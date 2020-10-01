Edition:
Photos of the month: September

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings are silhouetted as they flee from a fire burning at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
People react after after a grand jury decided not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight COVID-19 and died later in the day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. Mendez, 48, was permitted to spend less than an hour with her mother before she succumbed, leaving seven children and more than 30 grandchildren to mourn her. Hospital safety rules restricted contact with the family matriarch, with her family saying final goodbyes in a video-call that Mendez made from the hospital. Compounding the close-knit family's trauma, Mendez said, her father was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit after testing positive for coronavirus. He was expected to recover. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony in Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya September 23, 2020. Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep, in a once-in-a-decade ceremony that transforms them from Moran (warriors) to Mzee (elders). REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Naked footballers participate in a Germany v Netherlands soccer match in protest against what they say is increasing commercialization of professional football, in Wuppertal, Germany September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Donald Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas, September 5, 2020. Bob Daemmrich via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A woman reacts while sitting on the ground near Belarusian law enforcement officers, who dispersed a crowd during a protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 23, 2020. Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
An anteater rests in a bathroom sink while receiving treatment at the house of Marcelo Andreani, a veterinarian with the state environmental police, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. The anteater arrived with a broken left paw after a clash with a fierce porcupine. The patient had been found hiding in a garage and, again, the vets think it might have been fleeing fires as anteaters rarely turn up in the city. The fracture required surgery. Under anaesthetic, a giant tongue rolled out of the anteater's mouth, earning it the affectionate nickname Linguaruda, or Long-tongue. After surgery, Andreani took Linguaruda home to keep a closer eye on her recovery. At one point, she climbed into the bathroom sink to rest. In five days, Linguaruda was strong enough to return to the wild - the best outcome her rescuers could wish for. Picture taken August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, reacts after her final radiotherapy treatment session, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta. "Taking off that radiotherapy mask, knowing I'd probably never have to wear it again, felt amazing! I had never had such a smile, or any smile really, on my face after a radiotherapy session," said Rebecca. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic during his match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (not pictured) at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 6, 2020. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya. Private schools in Kenya are look for creative ways to make money, after the country abruptly closed its schools three days after the first case of COVID-19 was detected. Picture taken August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Students attend a class at an elementary school in an open-air classroom, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kacuni, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
People take part in an anti-government demonstration calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump hit a Black Lives Matter activist during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as wildfire smoke covers an area near Orick, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Jerusalem September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Neva Gotwals-Ferrei, 8, embraces her mother while holding a Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll as the late justice lies in repose at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
President Donald Trump arrives to announce his nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
Police officers move past Louisville City Hall to clear protesters from a plaza ahead of a 9 p.m. curfew after a grand jury decided that none of the three white officers who collectively fired 32 gunshots as they stormed Breonna Taylor's apartment would be charged with causing her death, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A handout photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, who is said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Joe Cole, father of Daniel Prude, is comforted during a celebration of life event for his son, a Black man who died after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester, New York, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli settler during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements and normalizing ties with Israel, in Asira al-Qibliya town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Richard Maxwell pulls his boat as he begins to repair his vacation home after Hurricane Sally swept through Perdido Key, Florida, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Robyn Porteous, a vaccine trials volunteer, is injected with a vaccine as part of South Africa's human clinical trial for potential vaccines after being tested for the coronavirus, at the Wits RHI Shandukani Research Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Britta Brennan, emergency nurse, and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep, and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington. Suguness reflected on being an essential worker in the pandemic: "Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully learned many lessons from the senseless loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, medical professionals will continue to recall the many ways in which we and our patients were failed by our government. We will remember the strangeness of these times and will hope that we never have to experience them again." Picture taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Environmental activist and campaigner Mya-Rose Craig, 18, holds a cardboard sign reading "youth strike for climate" as she sits on an ice floe in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Hung Hsin-chieh, a research assistant who works for Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, climbs a tree as he looks for endangered plants in Jin Shui forest, Pingtung, Taiwan, September 11, 2020. A group of conservationists are racing to collect as many rare plant species as they can before they are lost to climate change and human encroachment. "I started collecting plants when I was still at school. I didn't used to think it was that important. But since I began working at the conservation center, I have realized that many (living) things that used to be there, are there no longer," said Hung. "So for many things, if you don't conserve them properly then perhaps in the future you'll no longer be able to find them." REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Annie Drake waits with her parents Amanda and Austin Drake for her school bus, as schools reopen with measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Vernon Bridge, Prince Edward Island, Canada September 8, 2020. REUTERS/John Morris

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Actor Cate Blanchett bumps elbow with director Ann Hui at screening of the film "Love After Love" out of competition at the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a bouquet of flowers as staff members of the official prime minister's residence applaud, as Abe leaves the residence, in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Exposed walls, with household items still intact, are seen in what were rooms of a three-storey residential building after a portion of it collapsed in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during protest against Jewish settlements and normalizing ties with Israel, in Asira al-Qibliya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A model is prepared backstage at the Bora Aksu catwalk show during London Fashion Week in Britain, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Children try to burst soap bubbles during hot weather at Brighton beach in Britain September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Inmates from Warner Creek Correctional Facility, working as firefighters, look on as they are led by Ryan Webb, a crew boss with the Oregon Department of Forestry (blue hat), and David Halbleib, the fire crew supervisor and correctional officer, as the crew tries to mop up hotspots from the Brattain Fire, near Paisley, Oregon, September 19, 2020. Oregon inmates are finding redemption in a seven-decade-old state-run program that aims to do two basic things: Rehabilitate prisoners by teaching them a trade, and provide extra boots on the ground for intense wildfire seasons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger salute as he attends a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, New York, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Brides Roselene Saint Juste and Mireille Mathurin, who got married in a joint wedding ceremony to cousins Sony Vernet and Herve Vernet in order to share the costs of the reception, pose for a photograph on the day of their weddings at a church in Mariani, Haiti. In a country where more than half the population lives under the poverty line of $2.41 per day, only the wealthiest of Haitian couples can afford the full shebang of a wedding ceremony, lavish dinner reception and honeymoon. Most have to get creative. Sometimes multiple couples get married at the same time to save on church fees. Picture taken April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Participants prepare backstage during a local bodybuilding championship in Krasnodar, Russia September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A crow attacks a bat in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the U.S. Open trophy after beating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (not pictured) in the women's singles final in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 12, 2020. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi adjusts his protective mask as he leaves Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was being treated for mild pneumonia after testing positive for the coronavirus, in Milan, Italy, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Ducks are loaded onto a truck as they are deployed into rice paddy fields to clear up weeds and pests, such as snails and bugs, after harvesting season in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand September 12, 2020. This way of raising ducks in rice-growing areas has long been a tradition in the area. Thais call it "ped lai thoong," which means "field chasing ducks." REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A Greek flag flatters in a beach near the town of Kyllini, as rare storm, known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane), hit western Greece, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Embers are seen in a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A Jewish pilgrim, who plans to enter Ukraine for a pilgrimage from the territory of Belarus, sits in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine September 15, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Nicole West stands for a portrait with her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. She was among 1,200 men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" who came together to fight the state's biggest fire in a century. They are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, an hour's drive south of Portland, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burns on his paws at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. Ousado was injured in the worst wildfires ever recorded in Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest wetland. A jewel of biodiversity, it is home to the densest population of jaguars anywhere on Earth. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from the coronavirus, line the street during a drive-through memorial, on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released September 29, 2020. Defence Ministry of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A volunteer places American flags representing some of the 200,000 lives lost in the United States in the coronavirus pandemic, on the National Mall in Washington, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Fog surrounds a road in Kvaerndrup on the island of Funen, Denmark, September 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Michael Bager via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist waves a large flag during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
(L-R) Cody Schlein, 31, and Ivan Sweinhart Jr., 55, at the anthracite coal face at a drift mine in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. In the the battleground state, many voters with ties to blue-collar industries continue to support President Trump despite failing to deliver the coal renaissance he promised. While many cited faults with the president, whose incendiary style turns some off, they fear Joe Biden's clean-energy plan would hasten coal's decline, and that the new green jobs wouldn't come quickly enough to keep their families financially secure. Picture taken July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Firefighters work as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, prepares to administer a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus in front of the city hall in Paris, France, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
People sing and dance in Leicester Square amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Actor Radha Mitchell wearing a face mask that resembles a Venetian plague mask, at the screening of the film "Run Hide Fight" at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Fans watch the peloton pass during Stage 14 of the Tour de France between Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, France, September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Mothers carrying their newborn babies queue for a check-up inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Members of the Deutsche Oper children and youth chorus rehearse in the stands of the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
