Photos of the week

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A child sits on a doorstep, dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
Riot policemen are seen during a protest after coca growers died last week during clashes with police forces, who have the task of eradicating illegal coca plants in La Asunta, La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Fatou Jobe, 24, a model based in New York, poses for a portrait in Manhattan, ahead of New York Fashion Week. "I'm very in between 1965 and 2030... I love thrifting, but I do walk (model) for big names," Jobe said. "I'm fascinated by the designs and designers. I never thought I would be the type of person to buy expensive clothes... but I'm inspired." REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Alex Jones of Infowars rubs his brow as he sits in the audience listening to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (L) testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Iraqi protesters stand on concrete blast walls during a protest near the building of the government office in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Houses damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake, are seen in Atsuma town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave Insein court after listening to the verdict in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Deer rest in front of the Papal cross during sunny weather at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A boy tries on an improvised gas mask in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An activist of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Employees pose as they carry the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films, which goes on display at the IMAX before being auctioned later this month in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Cindy McCain, wife of the late U.S. Senator John McCain, stands over his casket as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Morry Gash/POOL Via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Arturo Perez, 14, plays on the street with a condom in Havana, Cuba. Condoms, both those domestically produced and imported from Asia, are in relatively bountiful supply in Cuba, partly due to the country's focus on sexual health. Government subsidies mean they are cheap; a box of three condoms costs just 1 Cuban peso. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Inmates with the Hancock County Department of Corrections fill bags with sand as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
The world's oldest living married couple, Masao Matsumoto (L) and Miyako Matsumoto, look at albums in their room at a nursing house in Takamatsu, Kagawa prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kwiyeon Ha

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A sea turtle returns to the sea after laying eggs at Iztuzu Beach near Dalyan in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
