Thu Aug 9, 2018 | 2:45pm EDT

Photos of the week

Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people following an earthquake on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS

Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people following an earthquake on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people following an earthquake on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair center in Maiduguri, Nigeria August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair center in Maiduguri, Nigeria August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair center in Maiduguri, Nigeria August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather in a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather in a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather in a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, ahead the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally, outside Charlottesville, Virginia, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, ahead the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally, outside Charlottesville, Virginia, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, ahead the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally, outside Charlottesville, Virginia, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov

A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A doctor treats children injured by an airstrike in Saada, Yemen August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

A doctor treats children injured by an airstrike in Saada, Yemen August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A doctor treats children injured by an airstrike in Saada, Yemen August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2018. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses socially conservative Orthodox values, awarded some union members for their work to commemorate Tsar Nicholas II. "We are striving for the restoration of an autocratic monarchy. Like the one we had under our tsars," Simonovich-Nikshich said. "It is only possible through the church. In no way is this possible in a political secular way because that would be a dictator." REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya

Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2018. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2018. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses socially conservative Orthodox values, awarded some union members for their work to commemorate Tsar Nicholas II. "We are striving for the restoration of an autocratic monarchy. Like the one we had under our tsars," Simonovich-Nikshich said. "It is only possible through the church. In no way is this possible in a political secular way because that would be a dictator." REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along the crest of a hill to protect the two bulldozers below that were cutting fire lines at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along the crest of a hill to protect the two bulldozers below that were cutting fire lines at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along the crest of a hill to protect the two bulldozers below that were cutting fire lines at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Migrants, rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Migrants, rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Migrants, rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Wildfires rage across Portugal

Wildfires rage across Portugal

Wildfires rage across Portugal

Wildfires rage across Portugal

Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.

10:02am EDT
Former child soldiers released from past

Former child soldiers released from past

Former child soldiers, recruited by armed groups in South Sudan's brutal civil war, take part in a release ceremony as part of their rehabilitation.

Aug 08 2018
Argentina mulls bill that would legalize abortion

Argentina mulls bill that would legalize abortion

Argentines demonstrate as the Senate debates a bill that would legalize abortion, expanding reproductive rights beyond current laws that allow the procedure...

Aug 08 2018
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 130 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of...

Aug 08 2018

