Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 10, 2018 | 6:15pm EDT

Photos of the week

People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
1 / 20
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
2 / 20
A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
3 / 20
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
4 / 20
Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people following an earthquake on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS

Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people following an earthquake on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people following an earthquake on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair center in Maiduguri, Nigeria August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair center in Maiduguri, Nigeria August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair center in Maiduguri, Nigeria August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
6 / 20
A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather in a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather in a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather in a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
7 / 20
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 20
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, ahead the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally, outside Charlottesville, Virginia, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, ahead the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally, outside Charlottesville, Virginia, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, ahead the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally, outside Charlottesville, Virginia, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 20
A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov

A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov
Close
10 / 20
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 20
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
12 / 20
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
13 / 20
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
14 / 20
A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
15 / 20
A doctor treats children injured by an airstrike in Saada, Yemen August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

A doctor treats children injured by an airstrike in Saada, Yemen August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A doctor treats children injured by an airstrike in Saada, Yemen August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
16 / 20
Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2018. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses socially conservative Orthodox values, awarded some union members for their work to commemorate Tsar Nicholas II. "We are striving for the restoration of an autocratic monarchy. Like the one we had under our tsars," Simonovich-Nikshich said. "It is only possible through the church. In no way is this possible in a political secular way because that would be a dictator." REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya

Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2018. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2018. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses socially conservative Orthodox values, awarded some union members for their work to commemorate Tsar Nicholas II. "We are striving for the restoration of an autocratic monarchy. Like the one we had under our tsars," Simonovich-Nikshich said. "It is only possible through the church. In no way is this possible in a political secular way because that would be a dictator." REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya
Close
17 / 20
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 20
A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along the crest of a hill to protect the two bulldozers below that were cutting fire lines at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along the crest of a hill to protect the two bulldozers below that were cutting fire lines at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along the crest of a hill to protect the two bulldozers below that were cutting fire lines at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
19 / 20
Migrants, rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Migrants, rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Migrants, rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10:01am EDT
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 09 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 08 2018
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Exodus from Venezuela

Exodus from Venezuela

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia and beyond over the past 18 months.

One year ago in Charlottesville

One year ago in Charlottesville

A look back at the weekend hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, ending with the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when James Fields allegedly rammed his car into counter-protesters.

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town.

European heatwave

European heatwave

Wildfires, dry riverbeds, parched farmland, packed beaches and more signs of a heat wave across western Europe.

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentine senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, pushing back against a groundswell of support from a surging abortion rights movement.

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza overnight and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets including a long-range missile deep into Israel, escalating fighting despite talks on a truce to avert an all-out conflict.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast