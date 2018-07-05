Photos of the week
Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their World Cup loss to Uruguay. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as she arrives in Qalamoun, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima during their World Cup match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man blocks a road with a burning tire while protesting against electricity cuts in Klipspruit Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A man kicks a ball as he takes part in an event celebrating National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, marking the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Whistleblowers wearing panda masks receive cash awards from police officers for reporting gang crimes at a news conference in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Fisherman Panagiotis Pagonis, 72, (L) and his fellow fisherman Dimitris Karapetsas, 67, are seen onboard Pagonis' boat "Katerina" off the shores of Asprovalta, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates with team mates after saving a penalty from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during their World Cup shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Candles representing the slain Capital Gazette journalists sit on display during a candlelight vigil held near the newspaper's office, the day after a gunman killed five people inside the building in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Rohingya refugee child with thanaka paste is seen in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
