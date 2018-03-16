Edition:
Photos of the week

Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in Queens, New York City, New York, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
People attend a rally marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A 22-year-old Eritrean man is seen on Proactiva Open Arms rescue ship after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea off the Libyan coast March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kepa Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Simon Patmore of Australia lies in the snow after winning the men's snowboard cross SB-UL final event as fellow competitor Ben Tudhope of Australia rushes to congratulate him during the Pyeongchang Paralympics, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Visitors are seen under blooming cherry blossoms at the East Lake Cherry Blossom Park in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
People walk to work in midtown Manhattan during the third winter storm in two weeks in early morning in New York City, New York, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadette Baum

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane to depart at the end of a five-country swing through Africa from Abuja, Nigeria, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Members of emergency services, wearing protective clothing, work next to a children's play area near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal March 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
A migrant looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, a commune in Dakar, Senegal March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
A 92-year-old man in a wheelchair, imprisoned for life for murder, rape and other offences, exercises with a care worker in a courtyard at the Tokushima prison in Tokushima, Japan, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
People flee after Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters captured Khaldieh village in eastern Afrin, Syria March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Protesters form triangles with their hands during a demonstration for women's rights on International Women's Day in Bilbao, Spain, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A police officer arrests a bride-to-be for driving while impaired to her wedding, after responding to a three-car collision in Marana, Arizona, U.S. in a photo released March 12, 2018. Marana Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Water flows out as a steel slab is cooled at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
