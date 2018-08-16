Photos of the week
President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Mourners carry coffins during a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus, in Saada, Yemen August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People swim under a giant screen at an indoor swimming pool on a hot day in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers use pepper spray towards counter-demonstrators during a white nationalist-led rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
White nationalist leader Jason Kessler holds a flag across from the White House during a rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sutay Darboe, 42, from Senegal, holds tomatoes in a field of tomato plants, near Foggia, Italy August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Carpets are laid out in fields to soften their colors under the sizzling sun in Dosemealti, a town in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to the Sun at Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 12, 2018 NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS
Vermont Democratic Party gubernatorial primary candidate Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman, attends her election night party in Burlington, Vermont, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna
A rainbow appears over the eastern hills in Bogota, Colombia August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Ivanka Trump poses with Kristina Hilko, Lauren Shovlin, and Anna Nesbitt, members of the Girls of Steel Robotics initiative, at the Astrobotic Technology facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon before a tethered flight at the Bristol International Balloon fiesta in south west England, Britain, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces Josepha from Cameroon in the central Mediterranean Sea, July 17, 2018. Josepha was brought aboard in a state of deep shock and treated by doctors. She told the doctors she had spent the...more
A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
