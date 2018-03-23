Photos of the week
A dog looks over a house covered in ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, south of Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Ola Lanre
Moshe Haelion, a 93-year old Holocaust survivor, takes part in a memorial marking the 75th anniversary of the first deportation of Jews from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz, in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Penguins climb a mountain on Danco Island, Antarctica. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A fireman sprays water at figures of a monument as it burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Demonstrators react next to a drawing representing Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco, who was shot dead in Rio de Janeiro, during a rally against her death. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brody Roybal of the U.S. and his teammates Josh Pauls and Joshua Misiewicz celebrate winning the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A voter casting a ballot at polling station number 216 (L) and approaching a box before casting a ballot at polling station number 217, during Sunday's presidential election in Ust-Djeguta, Russia. The voter, asked by a Reuters reporter why he was...more
Kosovo opposition politicians release tear gas in parliament to obstruct a session in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ireland�s Peter O'Mahony in action with England�s Maro Itoje at the Rugby Union Six Nations Championship. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cast member Jeff Goldblum arrives for a screening of 'Isle of Dogs' in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A park visitor wrapped in a Brazilian flag stands above a natural rock window known as "The Leap from Garimpo" and looks at the Salto do Rio Preto waterfall, in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
