Photos of the week
A man who illegally crossed the Mexico-U.S. border evades a U.S. Border Patrol agent near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the Premier League trophy falls as players and staff celebrate winning the title, in Manchester. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS
People ride on a swing carousel as part of the traditional celebration of Saint George's Day in Strumica, eastern Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The three Americans formerly held prisoner in North Korea gesture next to U.S.President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An Indian police officer fires a tear gas shell towards demonstrators, during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Fireworks explode over the statue Motherland Calls, a World War Two memorial located on the top of Mamayev Kurgan hill, during a light and laser show dedicated to the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Volgograd,...more
Ngo Chien Thuat, a traditional health worker, bends a metal pole by pressing it into his eye as he performs during a showcase of the traditional Thien Mon Dao kung fu at Du Xa Thuong village in Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A woman who identified herself as Pretana Morgan, the mother of shooting victim, named by local media as Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton, is comforted as she visits the scene where her son died on Saturday, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman hangs clothes to dry in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
Syrian refugees who crossed the Evros river, the natural border between Greece and Turkey, board a police truck transferring them to a first reception centre, near the village of Nea Vyssa, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Christian Kaufman, 9, walks past an American flag while carrying a airsoft gun in a holster during an open carry firearm rally on the sidelines of the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
David Goodall, 104, reacts during a news conference a day before he intends to take his own life in assisted suicide, in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran�s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time in the most extensive military...more
Balinese artists dressed in decorative costumes take part in the Maritime Festival at Pandawa Beach on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
U.S. Navy sailors perform checks on an F/A-18 fighter jet as another F/A-18 prepares to land on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, Kellye Sims flips her hair up as she basks in the sun, at the National Mall, during a record-setting heat wave in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a welcome ceremony with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
