Photos of the week
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people following an earthquake on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair center in Maiduguri, Nigeria August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather in a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, ahead the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally, outside Charlottesville, Virginia, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4,...more
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa...more
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A doctor treats children injured by an airstrike in Saada, Yemen August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2018. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses...more
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along the crest of a hill to protect the two bulldozers below that were cutting fire lines at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Migrants, rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Next Slideshows
Wildfires rage across Portugal
Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.
Former child soldiers released from past
Former child soldiers, recruited by armed groups in South Sudan's brutal civil war, take part in a release ceremony as part of their rehabilitation.
Argentina mulls bill that would legalize abortion
Argentines demonstrate as the Senate debates a bill that would legalize abortion, expanding reproductive rights beyond current laws that allow the procedure...
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 130 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Wildfires rage across Portugal
Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.
Former child soldiers released from past
Former child soldiers, recruited by armed groups in South Sudan's brutal civil war, take part in a release ceremony as part of their rehabilitation.
Argentina mulls bill that would legalize abortion
Argentines demonstrate as the Senate debates a bill that would legalize abortion, expanding reproductive rights beyond current laws that allow the procedure only in cases of rape or when the mother's health is at risk.
Building a super yacht
Inside the Heesen Yachts shipyard in the Netherlands.
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 130 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.
Gay Games in Paris
Athletes from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia were among thousands of people convening in Paris for the 10th Gay Games, which aim to raise awareness about LGBT rights.
Elderly animal house
Some 150 aging animals, including pigs, dogs, goats, horses and sheep, living out their final days in peace at "Les Petits Vieux" ("The Little Old Ones") in rural southern Belgium.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
The gnome collector
Inside the gnome collection of Belgian Gilbert Rassart, who has collected hundreds of gnomes since 2009 and claims one of the figurines once spoke to him.