the 2003 invasion of Iraq. France's Emmanuel Macron, Russia's Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Bill Clinton were among the mourners at the Saint Sulpice church for a mass in memory of Chirac, who died September 26 aged 86. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS
Money is seen in the back pocket of President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Money is seen in the back pocket of President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A protester holds a painting titled "Our House Is On Fire (Our Children Will Burn)" by artist Julia Vanderbyl, depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, during the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. Inspired by Thunberg, millions of children around the world held two global school strikes for climate action in two weeks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A protester holds a painting titled "Our House Is On Fire (Our Children Will Burn)" by artist Julia Vanderbyl, depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, during the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. Inspired by Thunberg, millions of children around the world held two global school strikes for climate action in two weeks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers rescue a person stranded inside a flooded tunnel after heavy floods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain, September 13, 2019. At least five people were killed and some 3,500 evacuated in two days of torrential rains in southeastern Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Workers rescue a person stranded inside a flooded tunnel after heavy floods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain, September 13, 2019. At least five people were killed and some 3,500 evacuated in two days of torrential rains in southeastern Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Charred trees are pictured at the Nembi Guasu conservation area in Charagua, Bolivia, September 23, 2019. The fires are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks, destroying swaths of biodiverse forest and ranches and farms that sustain thousands of people. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Charred trees are pictured at the Nembi Guasu conservation area in Charagua, Bolivia, September 23, 2019. The fires are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks, destroying swaths of biodiverse forest and ranches and farms that sustain thousands of people. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on after speaking to supporters at Likud party headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel September 18, 2019. Netanyahu, facing a looming indictment on corruption allegations he denies, has failed to secure a clear election victory twice in six months. His right-wing Likud party came second with 32 seats in the 120-member parliament, against 33 for former military chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on after speaking to supporters at Likud party headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel September 18, 2019. Netanyahu, facing a looming indictment on corruption allegations he denies, has failed to secure a clear election victory twice in six months. His right-wing Likud party came second with 32 seats in the 120-member parliament, against 33 for former military chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Teenagers run in front of an old baseball scoreboard in Los Ninos Cantores stadium in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Professional baseball, which is wildly popular in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, has long been viewed as a path out of poverty. And players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba and Puerto Rico make up more than 20% of current big league rosters, according to Major League Baseball. Picture taken August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Teenagers run in front of an old baseball scoreboard in Los Ninos Cantores stadium in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Professional baseball, which is wildly popular in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, has long been viewed as a path out of poverty. And players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba and Puerto Rico make up more than 20% of current big league rosters, according to Major League Baseball. Picture taken August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind former Vice President Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind former Vice President Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. UAW members went on strike on September 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading U.S. automaker's profit and protection of their healthcare benefits. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. UAW members went on strike on September 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading U.S. automaker's profit and protection of their healthcare benefits. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Billy Porter speaks on stage after winning best actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, making him the first openly gay black man to take home the honor, in Los Angeles, California, September 22, 2019. Porter, a veteran of the Broadway stage, plays the emcee of a LGBTQ fashion ball in the television drama "Pose." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billy Porter speaks on stage after winning best actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, making him the first openly gay black man to take home the honor, in Los Angeles, California, September 22, 2019. Porter, a veteran of the Broadway stage, plays the emcee of a LGBTQ fashion ball in the television drama "Pose." REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man carrying a toy gun walks along a street blocked by barricades during a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 16, 2019. Haitians are protesting widespread food and fuel shortages, a weakening currency, double-digit inflation and graft accusations lodged against public officials in the impoverished Caribbean nation. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man carrying a toy gun walks along a street blocked by barricades during a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 16, 2019. Haitians are protesting widespread food and fuel shortages, a weakening currency, double-digit inflation and graft accusations lodged against public officials in the impoverished Caribbean nation. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An art installation by Turkish artist Vahit Tuna shows 440 pairs of high heels, the number of women murdered by men in Turkey in 2018, symbolizing the victims of domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mesude Bulbul

An art installation by Turkish artist Vahit Tuna shows 440 pairs of high heels, the number of women murdered by men in Turkey in 2018, symbolizing the victims of domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mesude Bulbul
Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
