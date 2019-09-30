Photos of the month: September
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. The Democratic-led House launched an impeachment...more
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. The storm killed at least 56 people with some 600 people...more
An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing petrol bombs during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. Four months of sometimes violent protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition...more
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere fires a gun in the air, injuring Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu-Nalio, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government...more
Remains of missiles, which the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019. Saudi Arabia blames Iran for an attack on two Saudi oil facilities on...more
Breni, a Honduran girl who is seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress, where she had been bathing across the river from a Brownsville, Texas U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent facility as immigration hearings were...more
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. At least 60,472 fires have been recorded year-to-date in the Amazon, up 47% from last year, according to government data. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. Thunberg angrily denounced world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit for...more
Research technician Danielle Lasseigne cuts a Pseudodiploria strigosa coral with a steel chisel to remove the portion of the animal being killed by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease near the University of the Virgin Islands campus in St Thomas in the...more
Boys stand at the edge of the south reflecting pool during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie next to her husband Prince Harry during Archie's first royal engagement at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. The three landed in South Africa for...more
A Turkana tribeswoman reacts after an accidental fire of a shelter in Turkana settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya. Picture taken July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Surrey-Centre candidate Randeep Sarai at an election campaign rally in British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2019. Trudeau had been running neck-and-neck with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer until Time...more
A 14-year-old boy reveals scars on his back at a transit camp in Kaduna, Nigeria September 28, 2019. Police freed as many as 400 males aged from six to 50 from a purported school in northern Nigeria where some had been kept in chains, tortured and...more
Kashmiris run for cover as Indian security forces (not pictured) fire teargas shells during clashes, after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner that is being used for transporting Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport after the world's oldest travel firm collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and...more
Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 10, 2019. Apple caught up with hardware rivals by revealing a triple-camera iPhone 11 Pro, with three cameras on the back - wide...more
Dancers with China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's "Rite of Spring" during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy September 20, 2019. Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk, closing the Versace show in a recreation of the...more
Oscar Limachi, 48, a member of the local Qewaya community who works as a tour guide on Lake Titicaca, poses for a photograph in Qewaya village, Lake Titicaca, Bolivia. Lake Titicaca, an icy azure body of water between Bolivia and Peru once considered...more
Bianca Andreescu kisses the U.S. Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women's singles final in Flushing, New York, September 7, 2019. The Canadian teenager claimed her first Grand Slam title in a hard-hitting, nerve-jangling...more
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Students clash with police during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 25, 2019. Students have led rallies across the country to oppose a new law that critics say undermines the fight against graft, and a new criminal code outlawing sex outside...more
A Dambe boxer punches his opponent during a match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. The ancient brutal martial art of Dambe boxing is associated with the Hausa people of West Africa. Boxers wrap their dominant hand in cloth and knotted cord to strike,...more
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019, after British parliament voted to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal on October...more
A vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. The 75-foot Conception dive boat caught fire and sank off the California coast on Labor Day, killing 33 passengers and one crew member who were sleeping...more
A migrant couple from Afghanistan hold their 20-day-old baby as they are transferred on a minibus, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard, in Skala Sikamias on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Participants in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for the Garba folk dance in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019....more
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the world athletics championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29, 2019. The Jamaican, who returned to the track in earnest only last...more
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf after rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy sits by the swimming pool at the Israeli settlement of Vered Yericho in the occupied West Bank September 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Grace Mugabe sits below a portrait of her late husband, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, at her "Blue Roof" residence in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 11, 2019. Mugabe died on September 6 aged 95. He ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years...more
Ashton Hernandez-Verbejo rests his head in his mother's lap as people gather for a vigil following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. A gunman killed seven people and wounded 25 others in a shooting spree in the neighboring cities of...more
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a de-mining...more
Men carry the coffin of a victim after a drone strike in Khogyani district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan September 19, 2019. A U.S. drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State hideout in Afghanistan killed at least 32 civilians resting after a...more
Hanin's father Zuher, a Palestinian-Syrian refugee, fits his son Osama, 8, with a life jacket, preparing to travel to the Greek islands on a dinghy, in Izmir, Turkey. The smuggler didn't call that night but he later got in touch and took the family...more
Protesters hold hands up to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, China September 13, 2019. Pro-democracy protesters took to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains, using the colorful Mid-Autumn...more
A reveler wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Sky Brown trains at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. The 11-year-old skateboarding prodigy took a big step towards becoming Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games, with a third-place finish at the...more
Traditional healer Bi Mwanahija Mzee, 56, massages three-month-old infant Abduli Juma in Zanzibar City, Tanzania. Abduli's mom, Semeni, brought him to the healer because he is very lethargic and can't hold his head up. Mwanahija Mzee believes that...more
Guajajara Indians "forest guardians" detain a logger during a search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, September 17, 2019. Loggers and ranchers have cleared land right up to the...more
A man stands amid damage after Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
The coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac is carried out of Saint Sulpice church after his final service in Paris, France, September 30, 2019. World leaders, past and present, stood in silence at a funeral service for the French leader,...more
Money is seen in the back pocket of President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A protester holds a painting titled "Our House Is On Fire (Our Children Will Burn)" by artist Julia Vanderbyl, depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, during the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France, September...more
Workers rescue a person stranded inside a flooded tunnel after heavy floods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain, September 13, 2019. At least five people were killed and some 3,500 evacuated in two days of torrential rains in southeastern Spain....more
Charred trees are pictured at the Nembi Guasu conservation area in Charagua, Bolivia, September 23, 2019. The fires are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks,...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on after speaking to supporters at Likud party headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel September 18, 2019. Netanyahu, facing a...more
Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto spring/summer 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Teenagers run in front of an old baseball scoreboard in Los Ninos Cantores stadium in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Professional baseball, which is wildly popular in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, has long been viewed as a path out of poverty. And...more
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind former Vice President Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019....more
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. UAW members went on strike on September 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security,...more
Billy Porter speaks on stage after winning best actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, making him the first openly gay black man to take home the honor, in Los Angeles, California, September 22, 2019. Porter, a veteran of the...more
A man carrying a toy gun walks along a street blocked by barricades during a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 16, 2019. Haitians are protesting widespread food and fuel shortages, a weakening currency, double-digit inflation and...more
An art installation by Turkish artist Vahit Tuna shows 440 pairs of high heels, the number of women murdered by men in Turkey in 2018, symbolizing the victims of domestic violence, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mesude Bulbul
Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
