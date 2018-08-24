Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 24, 2018 | 7:55am EDT

Photos of the week

A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii. @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS

A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii. @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii. @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Sana Ibrahim al-Taee, 64, whose five sons were killed by Islamic State militants, is seen with her grandchildren at her home in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
2 / 20
A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price (equivalent of 2.22 USD), at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia on August 16th. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price (equivalent of 2.22 USD), at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia on August 16th....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price (equivalent of 2.22 USD), at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia on August 16th. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 20
People watch elephants from a local circus taking a bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

People watch elephants from a local circus taking a bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
People watch elephants from a local circus taking a bath in the waters of the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
5 / 20
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 20
An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
7 / 20
A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A disabled Palestinian uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 20
Carcasses of hunted Pilot whales lay on the quay in Jatnavegur, Faroe Islands. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Carcasses of hunted Pilot whales lay on the quay in Jatnavegur, Faroe Islands. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Carcasses of hunted Pilot whales lay on the quay in Jatnavegur, Faroe Islands. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 20
President Trump is silhouetted in a window of the East Room as he reads from a teleprompter across the room while participating in a ceremony awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump is silhouetted in a window of the East Room as he reads from a teleprompter across the room while participating in a ceremony awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman at the White House. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
President Trump is silhouetted in a window of the East Room as he reads from a teleprompter across the room while participating in a ceremony awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 20
An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
12 / 20
Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland, the week before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the country. "The Pope is the earthly head of the Church, the Vicar of Christ. His visit means that he wants to support, guide and encourage the Irish Church. I believe his message will be one of inspiration, direction and advice for the people of God in Ireland," said Sister Marie. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland, the week before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the country. "The Pope is the earthly head of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Sister Marie Fahy reads at her desk in St Mary's Abbey, a Cistercian monastery that is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns in Glencairn, Ireland, the week before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the country. "The Pope is the earthly head of the Church, the Vicar of Christ. His visit means that he wants to support, guide and encourage the Irish Church. I believe his message will be one of inspiration, direction and advice for the people of God in Ireland," said Sister Marie. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 20
Cardi B. arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cardi B. arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Cardi B. arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 20
An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
15 / 20
A girl with cancer lies on the lap of her mother at The National Oncology Centre in Sanaa, Yemen. Millions of Yemenis are at risk from hunger and cholera brought on by three years of war, an emergency that has also hit cancer patients, struggling to get treatment in a country where the economy and infrastructure have collapsed. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl with cancer lies on the lap of her mother at The National Oncology Centre in Sanaa, Yemen. Millions of Yemenis are at risk from hunger and cholera brought on by three years of war, an emergency that has also hit cancer patients, struggling to...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
A girl with cancer lies on the lap of her mother at The National Oncology Centre in Sanaa, Yemen. Millions of Yemenis are at risk from hunger and cholera brought on by three years of war, an emergency that has also hit cancer patients, struggling to get treatment in a country where the economy and infrastructure have collapsed. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 20
A statuette of the Virgin Mary is seen inside of a house in front of Charles Borromeo Parish church, formerly St. Joseph in Ashland, Pennsylvania. A grand jury in Pennsylvania released the findings of the largest-ever investigation of sex abuse in the U.S. Church, finding that 301 priests in the state had sexually abused minors over the past 70 years. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A statuette of the Virgin Mary is seen inside of a house in front of Charles Borromeo Parish church, formerly St. Joseph in Ashland, Pennsylvania. A grand jury in Pennsylvania released the findings of the largest-ever investigation of sex abuse in...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A statuette of the Virgin Mary is seen inside of a house in front of Charles Borromeo Parish church, formerly St. Joseph in Ashland, Pennsylvania. A grand jury in Pennsylvania released the findings of the largest-ever investigation of sex abuse in the U.S. Church, finding that 301 priests in the state had sexually abused minors over the past 70 years. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 20
Drag queen, Hellena Borgys, poses for picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Drag queen, Hellena Borgys, poses for picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Drag queen, Hellena Borgys, poses for picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Close
18 / 20
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 20
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 23 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 22 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 21 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane

Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane

Residents prepare as Hurricane Lane, Hawaii's worst storm in a quarter century, churns towards the islands.

Kenya's Maasai mark rite of passage

Kenya's Maasai mark rite of passage

Thousands of Kenyan boys had a blessing of milk and beer sprayed on them as part of a rare Maasai ethnic community initiation ceremony to mark their passing into early manhood.

Brazilian soldiers swarm Rio slums

Brazilian soldiers swarm Rio slums

Inside the sweeping operation this week targeting warring drug gangs in slums across Rio de Janeiro.

In the ashes of Greece's wildfires

In the ashes of Greece's wildfires

Life is still far from normal, one month after Greece's deadliest wildfire ravaged the now deserted seaside town of Mati, killing 96 people.

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Tops at the tango

Tops at the tango

Leaving it all on the dance floor at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Inside Russia's military expo

Inside Russia's military expo

Russia shows off tanks, anti-aircraft missile launchers, artillery systems, drones, tanks, robotics and other weaponry at the large-scale international military expo "Army-2018" in Moscow.

Highest-paid actors

Highest-paid actors

The world's 10 highest-paid actors in 2018, according to Forbes.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast