United States
Pictures | Fri May 25, 2018 | 8:35am EDT

Photos of the week

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro stands with supporters during a gathering after the results of the election were released, outside of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference in Bunnik, Netherlands, by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising of authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, as they present interim results in the ongoing investigation of the 2014 MH17 crash that killed 298 people over eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell off the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda reacts after winning the Palme d'Or award for his film "Shoplifters" (Manbiki kazoku) at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Members of Coruche forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
President Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House for a trip to New York, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Aziz Sheikh, father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was killed with others when a gunman attacked Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in a national flag, during a funeral in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
A time exposure shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to Reuters in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The night sky is illuminated by lava pouring from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A woman walks with a girl along a flooded road in the heavy rains in Malwana, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Janet Jackson performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Deaf and hard of hearing people perform a Buddhist Guanyin Thousand Hand dance to mark Sunday's National Day for Helping the Disabled in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel after their wedding. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
