Pictures | Fri Aug 31, 2018 | 2:00pm EDT

Photos of the week

McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
A woman reacts to a swarm of bees in New York's Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump sits behind his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A Maasai boy bites a bull's heart during an initiation into an age group ceremony near the town of Bisil, Kajiado county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
North and South Korean separated family members react as they bid farewell to each other on the last day of a reunion at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Chen Aisen and Yang Hao of China in action during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Cindy McCain, wife of U.S. Senator John McCain, touches his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Dogs and their owner take part in the Underdog 2018 beach race in Banjol, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Extreme Vespa enthusiasts drive their bike near the site of a weekend festival for extreme Vespas in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Giant Panda Yang Yang holds a brush behind pictures she painted at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. One hundred of her works will be sold online for 490 euros each, to fund a picture book about the Vienna zoo's pandas. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Smoke rises from the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry as a firefighting vessel tries to extinguish a fire on the ferry, at the port of Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan. Paul Sancya/ Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Top-seeded Halep of Romania smashes her racket during her loss to Kaia Kanepi on day one of the U.S. Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Army members mourn during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro, who was shot dead during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Spectators watch during the International Military Orchestra Music Festival Spasskaya Tower in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
People rest on the Black Sea beach during sunset in the village of Vitino, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
