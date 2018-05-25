Photos of the week
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro stands with supporters during a gathering after the results of the election were released, outside of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference in Bunnik, Netherlands, by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising of authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, as they present interim results in...more
Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell off the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda reacts after winning the Palme d'Or award for his film "Shoplifters" (Manbiki kazoku) at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Members of Coruche forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
President Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House for a trip to New York, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Aziz Sheikh, father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was killed with others when a gunman attacked Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in a national flag, during a funeral...more
A time exposure shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to Reuters in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The night sky is illuminated by lava pouring from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman walks with a girl along a flooded road in the heavy rains in Malwana, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Janet Jackson performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Deaf and hard of hearing people perform a Buddhist Guanyin Thousand Hand dance to mark Sunday's National Day for Helping the Disabled in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel after their wedding. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Ebola outbreak in Congo
Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.
North Korea destroys tunnels at nuclear test site
North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, but invited international media to observe the destruction, not experts as initially promised, which meant no one was there to verify what actually occurred.
Weinstein surrenders on assault charges
Film producer Harvey Weinstein turns himself in at Manhattan's 1st Precinct to face sex assault charges.
New lava stream reaches Pacific Ocean
A third lava flow from Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano streamed into the ocean on Thursday as helicopters stood by to evacuate a Big Island community.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Class of 2018
Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island rumbled back to life on May 3, in what what geologists rank as one of the biggest eruption cycles in a century from one of the world's most active volcanoes.
Breaking Ramadan fast with ICE protest
Protesters take part in an iftar meal to break their fast during Ramadan outside ICE's New York field office.
Marathon on the Great Wall of China
Runners face steep ascents and 5,164 stone steps at the Great Wall's Huangyaguan pass near Tianjin city.