Photos of the week

Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Manuel Garcia, who says he is 121-years old, fixes his hair before posing for a photograph, outside his home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Garcia was born on December 24, 1896, in Tlapacoyan, Veracruz, according to his birth certificate. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A police officer tries to separate stray dogs during a rally demanding an end to sexism and the gender violence in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Kristen Stewart, member of the 71st Cannes Film Festival Jury, arrives on the red carpet. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Boys, who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, look at a tiger at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Belgium''s Largie Ramazani in action against Spain at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard above the Croisette and the Mediterranean sea during the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A child looks on, as volunteers of Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party, give food plates to women and children as part of Mother's Day celebrations, during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
People hold candles at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund's 30th annual candlelight vigil in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Internally displaced people take shelter in a church in Myitkyina as Myanmar's military fights the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in the country's northern Kachin State, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A worker cleans a Lionel Messi figure at a small factory in the outskirts of Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A relative mourns as she carries the body of eight-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour, who died after inhaling tear gas during a protest against the U.S embassy move to Jerusalem, at the Israel-Gaza border, during her funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Primary school students take part in an earthquake drill ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, inside a classroom in Handan, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts next to a burning tire during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Head model maker Paula Laughton poses for a photograph with a LEGO Windsor Castle replete with the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
