Photos of the week
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Manuel Garcia, who says he is 121 years old, fixes his hair before posing for a photograph, outside his home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Garcia was born on December 24, 1896, in Tlapacoyan, Veracruz, according to his birth certificate. REUTERS/Jose...more
A police officer tries to separate stray dogs during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Kristen Stewart, member of the 71st Cannes Film Festival Jury, arrives on the red carpet. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Boys, who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, look at a tiger at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Belgium's Largie Ramazani in action against Spain at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
A cow is seen on land that used to be underwater at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix
Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard above the Croisette and the Mediterranean Sea during the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A child looks on, as volunteers of Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party, give plates of food to women and children as part of Mother's Day celebrations, during a campaign rally in Caracas,...more
People hold candles at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund's 30th annual candlelight vigil in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man stands on an old Bolivian Railways Company train, dating from 1870-1900, at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Internally displaced people take shelter in a church in Myitkyina as Myanmar's military fights the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in the country's northern Kachin State, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A worker cleans a Lionel Messi figure at a small factory in the outskirts of Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative mourns as she carries the body of eight-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour, who died after inhaling tear gas during a protest against the U.S embassy move to Jerusalem, at the Israel-Gaza border, during her funeral in Gaza...more
Primary school students take part in an earthquake drill ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, inside a classroom in Handan, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts next to a burning tire during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
Head model maker Paula Laughton poses for a photograph with a LEGO Windsor Castle replete with the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
