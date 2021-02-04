Edition:
Photos of the week

A man waves as volunteers hand out COVID-19 home test kits to residents in Goldsworth and St Johns in Woking, Britain, February 2, 2021. Volunteers and police officers in several parts of England began knocking on people's doors to hand out tests to try to halt the spread of a highly infectious variant that originated in South Africa. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Medical workers wearing red ribbons give a three-fingered salute during a protest against the military coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. The gesture - three fingers pointing up with palm away from the body - stems from the popular "Hunger Games" movies, based on Suzanne Collins' dystopian novels. But in recent years it has been adopted by protesters against authoritarian rule in Asia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A visitor walks around the Washington Monument while holding an umbrella during a snowstorm in Washington, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene departs after a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 3, 2021. The caucus opted not to punish the newcomer for incendiary comments, including support for violence against Democrats. She still faces an effort by Democrats who control the House to strip her of two high-profile committee assignments. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes, the upper Amazon River, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine to the residents who live on its banks, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. The campaign is bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge driven by a new variant. Manacapuru is located two hours from the jungle city of Manaus, where hospitals ran out of beds and oxygen last month and cemeteries could not dig graves fast enough to deal with Brazil's highest death rate. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A woman places her hand on a mural of the Captain Tom Moore, the centenarian who touched the hearts of millions during lockdown, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19. He had been fighting cancer for 5 years. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus, receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021. The investigators have visited hospitals, research facilities and the seafood market where the first outbreak was identified, although their contacts in Wuhan are limited to visits organized by their Chinese hosts. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A soldier sits in a military vehicle in front of a Hindu temple in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, February 2, 2021. Military ruler General Min Aung Hlaing has moved quickly to consolidate his hold after overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and detaining her and allied politicians. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021. The prototype exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch, in a repeat of an accident that destroyed a previous test rocket. The Starship SN9 that blew up on its final descent, like the SN8 before it, was a test model of the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A funeral director makes final checks on a deceased person ahead of her funeral in the chapel of rest at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Sidcup, south east London, Britain, January 28, 2021. With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew Uden said he refused to be numbed by the escalating coronavirus toll: "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. A court sentenced Navalny, a prominent opponent of Vladimir Putin, to three and a half years for parole violations he said were trumped up to sideline him, ignoring calls from the West and protesters at home to release him. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is embraced by his husband Chasten Buttigieg after being ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who looks on with her hand on her heart, at the White House in Washington, February 3, 2021. Buttigieg became the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet secretary confirmed by lawmakers. He will oversee aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit, as well as efforts to ensure safe transportation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will take a key role in a White House effort to dramatically ramp up infrastructure spending. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at Singhu border near New Delhi, India January 29, 2021. Demanding the repeal of three new farm laws that they say will hurt them to the benefit of large corporations, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of Delhi since late 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A municipal worker pushes himself up from a freshly dug grave at the El Centinela cemetery, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Victor Medina

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021
Police officers wait for the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick to arrive to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 2, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 storming of the seat of government. Lying in honor is one of the highest tributes Congress can bestow on a civilian. Sicknick, 42, was only the fifth person and the third Capitol Police officer to receive the honor. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Tanguy Abilabou, 27, rubs the foot of his nephew, Landry Nion, after his open-heart surgery by the French association "La Chaine de l'Espoir" at the Central Hospital Tengandogo in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The 9-year-old was among five children who became the first in Burkina Faso to successfully undergo open heart surgery. It's a landmark event that doctors say could signal a sea-change for the West African country's healthcare system. Picture taken January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
President Joe Biden gives his wife, first lady Jill Biden a kiss goodbye before departing the White House in Washington, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. In Ireland, where many bar owners historically juggle careers as funeral directors, Jasper Murphy now spends his days during the pandemic serving takeout meals from his shuttered establishment and preparing coffins for funerals. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A Palestinian boy drinks water from a bucket near the site of his family's tented home, which according to Palestinians was dismantled by Israeli forces, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
