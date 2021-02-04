Newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is embraced by his husband Chasten Buttigieg after being ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who looks on with her hand on her heart, at the White House in Washington,...more

Newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is embraced by his husband Chasten Buttigieg after being ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who looks on with her hand on her heart, at the White House in Washington, February 3, 2021. Buttigieg became the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet secretary confirmed by lawmakers. He will oversee aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit, as well as efforts to ensure safe transportation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will take a key role in a White House effort to dramatically ramp up infrastructure spending. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

