Photos of the week
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, carries his youngest son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera,...more
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/via REUTERS
A Saudi woman celebrates with her friends as she drives her car in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Begum, a Rohingya rape victim, shows her scars as she poses for a picture in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Participants of the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim are seen in the River Derwent at dawn, in Hobart, Australia. AAP/Rob Blakers/via REUTERS
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after their match against Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A rescue worker sits in front of the Tham Luang cave complex during a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Inpatient Donald Ritson lies in bed in Ward 24 in Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England, Britain. "I've had so many things go wrong with my body in the last four-and-a-half years that it's just incredible that one...more
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Honduran mother and her 3-year-old daughter seeking asylum wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren...more
Protesters attend a demonstration against the release on bail of five men known as the "Wolf Pack" were cleared of the gang rape of a teenager and convicted of a lesser crime of sexual abuse in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, observes a volunteer who is aiding her in the search for her family in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah reacts as she waits to be registered at an IDPs registration center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on during their World Cup match. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Migrants of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Algeciras, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence on election day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Germany fans react as they watch their game against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
