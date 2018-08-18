Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 17, 2018 | 8:20pm EDT

Photos of the week

A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 20
President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 20
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 20
Mourners carry coffins during a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus, in Saada, Yemen August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Mourners carry coffins during a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus, in Saada, Yemen August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Mourners carry coffins during a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus, in Saada, Yemen August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
4 / 20
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 20
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
6 / 20
People swim under a giant screen at an indoor swimming pool on a hot day in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

People swim under a giant screen at an indoor swimming pool on a hot day in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People swim under a giant screen at an indoor swimming pool on a hot day in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Police officers use pepper spray towards counter-demonstrators during a white nationalist-led rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers use pepper spray towards counter-demonstrators during a white nationalist-led rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Police officers use pepper spray towards counter-demonstrators during a white nationalist-led rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 20
A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 20
White nationalist leader Jason Kessler holds a flag across from the White House during a rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

White nationalist leader Jason Kessler holds a flag across from the White House during a rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
White nationalist leader Jason Kessler holds a flag across from the White House during a rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 20
Sutay Darboe, 42, from Senegal, holds tomatoes in a field of tomato plants, near Foggia, Italy August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Sutay Darboe, 42, from Senegal, holds tomatoes in a field of tomato plants, near Foggia, Italy August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Sutay Darboe, 42, from Senegal, holds tomatoes in a field of tomato plants, near Foggia, Italy August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 20
Carpets are laid out in fields to soften their colors under the sizzling sun in Dosemealti, a town in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Carpets are laid out in fields to soften their colors under the sizzling sun in Dosemealti, a town in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Carpets are laid out in fields to soften their colors under the sizzling sun in Dosemealti, a town in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 20
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 20
The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to the Sun at Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 12, 2018 NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to the Sun at Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 12, 2018 NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to the Sun at Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 12, 2018 NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
Vermont Democratic Party gubernatorial primary candidate Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman, attends her election night party in Burlington, Vermont, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna

Vermont Democratic Party gubernatorial primary candidate Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman, attends her election night party in Burlington, Vermont, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Vermont Democratic Party gubernatorial primary candidate Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman, attends her election night party in Burlington, Vermont, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna
Close
15 / 20
A rainbow appears over the eastern hills in Bogota, Colombia August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A rainbow appears over the eastern hills in Bogota, Colombia August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A rainbow appears over the eastern hills in Bogota, Colombia August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
16 / 20
Ivanka Trump poses with Kristina Hilko, Lauren Shovlin, and Anna Nesbitt, members of the Girls of Steel Robotics initiative, at the Astrobotic Technology facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Ivanka Trump poses with Kristina Hilko, Lauren Shovlin, and Anna Nesbitt, members of the Girls of Steel Robotics initiative, at the Astrobotic Technology facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Ivanka Trump poses with Kristina Hilko, Lauren Shovlin, and Anna Nesbitt, members of the Girls of Steel Robotics initiative, at the Astrobotic Technology facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Close
17 / 20
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon before a tethered flight at the Bristol International Balloon fiesta in south west England, Britain, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A crew member prepares a hot air balloon before a tethered flight at the Bristol International Balloon fiesta in south west England, Britain, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon before a tethered flight at the Bristol International Balloon fiesta in south west England, Britain, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 20
A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces Josepha from Cameroon in the central Mediterranean Sea, July 17, 2018. Josepha was brought aboard in a state of deep shock and treated by doctors. She told the doctors she had spent the previous night clinging to the wreckage of a raft, singing hymns and calling on God for deliverance. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces Josepha from Cameroon in the central Mediterranean Sea, July 17, 2018. Josepha was brought aboard in a state of deep shock and treated by doctors. She told the doctors she had spent the...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces Josepha from Cameroon in the central Mediterranean Sea, July 17, 2018. Josepha was brought aboard in a state of deep shock and treated by doctors. She told the doctors she had spent the previous night clinging to the wreckage of a raft, singing hymns and calling on God for deliverance. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
19 / 20
A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

9:30am EDT
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 16 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 15 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 14 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Under Genoa's collapsed bridge

Under Genoa's collapsed bridge

The Morandi bridge, which collapsed and killed at least 38 people, looms over apartments and warehouses in the restricted "red zone" in Genoa, Italy.

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Highest-paid actresses

Highest-paid actresses

The world's 10 highest-paid actresses in 2018, according to Forbes.

Clashes on the Israel-Gaza border

Clashes on the Israel-Gaza border

Palestinians continue their protests demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near Los Ebanos, Texas.

Mourning Aretha Franklin

Mourning Aretha Franklin

Fans of Aretha Franklin come together in cities across the U.S. to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.

Recreating the happiest day

Recreating the happiest day

Elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, recreate their wedding photos ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day.

Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018

Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018

Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning Queen of Soul, dies at age 76.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast