Pictures | Fri Mar 23, 2018 | 7:50am EDT

Photos of the week

A dog looks over a house covered in ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, south of Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Moshe Haelion, a 93-year old Holocaust survivor, takes part in a memorial marking the 75th anniversary of the first deportation of Jews from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz, in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Penguins climb a mountain on Danco Island, Antarctica. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A fireman sprays water at figures of a monument as it burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Demonstrators react next to a drawing representing Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco, who was shot dead in Rio de Janeiro, during a rally against her death. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Brody Roybal of the U.S. and his teammates Josh Pauls and Joshua Misiewicz celebrate winning the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A voter casting a ballot at polling station number 216 (L) and approaching a box before casting a ballot at polling station number 217, during Sunday's presidential election in Ust-Djeguta, Russia. The voter, asked by a Reuters reporter why he was voting for a second time, ignored the question and walked away. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Kosovo opposition politicians release tear gas in parliament to obstruct a session in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Laura Hasani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Ireland�s Peter O'Mahony in action with England�s Maro Itoje at the Rugby Union Six Nations Championship. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Cast member Jeff Goldblum arrives for a screening of 'Isle of Dogs' in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A park visitor wrapped in a Brazilian flag stands above a natural rock window known as "The Leap from Garimpo" and looks at the Salto do Rio Preto waterfall, in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
