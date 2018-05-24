Photos of the week
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro stands with supporters during a gathering after the results of the election were released, outside of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Deaf and hard of hearing people perform a Buddhist Guanyin Thousand Hand dance to mark Sunday's National Day for Helping the Disabled in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference in Bunnik, Netherlands, by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising of authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, as they present interim results in...more
Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell off the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda reacts after winning the Palme d'Or award for his film "Shoplifters" (Manbiki kazoku) at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
President Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House for a trip to New York, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of Coruche forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Aziz Sheikh, father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was killed with others when a gunman attacked Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in a national flag, during a funeral...more
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to Reuters in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A time exposure shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The night sky is illuminated by lava pouring from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman walks with a girl along a flooded road in the heavy rains in Malwana, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Janet Jackson performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel after their wedding. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
