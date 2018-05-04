Photos of the week
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as a part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A baby cries in the arms of an amateur sumo wrestler during a baby crying contest at Sensoji temple in Tokyo. In the contest two wrestlers each hold a baby while a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry. The baby who cries the loudest...more
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul. Explosions in the Afghan capital killed at least 26 people on Monday, including nine journalists who had arrived to report on an initial blast and were apparently targeted by a suicide...more
The sun is seen rising over skyscrapers in the City of London financial district. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington. U.S., April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A firefighter looks at a church and a building that caught fire and collapsed in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man evacuates his horse from the area as the fire burns through a pile of old tires at a recycling center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A worker dismantles loudspeakers that were set up for propaganda broadcasts near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
A farmer, also known as a jimador clears the area surrounding blue agave before it is harvested in Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Garra rufa obtusas, also known as 'doctor fish', swim around the face of a man as he relaxes in a hot spa pool in Kangal, south of the central Anatolian city of Sivas, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A car burns outside a Renault automobile garage during clashes at the May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People gather at the rooftop of the Metropolitan Cathedral during a protest march to demand an end to violence in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS /Jose Cabezas
A woman affected by tear gas is assisted during a May Day protest against austerity measures, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A worker checks the heat of an oven while melting iron before pouring it into moulds to produce machine parts at a foundry, ahead of the International Labour Day or May Day, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman adjusts her sun glasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
