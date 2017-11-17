Edition:
Photos of the week

People pray in the First Baptist Church where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A Rohingya boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A 3D mask and an iPhone X are seen during a demonstration of recognition ID at the office of Bkav, a Vietnamese cybersecurity firm in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
Italy players look dejected after they failed to qualify for the World Cup in a match against Sweden, in Milan. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
President Donald Trump attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
President Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods that hit areas west of Athens killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
An Israeli soldier from the navy jumps into the water as he takes part in a drill practicing the defense of Israel's borders, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Dmitry Ushakov and Andrey Yudin of Russia compete in the men's synchronized trampoline final at the 32nd FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, November 11, 2017
Soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle outside parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sunset in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
