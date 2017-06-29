French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France, June 24, 2017. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International...more

French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France, June 24, 2017. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close