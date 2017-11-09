Photos of the week
A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Donald Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S....more
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church, the site of a mass shooting, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan November 5, 2017....more
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bowe Bergdahl, who was demoted and dishonourably discharged from the U.S. Army for abandoning his post in Afghanistan, drives away from the courthouse at the conclusion of his court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, November 3, 2017....more
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, practices a Moranbong Band dance with other members in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man walks over a natural bridge at Butler Wash in Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in La Vernia, Texas, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Police officers detain a participant of a Russian nationalist march on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tottenham's Mousa Dembele is seen in action against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Riot police run past an excavator during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining in Garzweiler, northwest of Cologne, Germany, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks at giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem November 7, 2017....more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Pence pays tribute in Texas
Vice President Mike Pence held a prayer vigil and met with victims, family members and heroes from the Sutherland Springs church massacre.
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Pence pays tribute in Texas
Vice President Mike Pence held a prayer vigil and met with victims, family members and heroes from the Sutherland Springs church massacre.
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
From 'fraud' to 'bubble': Wall Street sizes up Bitcoin
Top executives in the financial industry share their views on cryptocurrencies.