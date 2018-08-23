Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 23, 2018 | 1:10pm EDT

Photos of the week

A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii. @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price (equivalent of 2.22 USD), at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia on August 16th. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
People watch elephants from a local circus taking a bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Kids observe as member of the Brazilian armed forces patrols during an operation against drug gangs in Lins slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
President Trump is silhouetted in a window of the East Room as he reads from a teleprompter across the room while participating in a ceremony awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland, the week before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the country. "The Pope is the earthly head of the Church, the Vicar of Christ. His visit means that he wants to support, guide and encourage the Irish Church. I believe his message will be one of inspiration, direction and advice for the people of God in Ireland," said Sister Marie. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Cardi B. arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A girl with cancer lies on the lap of her mother at The National Oncology Centre in Sanaa, Yemen. Millions of Yemenis are at risk from hunger and cholera brought on by three years of war, an emergency that has also hit cancer patients, struggling to get treatment in a country where the economy and infrastructure have collapsed. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
A statuette of the Virgin Mary is seen inside of a house in front of Charles Borromeo Parish church, formerly St. Joseph in Ashland, Pennsylvania. A grand jury in Pennsylvania released the findings of the largest-ever investigation of sex abuse in the U.S. Church, finding that 301 priests in the state had sexually abused minors over the past 70 years. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Drag queen, Hellena Borgys, poses for picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
