Photos of the week
A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii. @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price (equivalent of 2.22 USD), at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia on August 16th....more
President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People watch elephants from a local circus taking a bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Kids observe as member of the Brazilian armed forces patrols during an operation against drug gangs in Lins slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump is silhouetted in a window of the East Room as he reads from a teleprompter across the room while participating in a ceremony awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman at the White House. ...more
An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland, the week before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the country. "The Pope is the earthly head of the...more
Cardi B. arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A girl with cancer lies on the lap of her mother at The National Oncology Centre in Sanaa, Yemen. Millions of Yemenis are at risk from hunger and cholera brought on by three years of war, an emergency that has also hit cancer patients, struggling to...more
A statuette of the Virgin Mary is seen inside of a house in front of Charles Borromeo Parish church, formerly St. Joseph in Ashland, Pennsylvania. A grand jury in Pennsylvania released the findings of the largest-ever investigation of sex abuse in...more
Drag queen, Hellena Borgys, poses for picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children
Iraqi grandmother Sana Ibrahim al-Taee has a full-time job feeding and clothing her 22 grandchildren after Islamic State killed their fathers - her sons - a...
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean...
