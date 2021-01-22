Kyuta Kumagai, 10, warms up with other boys before training, at Komatsuryu sumo club in Tokyo, Japan. Among the young wrestlers in the ring, Kyuta stands out. At 187 pounds, Kyuta is twice the size of the other children his age and is so dominant...more

Kyuta Kumagai, 10, warms up with other boys before training, at Komatsuryu sumo club in Tokyo, Japan. Among the young wrestlers in the ring, Kyuta stands out. At 187 pounds, Kyuta is twice the size of the other children his age and is so dominant that he wrestles, and beats, boys five or six years older. Last year, he was crowned the under-10 world champion, beating out competition from as far afield as the United Kingdom and Ukraine. "It is fun to beat people older than me," he said. Picture taken August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

