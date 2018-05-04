A baby cries in the arms of an amateur sumo wrestler during a baby crying contest at Sensoji temple in Tokyo. In the contest two wrestlers each hold a baby while a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry. The baby who cries the loudest...more

A baby cries in the arms of an amateur sumo wrestler during a baby crying contest at Sensoji temple in Tokyo. In the contest two wrestlers each hold a baby while a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry. The baby who cries the loudest wins. The ritual is believed to aid the healthy growth of the children and ward off evil spirits. 160 children took part in the event in this year, the organizer said. REUTERS/Issei Kato

