Photos of the week
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh....more
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Former top models Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week. ...more
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A fighter from Free Syrian Army (Al-Hamza Brigade) is seen looking out in Hazwan town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc of the U.S. compete in the Olympic Qualifying ISU Challenger Series in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in San Juan Pilcaya, at the epicenter zone, Mexico. Justina returned to the interior of her house to retrieve her dress during the...more
A man runs from tear gas during a protest against tax hikes, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Congenital Minamata disease patient Shinobu Sakamoto, 61, and her mother Fujie sit in a car as they head for a hospital in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pope Francis poses with a group of faithfuls from Mexico during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Soap bubbles float as a man balances on a line stretched over the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a move to change the constitution to extend the president's rule, in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections reacts at the final election rally in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
