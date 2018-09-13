Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 13, 2018 | 2:30pm EDT

Photos of the week

Participants form a portrait of Kim Jong Il during the Mass Games in May Day stadium, marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation, in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 8, 2018. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Hurricane Florence churns in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station, September 12, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Latonya Willis of Wilmington holds her 17-month-old son Ayden, with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow, before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
EMT with the Fire Department of New York and first responder Jason Butscher takes a photo while standing within the Tribute In Light installation as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
President Donald Trump gestures after arriving at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, after arriving in Pennsylvania to take part in the 17th annual September 11 observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A serviceman of the Russian National Guard beats a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Actor Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Children react after competing in a pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three-day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-20th century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the street of Mexico City at traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces, in Mexico, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Women embrace through the border fence, during the "Interfaith Service for Justice and Mercy at the Border" to demand the U.S. government end the separation of immigrant children from their parents at the border, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Cameramen film as a Palestinian demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn the Iranian Consulate in Basra, Iraq September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Air Force One prepares to depart for travel to Pennsylvania with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump onboard from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
