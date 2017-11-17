Photos of the week
People pray in the First Baptist Church where 26 people were killed in a shooting attack, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS
A Rohingya boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A 3D mask and an iPhone X are seen during a demonstration of recognition ID at the office of Bkav, a Vietnamese cybersecurity firm in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Italy players look dejected after they failed to qualify for the World Cup in a match against Sweden, in Milan. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Donald Trump attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
President Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods that hit areas west of Athens killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
An Israeli soldier from the navy jumps into the water as he takes part in a drill practicing the defense of Israel's borders, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Dmitry Ushakov and Andrey Yudin of Russia compete in the men's synchronized trampoline final at the 32nd FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle outside parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sunset in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster
Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Kenyan opposition leader returns
Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.
Best of the Latin Grammys
Highlights from the 18th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
Latin Grammy red carpet
Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.