Photos of the week
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man walks on the road as a fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people following an earthquake on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018, in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair center in Maiduguri, Nigeria August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather in a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, ahead the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally, outside Charlottesville, Virginia, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator is detained by police during the LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergey Konkov
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4,...more
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa...more
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A doctor treats children injured by an airstrike in Saada, Yemen August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2018. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses...more
Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along the crest of a hill to protect the two bulldozers below that were cutting fire lines at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Migrants, rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
