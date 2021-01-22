Photos of the week
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. At his swearing-in, Biden offered a message of unity and restoration to a deeply divided country reeling from a...more
President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 20, 2021. Trump disappeared behind the walls of his club in Palm Beach, Florida, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions and a...more
White House Marine sentries are seen during a dress rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, nearly two two weeks after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building, January 18, 2021....more
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. An estimated 8,000 Hondurans sought to flee their country but after regional...more
Dia Clyburn, a stylist and the niece of Rep. Jim Clyburn, watches the televised inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a client at Clyburn's Beauty Salon in Sumter, South Carolina, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Micah...more
Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to COVID-19 at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus,...more
People gather around a cross-shaped ice hole during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio state Capitol in Columbus, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre inside the Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. The country aims to vaccinate high priority groups by mid-February to protect the eldest, the most...more
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pose before President Donald Trump's departure to Florida at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 20, 2021....more
From left, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff walk up the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of in Washington, January 20, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
Soldiers prepare to spray disinfectant at the Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. Taiwan, which has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective...more
Migrants sit outside a temporary migrants center upon crossing the border fence at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, Spain January 19, 2021. Dozens of migrants entered Melilla after scaling the high, razor-wire fence that separates it from...more
Kyuta Kumagai, 10, warms up with other boys before training, at Komatsuryu sumo club in Tokyo, Japan. Among the young wrestlers in the ring, Kyuta stands out. At 187 pounds, Kyuta is twice the size of the other children his age and is so dominant...more
Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden, after she was sworn in as vice president of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Artists and community members help erect a new fist statue made of steel, to replace the old one, in the square where George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on...more
The West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
