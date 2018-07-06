Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 6, 2018 | 8:25am EDT

Photos of the week

Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS

Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their World Cup loss to Uruguay. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their World Cup loss to Uruguay. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their World Cup loss to Uruguay. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 20
A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as she arrives in Qalamoun, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as she arrives in Qalamoun, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as she arrives in Qalamoun, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 20
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima during their World Cup match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima during their World Cup match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima during their World Cup match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 20
A man blocks a road with a burning tire while protesting against electricity cuts in Klipspruit Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man blocks a road with a burning tire while protesting against electricity cuts in Klipspruit Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A man blocks a road with a burning tire while protesting against electricity cuts in Klipspruit Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 20
New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 20
A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
7 / 20
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
8 / 20
A man kicks a ball as he takes part in an event celebrating National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, marking the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man kicks a ball as he takes part in an event celebrating National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, marking the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A man kicks a ball as he takes part in an event celebrating National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, marking the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 20
Whistleblowers wearing panda masks receive cash awards from police officers for reporting gang crimes at a news conference in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Whistleblowers wearing panda masks receive cash awards from police officers for reporting gang crimes at a news conference in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Whistleblowers wearing panda masks receive cash awards from police officers for reporting gang crimes at a news conference in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 20
Fisherman Panagiotis Pagonis, 72, (L) and his fellow fisherman Dimitris Karapetsas, 67, are seen onboard Pagonis' boat "Katerina" off the shores of Asprovalta, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Fisherman Panagiotis Pagonis, 72, (L) and his fellow fisherman Dimitris Karapetsas, 67, are seen onboard Pagonis' boat "Katerina" off the shores of Asprovalta, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Fisherman Panagiotis Pagonis, 72, (L) and his fellow fisherman Dimitris Karapetsas, 67, are seen onboard Pagonis' boat "Katerina" off the shores of Asprovalta, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 20
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates with team mates after saving a penalty from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during their World Cup shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Jordan Pickford celebrates with team mates after saving a penalty from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during their World Cup shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates with team mates after saving a penalty from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during their World Cup shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
13 / 20
A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 20
Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
15 / 20
Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
16 / 20
Candles representing the slain Capital Gazette journalists sit on display during a candlelight vigil held near the newspaper's office, the day after a gunman killed five people inside the building in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Candles representing the slain Capital Gazette journalists sit on display during a candlelight vigil held near the newspaper's office, the day after a gunman killed five people inside the building in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Candles representing the slain Capital Gazette journalists sit on display during a candlelight vigil held near the newspaper's office, the day after a gunman killed five people inside the building in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
17 / 20
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
Close
18 / 20
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 20
A Rohingya refugee child with thanaka paste is seen in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee child with thanaka paste is seen in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
A Rohingya refugee child with thanaka paste is seen in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 05 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 04 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 03 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 02 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Syria attacks one of the last rebel strongholds

Syria attacks one of the last rebel strongholds

Assad aims to recapture the entire southwest including the frontiers with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan. The area is one of the last rebel strongholds in Syria after more than seven years of war.

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

Venezuela's military on parade

Venezuela's military on parade

Venezuela holds a military parade to celebrate the 207th anniversary of the country's independence.

Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

World Cup animal oracles

World Cup animal oracles

Creatures great and small test their psychic credentials, predicting outcomes of matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Bedouin village facing Israeli demolition

Bedouin village facing Israeli demolition

Protests erupt at a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank facing Israeli demolition in what rights groups have condemned as a bid to expand Jewish settlement.

Deported from the U.S.

Deported from the U.S.

People deported from the United States arrive in El Salvador.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast