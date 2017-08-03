Photos of the week
Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado, July 29, 2017....more
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, early August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London, Britain August 2, 2017. The 96-year-old husband of...more
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean July 28, 2017....more
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A villager is seen following an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano, in Beganding Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 2, 2017. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flash Drives for Freedom" wall during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 29, 2017. The group uses the donated flash...more
The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 28,...more
Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei, Taiwan July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman enjoys the sun on a Croisette beach in Cannes, France August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lorens Listo jumps from the Old Bridge during the 451st traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A worker, known as a "Tecchiaiolo", examines marble at the Cervaiole quarry on Monte Altissimo in the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
White House advisor Ivanka Trump laughs at a comment by her father President Donald Trump during a small business event at the White House in Washington, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
