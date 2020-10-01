Photos of the month: September

An anteater rests in a bathroom sink while receiving treatment at the house of Marcelo Andreani, a veterinarian with the state environmental police, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. The anteater arrived with a broken left paw after a clash with a fierce porcupine. The patient had been found hiding in a garage and, again, the vets think it might have been fleeing fires as anteaters rarely turn up in the city. The fracture required surgery. Under anaesthetic, a giant tongue rolled out of the anteater's mouth, earning it the affectionate nickname Linguaruda, or Long-tongue. After surgery, Andreani took Linguaruda home to keep a closer eye on her recovery. At one point, she climbed into the bathroom sink to rest. In five days, Linguaruda was strong enough to return to the wild - the best outcome her rescuers could wish for. Picture taken August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close